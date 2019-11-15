Napoleon’s Egyptian Campaign and the Decline of the Ottoman Empire I

With Napoleon’s invasion of Egypt and the chain of events that followed, it was suggested, centuries of decline, inertia, and neglect finally ended and the Middle East rose, albeit awkwardly, to meet the challenges of modernity. The clock started ticking to mark this passage of Middle Eastern civilization from a previous era into the present.

The voyages and land expeditions to the Middle East during the Crusades (or, conversely, the Wars against the Saracens) pulled back the curtain on a larger world than was previously known in Europe during the Middle Ages. With the infusion of the works of ancient Greece and Rome, new principles, new concepts, and new ways of investigating the empirical world soon animated society in Western Christendom. The divine right of kings would soon face scrutiny under the rediscovery of Greek philosophy and rational inquiry. The concepts inherent in demos kratos, or the people rule, would, over time, come to drive the aspirations and hopes of an expanding middle class. The desire for liberty would eventually drive the Americans and French to revolution, while British intellectual curiosity and the desire for empirical exploration would catapult the island nation into a leading role of the early Industrial Revolution.

With the landlines of communication and trade routes that characterized the Old Silk Road between Europe, the Middle East, and South and East Asia monopolized by the Ottomans and their allies, in the fifteenth century, in terms of access to Asian markets, the European seafaring nations began exploring alternatives to the traditional overland trading routes. Accordingly, with the development of ocean-traversing technology and skills, the maritime trading nations in Europe increased their ability to expand trade and protect sea lines of communications (SLOCs). By the mid-eighteenth century, Britain had risen to global prominence by virtue of its prowess in sea power, trade, technological innovation, and military effectiveness. As London and Paris competed for control in North America and following the loss of its franchise within the original North American 13 colonies, Britain increased its involvement in India. In order to facilitate the movement of goods, Egypt became a key route of trade, extending from the Mediterranean, overland to the Red Sea, and on to South Asia.

By the late eighteenth century, the Ottoman Empire’s control in Egypt was declining, as was its overall strategic position in the eighteenth century. The British, Russians, Habsburgs, French, and other powers in Eurasia and the Middle East were engaged in maneuvering for advantage in the event of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

In 1776 the Baron de Tott submitted to Louis XVI a memorandum recommending that France acquire Egypt on the grounds that the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire was inevitable … In 1782 Joseph II of Austria suggested to Louis XVI that France should acknowledge that the Ottoman Empire was no longer capable of protecting itself and Louis should take advantage of that weakness and annex Egypt.

The Mamluks had been provided significant levels of autonomy in administering Egypt as Ottoman vassals following their defeat in the Ottoman-Mamluk War (1516–1517). However, by 1784, decades of mismanagement of agriculture coupled with conditions of drought had led to famine in Egypt followed by outbreaks of plague. Simultaneous to these events, the Mamluks had also stopped making the required payments to the Ottoman treasury. As a result, during 1786–1791, the Ottoman leadership tried unsuccessfully to bring their vassals in Egypt back under control.

Further west, the rising vitality and energy of the liberated people of France had overthrown the monarchy and were intent on spreading revolutionary ideals—along with acquiring new trading opportunities—and a young military commander, Napoleon Bonaparte, was meeting with success in the French campaign in Italy. The use of both diplomacy and military power that had been honed and expertly practiced by the French for centuries, coupled with the collective energy of a newly liberated people that the Prussians had come to refer to the energy of the French as leidenschaft, helped propel France toward continental leadership (along with a centuries-long tradition of military excellence) as a wide range of European states and principalities entered agreements with the new French government.

Nonetheless, the competition and conflict between France and the British monarchy continued unabated to the point where the British withdrew all Mediterranean naval ships, in October 1796, in order to protect the home islands from a potential invasion.

… Had it not been for Admiral John Jervis’s defeat of the Spanish in the Atlantic off Cape St. Vincent in February 1797 and Admiral Adam Duncan’s destruction of the Dutch fleet at the Battle of Camperdown in October, her [Britain’s] enemies might have achieved a sufficient combination of force to achieve the necessary conditions for a Channel crossing.

From a French strategic perspective, the end of the eighteenth century brought with it an opportunity to test the vacuum created in the Eastern Mediterranean by the withdrawal of the British fleet. More specifically, French control in Egypt would provide leverage in challenging British commercial interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and in cutting Britain’s overland route to India via the Red Sea. If Napoleon could establish control in Egypt, the French would be in a position to more effectively challenge Britain’s vast commercial interests in India, interests which helped finance British naval power projection. British naval power would have to be reduced, French military commanders believed (including Napoleon), before a channel crossing could be successfully mounted.

Given the weakness of the Ottoman Empire and the strategic position of Egypt in terms of British communications with its vast holdings in India, a campaign in Northeast Africa aimed at Cairo would degrade British trade and, eventually, British sea power. In fact, as early as the seventeenth century, King Louis XIV of France had proposed a canal linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas across the Egyptian Isthmus.

While France maintained what was generally considered the most effective land army in Western Europe—a martial tradition that had earlier blocked the Islamic invasion of Western Europe in 732 CE—Britain had concentrated on building what was arguably the most capable navy in the world. The French military successfully convinced the civilians in the French Directoire to make Cairo the objective, rather than London, at least for the time being. Thus, the invasion plans for Britain were shelved, and the strategy was to challenge British sea power by extending French power throughout the Mediterranean, which would undermine Britain’s access to India. Following the establishment of a beachhead in Egypt, the objective was to leverage France’s relationship with Tipu Sultan, then ensconced as the ruler of the Sultanate of Mysore and a hindrance to the British East India Company in South Asia. The French Directoire approved the Egyptian campaign on March 5, 1798.

As Napoleon gathered his expeditionary forces in Toulon, France, for the Egyptian campaign, he addressed the assembled troops on May 19, 1798:

You have made war on the mountains, on the plains, and on the cities; it remains for you to fight on the seas … The genius of liberty which made you, at her birth, the arbiter of Europe, wants to be genius of the seas and the furthest of nations.

Napoleon’s assembled force consisted of 40,000 soldiers, 10,000 sailors, 280 transport ships, 14 frigates, and 13 ships-of-the-line (64 to 120 guns). The French expeditionary force consisted of 31,000 infantry formed into five divisions, with each division having elements of cavalry (approximately 600 per division), artillery, and engineers (artillerymen and engineers totaling about 3,000). The artillery consisted of 171 assorted howitzers, mortars, and field guns firing shells, canister, and ball shot. Napoleon also brought a new weapon, a weapon which would factor into many modern-era wars and campaigns yet to come: a printing press, in this instance, an Arabic printing press, which he would use to help him communicate to the Arabs. When his forces arrived in Egypt in the summer of 1798, this marked the arrival of the first printing press in the Middle East.

One of his first messages using the press was a proclamation in Arabic to the inhabitants of Alexandria, Egypt, on July 1, 1798, stating that it was the intent of France to bring the blessings of liberty to the people of Egypt and to free them from the tyranny of the Mamluks. The printed proclamation, in Arabic, read in part: “… If Egypt is the Mamluks’ farm, then they should show the lease that God gave them for it.”

While Napoleon was intent on spreading the ideals of the Revolution in the Middle East and ultimately marching to the Indus River in India as did his hero, Alexander the Great, he like all great military leaders in history, whether operating in Europe, the Middle East, or Asia, needed to “incentivize” his military operations in such a manner that would motivate individual soldiers and in language they would understand. As his troops later prepared to disembark upon arrival in Egypt, he sent a message to his soldiers: “I promise to each soldier who returns from this expedition enough to purchase six arpents of land.” Soldiers and warriors throughout history, whether Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, or Jew, required incentives, whether it be a unifying religious-political ideology or immediate material inducement or, as in the case of the most successful armies in world history, both. Thus the French Revolution, not unlike the Roman expeditions or the Islamic expansionary campaigns of the seventh to seventeenth centuries, offered not only lofty, heroic, and “universally” valid ideals but also material reward.

On July 1, 1798, Napoleon’s Army of the Orient, as the force was now being called, arrived off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. Napoleon had brought with him, in addition to the Arabic printing press, a commission of scholars and scientists from L’Academie whose function was to examine all aspects of Egyptian history and culture while simultaneously sharing concepts arising from the Enlightenment regarding science, the arts, and self-government, for which they brought a substantial library. The proceeding interactions marked the introduction of Western modernity into the Middle East and the reciprocal movement of ideas (particularly about ancient Egypt) to European civilization. Nevertheless, Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign (1798–1801) also has a less noble distinction in world history as being “the largest and most violent meeting between Western and Muslim Arab armies since the Crusades.”

The main objective was the city of Cairo, which had a population of approximately 300,000 and was along the Nile River (the longest river in the world). Napoleon understood that if he suffered significant delays in reaching it, his army might become victims to the great flooding that occurred in the river on a regular basis. Even on the relatively short journey to Alexandria, Napoleon’s troops found that nomadic Bedouin tribesmen had filled many of the wells along the army’s advance, and, as a result, the Army of the Orient was already parched and suffering from a lack of potable water. To add to the discomfort, the French were outfitted in wool uniforms and carried heavy packs in a summer environment where temperatures often rose to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Moreover, French commanders mistakenly assumed that the population would welcome an army bringing them liberty from autocratic rule. The French military found themselves surrounded by a generally unwelcoming population, unprepared for the extreme heat, and suffering from a lack of food and water. Morale immediately took a turn for the worse.

The first French units left Alexandria on July 3. They lacked sufficient horses … and one division even had to leave its artillery behind. Napoleon sought to obtain horses and camels from local Bedouin leaders, but the sheiks in Cairo convinced the tribesmen to switch sides and they harassed the French along the entire line of march. The khamsin, the desiccating wind that blows up the dust of the Libyan Desert into great choking, blinding clouds, had begun … Thirst quickly became the deadliest enemy … Before the march was over, hundreds had died, some by their own hand.

Hence, the campaign unfolded in both a harsher physical and harsher cultural environment than French planners had anticipated. While much of the Egyptian population was indeed in a state of relative political captivity under ruthless autocrats, the French were unable to effectively convey their message of liberty and the rights of man, finding them-selves outmaneuvered in terms of messaging and communications by a merchant elite and ruling class well vested in the current status quo. They were not interested in French achievements in liberal reform, science, the arts, or in French business establishing a presence in a society where a handful of powerful agriculturalists and wealthy merchants had long controlled commerce as well as Egyptian society.

The Egyptian elite, armed with a more expansive knowledge base regarding cultural fears and hopes, were better positioned for delivering an effective strategic narrative to the masses and outmaneuvered French efforts at proclaiming the benefits of liberty and equality. While Napoleon’s use of an Arabic printing press was a pragmatic first step in the modernization and evolution of the Middle East and, over the long term, proved beneficial to the masses, the reality was that since most of the population was illiterate at the time of the French Egyptian campaign, it proved to be of limited value in furthering the realization of the immediate objectives of Napoleon’s operations, which was to control the country, deprive the British access, and to sever London’s lines of communication to India, followed by the invasion of Britain and the overthrow of the British monarchy.

Prior to departure from Alexandria, Napoleon divided his army sending some 12,000 troops with generals Dugua and Murat and the remaining forces from Kleber’s command onto the town of Rosetta with orders to proceed south along the Nile after meeting up with a flotilla, which carried arms and supplies under Admiral Peree. Marching with Napoleon was the main body of 25,000 men, which took a direct route across the Beheira Desert to the village of Damanhur and then to El Rahmaniyah where both sections of the Army of the Orient would link up before proceeding to the main objective at Cairo.

While the Mamluk cavalry, inheritors of a tradition of excellence that had stopped the Mongol army at Ain Jalut in 1260 CE, was generally considered one of the finest (if not the finest) cavalry forces in the Mediterranean during the late Middle Ages, the Franks had assembled the finest infantry in the world as early as the eighth century CE and had maintained that status, arguably, for a thousand years (the Swiss and the Prussians, notwithstanding). Now, after having achieved complete surprise in terms of the Ottomans, the British, and the Mamluks, that infantry, now armed with muskets and artillery and commanded by one of the most successful generals in world history, suddenly appeared off the coast of Egypt, disembarked, and proceeded to march on Egypt’s largest city. For the Ottoman-Egyptian army, the “Franks” had returned, and Napoleon had achieved the desired shock of surprise, including the psychological impact in the minds of enemy commanders and the individual soldiers. The initiative had been seized, and the enemy was forced to scramble in order to react to the next move.

Napoleon, failing with the strategic narrative in a foreign land, was now ready, however, to introduce the most proficient practitioners of nomadic steppe cavalry maneuver (the Mamluks) to the most proficient infantry army and practitioner of early modern-era warfare (a Napoleon-led French army). The Mamluks had paid a price by not adopting gunpowder weapons in their battles against the Ottoman Empire. The nightmare was about to be repeated with the arrival of the muskets and cannon of the French army.