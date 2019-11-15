Napoleon’s Egyptian Campaign and the Decline of the Ottoman Empire II

Bonaparte defeated the Mameluke forces at the ‘Battle of the Pyramids’ (fifteen miles distant) on 21 July and entered the capital in triumph three days later.

Napoleon’s desert-crossing force (100-mile march) reached the Nile on July 10 but not before threats of mutiny broke out in the desert on July 8 and 9, which Napoleon dealt with effectively and decisively. Arriving on July 10, Napoleon’s vanguard led by Desaix’s division came under attack by 300 horsemen under Muhammad Bey el-Elfi near El Rahmaniyah. Probably dispatched as a scouting or probing exercise, it would be reasonable to assume that el-Elfi was interested in whether Napoleon’s force, after a 100-mile desert hike in 110 degree heat—in wool uniforms and heavy packs and weapons—would have suffered a debilitating loss in combat readiness. The French, however, repulsed the Mamluk’s probing attack without loss, and Napoleon issued orders that the army would rest for two days, swim in the river, and enjoy any surrounding food supplies, which apparently included an ample amount of watermelon.

Now joined by the forces under Dugua and Murat, the combined Army of the Orient proceeded south on July 13, 1798, along the shores of the Nile after Napoleon received intelligence that Mamluk leader and joint ruler of Egypt Murad Bey’s forces were in the vicinity of the village of Shubra Khit, eight miles south of El Rahmaniyah. At the Battle of Shubra Khit, Murad had perhaps 4,000 Mamluk cavalry and 10,000 peasant militia (or fellahin). Each Mamluk cavalryman carried two or three pistols, a short musket, javelins, and a scimitar sword (or two). The fellahin were armed with an assortment of more rudimentary weapons, including maces, clubs, spears, knives, and if one were fortunate, a sword. Mamluk river gun boats had arrived in the vicinity and were aligning to take on the French flotilla that had followed Napoleon’s forces as well as lending fire support to Murad Bey’s forces against the French army.

Napoleon’s Army of the Orient, somewhat reduced since beginning the journey from Malta, still totaled nearly 27,000 infantry armed with muskets arrayed in five divisions. The French infantry were supported by nearly 2,500 artillerymen and engineers manning 171 assorted howitzers, mortars, and field guns, firing shells, canister, and ball shot. Napoleon’s cavalry had been reduced by logistical difficulties in the transport and movement of horses, as perhaps as many as 30 percent of the 2,400 cavalrymen were now on foot, awaiting the capture of additional mounts. The Mamluks had committed only about a third of their forces when Murad Bey appeared with about 14,000 troops. About 30,000 Mamluk troops were taking up positions down the river at the capital city of Cairo.

Murad Bey’s cavalry paraded out of gun range in order to display their colors and their valor. This went on for an extended period of time, and Napoleon ordered his band to strike up several French patriotic tunes while they waited for the Mamluk cavalry to do what they had done throughout history, charge the enemy after trying to intimidate them with parade maneuvers. After a rousing version of “La Marseillaise” in honor of the anniversary of Bastille Day, the French were soon at the height of patriotism and spirit. The Mamluks shortly thereafter initiated the expected cavalry charge. Napoleon’s soldiers had orders to hold fire until the Mamluks came within 50 feet and then let loose with multiple volleys from muskets and field guns.

Napoleon’s troops used multiple tactics and formations:

Depending on the engagement, the infantry were formed into columns for attacking in-depth, lines to concentrate firepower, or squares several ranks deep.

If a square was charged by cavalry, the outer ranks would kneel, those directly behind them would crouch, and the hindmost soldiers would remain upright.

The result was a fearsome and impenetrable wall of bayonets. Few horses could be induced to breach a mass of deadly 15 inch spikes.

Murad Bey’s forces, to their credit, charged the French battle squares again and again. Each time they were repulsed with significant casualties. After about 400 casualties and only a handful of French killed or wounded, the Mamluk-Egyptian forces withdrew and prepared to make a stand at the outskirts of Cairo. The result at the Battle of the Pyramids (defense of Cairo on June 21, 1798) produced the same result, however, with a greatly increased Mamluk-Egyptian casualty count. The Mamluk-Egyptian-Ottoman force (about 30,000) suffered thousands killed and wounded, with many drowning in the Nile River after being pushed back by the French.

After observing Mamluk attacks at El Rahmaniyah and Shubra Khit, Napoleon positioned cannon at the corners of his infantry battle squares, essentially taking away any advantage a cavalry force might enjoy by being able to attack the formation from the flanks or from the rear. In a classic instance of Flaechen-und Luecken, gunpowder weapons essentially eliminated the tactical maneuver advantage enjoyed and practiced for centuries by the nomadic steppe cavalry tribes, including the Mongols, the Turks, and the Mamluks. Now, as the early stages of the modern era unfolded, gunpowder weapons and infantry drill, organization, and discipline continued to eclipse the tradition of the heroic and gallant horseman as the ultimate arbiter of political, economic, and religious disputes.

Muscle, steel, arrow barrage, and courage combined with effective cavalry maneuver, long practiced by steppe warriors in Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, fell by the wayside as the modern era dawned at the end of the eighteenth century. Following Napoleon’s operations along the Nile River in the summer of 1798, 700 years of Mamluk rule in Egypt collapsed.

After the successful conclusion of the Battle of the Pyramids, Napoleon and the French army marched into Cairo on July 25, 1798 (following the July 22 arrival of an advance element consisting of two French infantry companies and five officers). Murad Bey, who had been wounded in the face during the battle, fled to Upper Egypt, and his partner Ibrahim Bey, fulfilling the old adage that discretion was the better part of valor by waiting safely on the far side of the Nile during the climactic battle for Cairo, evacuated with the Ottoman viceroy along with the remnants of the Mamluk army to Syria. From Syria follow-on operations against the French could be coordinated. While Napoleon had served notice as to the proficiency of French arms by defeating Mamluk power within a month and capturing their capital city, the real campaign for Egypt was just beginning. Whereas Napoleon controlled the Nile Delta and Cairo, the Mamluks and their Bedouin allies controlled Upper Egypt, and the Ottomans were soon in consultation with the British to coordinate efforts against the French Army of the Orient.

After the Mamluk-Ottoman loss at the Battle of the Pyramids, the Ottoman Sultan asked other great powers for assistance. The Russian Czar, who sought Ottoman territory in general and the key port city of Constantinople in particular, offered Russia’s assistance. He ordered Russia’s Black Sea fleet to the Bosporus, and a combined Ottoman-Russian naval force began operating in the vicinity of Constantinople. Concurrently, the Sultan enlisted the aid of the British and the Austrians. While the 29-year-old Napoleon was maneuvering brilliantly on the battlefield, the revolutionary French government was being outmaneuvered in international politics and diplomacy.

François Henri Mulard – General Bonaparte Giving a Sword to the Military Chief of Alexandria, July 1798 [1808]

In Cairo, Napoleon’s forces found the streets deserted as many of the city’s residents had fled. French troops instead were met with the sounds of wailing women drifting out to the narrow streets from behind closed doors and covered windows. Napoleon and his staff took up residence in Murad Bey’s riverfront palace, but before he had a chance to savor his victory, he received word that his wife in Paris, Josephine, had been unfaithful. The dreams of conquest, glory, and the expected sounds of the cheering masses faded quickly in the dark—a darkness that permeated the spirits of the city’s inhabitants in ways that the young French general found difficult to understand.

For the masses in Egypt, particularly those of Cairo, which had had most material things taken from them through Mamluk mismanagement, military coercion, and collective punishment, the French were taken aback at the dark mood and evident pain in the Egyptian people upon the institution of a French occupation. What the French did not comprehend was that the Mamluks had become part of Egypt and for 700 years had been the most formidable cavalry force in the Middle East. As such, there was comfort and solace in knowing that even if one were poor, one belonged to a nation, which was the defender of the true faith, proud warriors, generally believed to be the most capable man-for-man anywhere on the globe. Napoleon’s army far from freeing the masses had destroyed the only remaining vestige available to a poverty-stricken and oppressed people, the idea that greatness was still part of their society and, as a result, nourished their soul with belief that greatness was part of themselves and their families.

The French had hoped, in addition to achieving their own objectives vis-à-vis the British monarchy, that their presence would empower the masses to take control of their society and, in doing so, free themselves from physical coercion and financial servitude by an elite few. Napoleon attempted to reform the government in Egypt and to highlight the need for educated, virtuous civil servants working for the public good. He directed his troops to tear down the walls and gates that guarded and sealed off Cairo’s wealthier districts from the underclass. There was indeed greatness in the French ideals taken to Egypt in 1798. Unfortunately, great forces in Europe and the Middle East were combining to defeat this project in liberty, equality, and fraternity.