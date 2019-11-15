The Russian Constitutional Crisis of 1993

T-80UD, 4TH GUARDS KANTEMIROVSKAYA TANK DIVISION, MOSCOW, OCTOBER 4, 1993

When first delivered to the 4th GTD in the late 1980s, the T-80UD tanks were finished in the standard three-color scheme. When repainted after extensive training use, this was simplified to dark green and gray-yellow as seen here. The tactical number of this tank, 187, is seen in shortened form on the right side due to a lack of space. The two last digits, “87,” are also found on the rear-facing red night format ion light at the top of the turret. The 4th GTD traditionally used a pair of oak leaves as its symbol, usually painted on the searchlight cover, and the “2” in the center indicates the 13th GTR. This was one of the tanks taking part in the confrontation between Boris Yeltsin and the Russian parliament, and the burning “White House” can be seen in the background after being shelled by several tanks.

The constitutional crisis of 1993 was a political stand-off between the Russian president Boris Yeltsin and the Russian parliament that was resolved by military force. The relations between the president and the parliament had been deteriorating for some time. The power struggle reached its crisis on 21 September 1993, when President Yeltsin aimed to dissolve the country’s legislature (the Congress of People’s Deputies and its Supreme Soviet), although the constitution did not give the president the power to do so. Yeltsin justified his orders by the results of the referendum of April 1993. In response, the parliament declared the president’s decision null and void, impeached Yeltsin and proclaimed Vice President Aleksandr Rutskoy to be acting president.

On 3 October, demonstrators removed police cordons around the parliament and, urged by their leaders, took over the Mayor’s offices and tried to storm the Ostankino television centre. The army, which had initially declared its neutrality, stormed the Supreme Soviet building in the early morning hours of 4 October by Yeltsin’s order, and arrested the leaders of the resistance.

The [Red] Army’s Support?!

The dominant organizational culture of the Russian army continued to hold the view that intervention in sovereign power issues was illegitimate. Although Yeltsin was highly unpopular among the armed forces, praetorian sentiments remained the minority position.

One important public change in Russian organizational norms was the abandonment of the slogan “the army outside politics.” After the October 1993 events the phrase came under attack from President Yeltsin and some of his close supporters, and it was therefore dropped from Grachev’s lexicon. Many officers continued to adhere to it in some form in private, with qualifications. One retired colonel noted that it would make a nice “bumper sticker,” saying he liked the slogan but in reality in all countries the army has a political role. Other officers adhered to the rationale used in Ministry of Defense training literature – that the army is the “object” of politics, but should not be its “subject.” In other words, as a state institution the military fulfilled the decisions of civilian leaders. Other officers, such as one retired general, categorically rejected the slogan as “complete nonsense,” but for the same rationale given by the supporters of it – that the army implemented orders of politicians, and was therefore, ipso facto, “in politics.” Thus, Russian officers understood the distinction between defense politics, in which the army obviously played a role, and sovereign power issues, a sphere where the armed forces should not be involved.

Several major polls conducted between 1994 and 1999 provided further evidence of the Russian army’s commitment to the norm of civilian supremacy. A major poll by the German Friedrich-Ebert Foundation was released in the fall of 1994. Seventy-one percent of officers thought that a military coup in the next two years was improbable, ten percent thought it was a certainty, and eleven percent thought it was probable. This scenario was considered the second least likely of twelve scenarios, falling only be- hind a “seizure of power by Russian fascist elements.” Even full Russian membership in NATO by 1996 was considered more likely. Officers also ex- pressed objections to most potential domestic uses of the army; the only three that officers approved were in case of natural disasters, the struggle against organized crime, and nuclear power accidents. They opposed being used to protect both the parliament and the president. Majorities also opposed being used against separatist movements, for construction and economic projects, for gathering the harvest, and to break strikes.

The most comprehensive analysis of Russian officer corps opinion was conducted by Deborah Yarsike Ball in the summer of 1995. Ball arrived at a number of findings that are relevant to an assessment of officer corps organizational culture. She found that the majority of officers hold democratic views and do not support an authoritarian government. Furthermore, Russian officers continue to believe that the army’s primary task is external defense of the state and to reject internal usage. More than eighty percent opposed using the army for public works and railroad construction and for harvesting crops. On the other hand, seventy percent approved of using the military in case of nuclear power plant accidents, and ninety-seven percent approved using the army to help in case of natural disasters. Officers also opposed using the armed forces for a variety of domestic policing missions.

These results are very similar to those of the Ebert Foundation poll, with the exception that a majority in the Ball survey also disapproved of using the army against organized crime. Summarizing her results, Ball concludes, “the military feels that internal troops should take care of the country’s `internal’ problems, and that the military should be responsible for protecting the nation against external threats.”

Ball’s data on the willingness of officers to follow orders are more disturbing, and they are similar to the polling data available for 1993 discussed above. Large numbers of officers said that they would not follow orders to be used internally against separatists. Officers’ responses reflect the institutional lessons embodied in the “Tbilisi syndrome” and reinforced in August 1991 and October 1993: Officers’ activities in the event of domestic usage are likely to be heavily scrutinized, and one should be very cautious about fulfilling orders of dubious legality. It was this concern that prompted Grachev to insist on a written order from Yeltsin on October 4, 1993. Ball also found that fifty-one percent of officers stated that they would have disobeyed orders to storm the White House in October 1993.

As far as is known, though, only a handful of officers actually disobeyed direct orders in October 1993. It is easier to tell a pollster that you would disobey an order than it is to actually do so when the consequences could well be a dishonorable discharge from the armed forces. Regardless, these data clearly do not demonstrate praetorian urges on the part of the officer corps. This very hesitancy to follow questionable orders would likely have doomed any attempt at intervention, and it may have influenced Yeltsin’s decision not to go ahead with the disbanding of the Duma in March 1996.

Another major survey of 1,200 active-duty officers conducted in May 1997 found that seventy-eight percent of those questioned maintained that the military should not be involved in domestic politics. Thus, throughout the period 1992-1997 there were strong majorities against military participation in sovereign power issues.

Russian military behavior in a series of domestic and foreign events in the mid- and late 1990s led some to conclude that the army had serious political ambitions and were slipping out of civilian control. A full discussion of these issues is not possible here, but a brief discussion of two of them, the war in Chechnya and the sudden deployment of Russian troops to Kosovo in June 1999, shows that these fears are exaggerated.