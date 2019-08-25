KANAŁ (1957)

Synopsis

Kanał is a Polish war film directed by Andrzej Wajda. The second installment in Wajda’s War Trilogy—preceded by A Generation (1954) and followed by Ashes and Diamonds (1958)—Kanał tells the story of a company of Home Army resistance fighters using the city’s sewers to evade capture by the Nazis as their defensive position collapses during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising.

Background

In late July 1944, during World War II, the advancing Red Army had reached the eastern suburbs of Warsaw, Poland’s capital city. The close proximity of the Russians prompted the Polish government in exile in London to order its Home Army (Polish: Armia Krajowa or AK) of resistance fighters to mount an uprising against the German occupation. By liberating Warsaw prior to full Russian involvement, the Poles hoped to bolster claims to national sovereignty before the Soviet-backed communist Polish Committee of National Liberation could assume political control of the country. Stalin, of course, had other ideas. Avid to annex Poland after Hitler’s defeat, he betrayed the Polish resistance by ordering his armies to halt on the eastern banks of the Vistula River and not advance into the city to aid the Poles. This allowed the Germans time to regroup and destroy the Polish resistance, which fought for 63 days with light arms and little outside support (1 August–2 October 1944). It is estimated that the AK suffered some 22,000 casualties (16,000 killed and 6,000 wounded) and 150,000 to 200,000 civilians died. Arthur Koestler called the Soviet refusal to support the uprising “one of the major infamies of this war which will rank for the future historian on the same ethical level with [the Nazi extermination of] Lidice” (Koestler, p. 374). After the war Warsaw native Jerzy Stefan Stawiński (1921–2010)—who served as an AK company commander during the Uprising—published “Kanał” (Polish for channel or sewer) in the Polish literary journal Twórczość [Creativity]: a story based on his own, bitter experiences during the doomed struggle that he soon turned into a film script. After Stalin died in 1953, his successor, Nikita Khrushchev, relaxed censorship and other forms of political repression. “Khrushchev’s Thaw” spilled over to Poland and the other Soviet client states, making a film on the Warsaw Uprising politically feasible. Even though “Kanał” refrained from indicting Russian complicity in the defeat of the Uprising, Poland’s Soviet-dominated political leadership did not want it made. In the words of the film’s eventual director, Andrzej Wajda, “The authorities must have realized that society would be against the movie, and would regard it as the communist voice on the subject of the Warsaw uprising … It preferred not to make any film on the subject of the Warsaw Uprising, even one with a point of view they could accept as their own” (quoted by James Steffen, n.d.). Submitted to the government for vetting, the script was also deemed insufficiently heroic. Eventually the film was made because Tadeusz Konwicki, a member of the screenplay commission and an official of Kadr, a new film studio, lobbied behind the scenes on its behalf.

Production

Kanał was made by P. P. Film Polski at Kadr Studios and on location in Warsaw in 1956. Some of the above-ground scenes were shot in the studio, but most were filmed on location at ruins that had not yet been demolished after the war. Scenes that comprise the film’s first 45 minutes were shot at Cecilia Sniegocka Street and in an adjacent park in the Solec district, a mile northeast of Mokotów, and the 10-minute closing sequence was shot beneath Kamienne Schodki [Street of Stone Steps] and on Miadowa and Długa Streets in Warsaw’s Old Town. For the scenes in the sewers, Wajda and his crew constructed an elaborate replica of the sewers, and Wajda’s director of photography, Jerzy Lipman, provided the evocatively eerie noir-like chiaroscuro lighting for those episodes.

Plot Summary

During the final days of the Warsaw Uprising (late September 1944), Lt. Zadra (Wieńczysław Gliński) leads a beleaguered platoon of 43 AK soldiers and Warsaw civilians in retreat to south-central Warsaw. The composer Michał (Vladek Sheybal) gets in touch with his family, who are elsewhere in the city. Panicked, she shares that the Germans are in her building and are coming to take her, and then she is cut off. The next day, Officer Cadet Jacek “Korab” (Tadeusz Janczar) happens upon the second-in-command, Lt. Mądry (Emil Karewicz), in bed with a local messenger girl. After apologizing, the officers go to battle against the Germans. While they hold them off, Korab is shot and wounded while cutting the guide wire of a Goliath tracked mine (a remote-controlled miniature tank full of explosives) with a shovel. With his platoon now down to 27 and covered on all sides by the Germans, Zadra is commanded to take to the sewers in order to retreat. Stokrotka (Polish for “Daisy”) (Teresa Izewska), their guide, asks Zadra to permit her to help Korab. Zadra gives his consent but Stokrotka and Korab soon get separated from the group. Korab’s injuries have weakened him, and he is forced to rest before climbing up to the street. Stokrotka then directs them toward the river, and they see rays of sunlight ahead. Korab, extremely weak and near blind, is unable to see that the pair’s exit is blocked by metal bars. Stokrotka confesses her love for Korab while they rest and regroup. Meanwhile, the rest of the group gets lost, as they haven’t had Stokrotka to guide them. Zadra attempts to command Sgt. Kula (Tadeusz Gwiazdowski) to move the troops forward, but they refuse. Zadra and Kula lose all of their men except the mechanic, Smukły (Stanislaw Mikulski). The men who have not followed Zadra and Kula get lost again and eventually end up dead or captured. Zadra, Kula, and Smukły encounter a sewer exit but it is booby-trapped by German grenades. Smukły is only able to disarm two of the three grenades; the third one explodes, killing him. Zadra and Kula finally come up from the sewer to an abandoned and bombed-out part of the city. When Kula admits that he left the other men behind, Zadra kills him and returns to the sewers to find them.

Reception

Released in Poland on 20 May 1957, Kanał was a punishing but ultimately cathartic experience for those who had lived through the terrible, tragic events it depicts. In the words of film critic and Warsaw Uprising survivor Stanislaw Grzelecki, “The tragedy of the people who believed to the very end that the fight they had undertaken [was] right has found disturbing expression in Wajda’s film. The drama assumes a shape of a metaphor, all the more meaningful because its ordinary heroes have been, for many years, forced into the shadows, into silence, to endure the mudslinging, false accusations and slander” (Grzelecki, 1957). Other Polish critics, not as understanding as Grzelecki, initially panned the film for its unheroic grimness. Kanał was screened in competition at the 10th Cannes Film Festival (May 1957), where it shared the Special Jury Prize with Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal and received rave notices from French film critics, international recognition that prompted a more positive reassessment at home. Released in the United States in 1961, the film briefly ran in a few art house cinemas. Bosley Crowther found Kanał as “dismal, dark and depressing a drama of events in World War II as this reviewer has yet witnessed” (Crowther, 1961).

Reel History Versus Real History

The plot of Kanał is fictional but the general story it tells about the final days of the Uprising is historically very accurate. As depicted in the film, by the end of September 1944, German forces had retaken most of the city. AK fighters were holding out in five isolated pockets, including an area within the suburb of Mokotów that was less than a mile long and half a mile wide, defended by about 2,750 insurgents. On 24 September 1944 German forces mounted an offensive against the Mokotów pocket from the south. Over the next three days of heavy fighting, the Polish defense perimeter shrank to just a few blocks as advancing Germans executed wounded soldiers, even hospital personnel. On 26 September 9,000 civilians fled Mokotów during a two-hour early afternoon cease fire. That evening, as depicted in the film, some 800 resistance fighters and civilians, many wounded, started evacuating through the sewers and headed for the city center, about two miles due north (Mokotów fell the next day and the Germans captured some 1,500 remaining fighters and 5,000 civilians). As also represented in the film, some AK fighters (actually about 150) headed in the wrong direction and unwittingly climbed out of the sewers at Dworkowa Street, in German-held territory half a mile to the southeast of Mokotów; 120 of them were captured and summarily executed. A monument now stands there in their memory. Actual conditions in the sewers were every bit horrific as the film shows. In his review of the film (cited earlier), Stanislaw Grzelecki observed, “I followed the same underground road from Mokotów to the centre of town as Jerzy Stawiński, and I, like he, spent seventeen hours in the sewers. I saw and experienced enough to state that Wajda’s film is telling the truth.”

