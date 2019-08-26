OTTO THE GREAT AS EMPEROR OF THE ROMANS.

Central Europe, 919–1125. The Kingdom of Germany included the duchies of Saxony (yellow), Franconia (blue), Bavaria (green), Swabia (orange) and Lorraine (pink left). Various dukes rebelled against Otto’s rule in 937 and again in 939.

It will have been seen that Otto’s cherished policy with regard to the duchies had been a miserable failure. He had hoped to found a patriarchal state, as it were, and to bring the highest temporal offices into the hands of his own relatives. The result had been a civil war. Otto’s son, Liudolf, and his son-in-law, Conrad, had allowed no ties of blood or of marriage to stand in their way. The people of the duchies, too, had, in more than one case, shown their impatience under the yoke of dukes foreign to their stem.

Otto now gave up the plan of uniting local interests through a network of family ties. On his brother Henry’s death, in 955, he gave Bavaria to a grandson of the old Duke Arnulf. Hermann Billung was made duke of Eastern Saxony, and native nobles held office in Swabia and Lorraine.

It was, however, almost necessary to the existence of the crown that it should be supported by a strong party, and Otto was led into a step which, however advantageous at first, was fraught with dire consequences for the German people. He made the Church that which the duchies should have been, the prop and stay of the kingly power. He encouraged new ecclesiastical foundations, and made rich gifts of lands and exemptions to the clergy, hoping in this way to bind them more closely to himself. His first care was to fill all the archbishoprics with friends and faithful servants.

William, Otto’s own bastard son, received Mayence, Bruno was established in Cologne, and a pupil of his in Treves. For more than a century now the history of the German Church and of the German kingdom were to become almost identical. The government assumes a churchly character, church rule becomes a matter of politics. The result was to be that when in the next century the struggle with the popes began it was no longer possible for the princely ecclesiastics to render unto Caesar that which was Caesar’s, and thus to avoid the conflict of nationality versus the Church universal.

So long as the right of choosing the bishops remained with the king, the latter was able to constitute a body of men whose interests were identical with his own. The bishops were simply officials; they left no heirs, being not allowed to marry, and at their deaths their sees reverted to the crown. They made a splendid counterpoise to the power of the nobles, who were already beginning to claim that their fiefs were hereditary. Estates, honours, and riches could safely be given to such men, and the crown lands yet suffer no diminution.

Great were the services demanded of the clergy in return. As fief holders they furnished regularly their quota of vassals to the king’s army, and often took the field in person. All the business of the court, all the charter writing, all the correspondence, was in their hands.

And Otto ruled them like a second Charlemagne. No council might be called, no decree of the clergy passed, without his consent. Of his own accord he founded bishoprics, and set up bishops, judged the clergy, and disposed of church funds. The canon laws indeed, and not only the forged ones, directly negatived such proceedings, but as yet there was no one to call attention to such discrepancies.

The immediate result of the union of the crown with the clergy was to raise the prestige of Germany, and to pave the way for the renewal of the holy Roman Empire. A time was to come, however, when the interests that joined the two were to be sundered, and the bonds that bound them loosed. The result was to be destructive indeed. The glory of the empire was to be tarnished, and German unity to be trodden under foot.

For a hundred years now the crown of the empire had been a mere bauble, the disposal of which had been for the most part in the hands of the popes. Neither Charles the Bald nor Charles the Fat, Arnulf, nor Berengar I., nor any of the other rulers of Italy seem to have regarded it as more than an empty honour. Alberic, the ruler of Rome, had not cared for the title, and had thwarted the plans of those who did. During his time, therefore — after wielding the sceptre for twenty years, he had died in 954 — it remained in abeyance.

Alberic’s mantle, as head of Rome, descended upon his son Octavian, a mere boy. Octavian, in spite of his youth, however, was soon made Pope under the name of John XII., thus combining in his person the sovereignty of Rome and the spiritual headship of Christendom. His great ambition was to increase his temporal power in Italy, but in this he was thwarted by Otto’s old enemy and vassal Berengar. At this time Berengar and his son Adalbert were in possession of the Exarchate of Ravenna, and the dukes of Tuscany, to which the pope also laid claim, did them homage.

Pope John looked around for allies, and, finally, fixed his hopes on the German King. Otto had again broken with Berengar, and in 956 had sent his son Liudolf to Italy, promising him the crown of that fair land if he could win it. Liudolf within two years had subjected nearly the whole of the so-called Italian kingdom — the present Tuscany and Lombardy. The “path was open to Olympus,” as a monk of the time has expressed it, when the heir to the German throne was attacked by fever and died. All the advantages won over Berengar were lost, and the Pope once more trembled before him. He felt himself insecure even in his own Eternal City.

It was then that John decided to summon Otto’s aid and to dazzle him with the prospect of the imperial crown. Otto was won by the lure, and the first steps were taken towards that union with Italy that was to cost the nation so dear. Otto made hasty preparations for his expedition. His son Otto was elected and crowned co-regent, Bruno was to uphold the royal rights in Lorraine, and William of Mayence to transact the daily business of the realm. In the autumn of 961, the king crossed the Brenner.

Berenger had raised an army of 60,000 men, but at the decisive moment his troops refused obedience. Otto was able to enter Pavia unmolested and to pursue his way to Rome. In February, 962, he received the crown in St. Peter’s from the Pope’s hand.

It was not altogether without fear that Otto had entered Rome. His sword-bearer had orders to watch while the king knelt before the grave of the apostle, and to hold his weapon in readiness. The fickleness of the Romans was well known to Otto, also, to some extent, the character of the Pope. John was obliged to swear by the holy bones of St. Peter that he would never make common cause with Otto’s enemies, Berengar and Adalbert.

The price to be paid to the Pope for Otto’s new dignity was to be the provinces held by the two Italians. These were as yet unconquered, but a deed of gift was drawn up concerning them which is still extant. Written upon purple parchment in letters of gold, it has withstood the ravages of time. Its genuineness, long doubted, has been re-vindicated in our own day.

The “Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation” as founded by Otto the Great, was to continue for eight hundred and forty four years. Only for short intervals was the throne ever to be vacant, although in the sixteenth century the Pope’s influence in the matter of its disposal was to fall into abeyance. In the time of our own grandfathers it came to an end, and the Austrian Empire, the anomalous kingdoms of Napoleon, and the North German Confederation rose on its ruins.

For two weeks after Otto’s coronation harmony lasted between the heads of Christendom. The Pope approved of the emperor’s plan of changing Madgeburg into an archbishopric with many suffragan bishoprics. The details of the matter were arranged in a Roman synod and made known to the German clergy by a papal bull. But John soon found that Otto was playing by far too important a role in Italy, was winning over the bishops by rich donations, and was treating the provinces that he conquered completely as his own.

The Pope did not hesitate to commence negotiations with Berengar and Adalbert. The same messengers who brought news of this turn of affairs had much to say about John’s ungodly manner of life. Otto was little affected by either of these communications, and is said to have remarked with regard to the charges of immorality: “He is a boy, the examples of good men will improve him.”

But one day papal ambassadors were arrested at Capua with letters to the Greek Emperor and to the Hungarians. John confessed his treasonable intents in part, but made counter-charges against Otto which the latter condescended to explain away. The crisis, however, was not long in coming. Adalbert was received within the walls of Rome and warmly welcomed by the Pope. Otto marched against the city, which he took without difficulty. The Pope fled with Adalbert.

The Romans were made to give hostages and to swear never again to install anyone as pope whose election should not have been confirmed by the emperor and his son. Such an influence as this did Otto win over the Roman Church! The popes became his creatures and he their judge.

A synod was summoned over which Otto presided. It was well attended. Three archbishops and thirty-eight bishops came together in St. Peter’s. All the clergy of Rome and the officials of the Lateran were present, also many nobles and the Roman soldiery.

Otto refrained at first from bringing his own causes of complaint before the synod. He wished John’s ruin, but the Pope’s daily manner of living was enough to condemn him. A long list of sins was brought up against him, and his contempt for the canons of the Church was clearly proven. He had drunk the devil’s health, and had invoked heathen gods while playing dice. He had chosen a ten year old boy as bishop of Todi and had given a deacon his consecration in a horse’s stall. He had lived like a robber-chief, and an impure and unchaste one at that.

The synod summoned John to answer the charges against him. He replied by banning the bishops who had taken part in the proceedings. A second summons was likewise disregarded.

At the third session of the synod Otto came forward as accuser and declared the pope a perjured traitor, who had conspired with the enemies of the empire. John’s deposition was agreed upon and a new pope elected, but it was some months before the matter came to a settlement. John had found adherents in the city, but died just as Otto was preparing to crush him.

The Romans disregarded Otto’s pope, Leo, and elected the cardinal deacon, Benedict. The result was a siege of Rome, famine in the city, and a capitulation. Again a synod and again a triumph for the emperor. Benedict appeared before the assembly and begged for mercy. Clad in the papal robes and holding the bishop’s staff he had come to the synod. He left it stripped of his pallium, his staff in pieces, himself a prisoner. He was to die in captivity at Hamburg. The last hopes for the Romans of freeing the papacy had proved in vain. One German after another now ascended the throne of Peter.

Otto’s last years were spent partly in administering the affairs in his own land, partly in trying to preserve quiet and to increase his power in Italy. On Margrave Gero’s death, in 966, in order that no one man should again have such a preponderating influence in Saxony, his district was divided into six parts with each a separate margrave. Lorraine, too, was divided into an upper and a lower duchy, and these parts were not again to be reunited.

Otto’s mere reappearance in Rome sufficed to quell an insurrection against his pope. He then proceeded to fulfil the promise once made to Pope John XII. All of its earlier possessions were restored to the chair of Peter, although the imperial rights in the ceded districts seemed to have been preserved. Otto, for instance, built a palace near Ravenna, where he often held his court.

Otto now made an effort to reap lasting fruits from all of his untiring labours. He wished to secure the empire to his son, to unite the latter by bonds of marriage to the still influential court of Constantinople, and, finally, to rid Italy of the Arabs who had been infesting it for a hundred years. The last of these desires was not to be accomplished either in his own or in his son’s reign. The consent to the imperial coronation was easily obtained from an obsequious pope, and the ceremony took place in St. Peter’s on Christmas day, 967.

The union with the Eastern Empire was only brought about after endless negotiations and some bloodshed. Otto, determined to exert pressure on the Greeks, invaded their possessions in Apulia and Calabria and besieged Bari. He soon withdrew, however, and sent Bishop Luitprand of Cremona at the head of a large embassy to Constantinople. Luitprand was a man of letters and a skilful diplomat, but somewhat rash and fiery of temper. To him we owe most of our knowledge of these times; and among his other works is a detailed report, addressed to Otto, of his mission. It is one of the most attractive writings of the middle ages.

Luitprand found Nicephorus one of the haughtiest and most insolent of men, living in a style of great magnificence and utterly refusing to believe that any power in the world could equal his own. He demanded Rome and Ravenna as the price for the hand of a royal princess, and offered an alliance without the marriage if Otto would make Rome free.

While Luitprand was detained at the court of Nicephorus, Pope John XIII. sent an embassy to the “Greek emperor.” Only the low degree of the envoys saved them from instant death, for Nicephorus considered himself the emperor of the Romans, and the only one.

Luitprand’s mission was a failure. He met with insults and taunts from the Greeks, and repaid them in kind. He was absent so long, virtually a prisoner, that Otto renewed hostilities without awaiting his return. But soon a revolution took place in Constantinople. At the instigation of the empress Nicephorus was murdered, and John Zimisces succeeded to his bed and to his throne. Zimisces, surrounded by enemies at home, was quite willing to give the hand of a Grecian princess in return for peace in Italy. Theophano, the niece of Zimisces, reached Rome in April, 972, and was wedded to Otto II. in St. Peter’s. She was a gifted creature, and was destined to play a very great part in German affairs.

A number of provinces and estates were settled on the young bride, and the original of the deed of transfer, drawn up in purple and gold, is extant to-day.

In 968 Otto’s favourite project of making Magdeburg an archbishopric, a project which had met with some opposition in Germany itself, was at last realized. The bishoprics of Brandenburg, Havelberg, and Meissen were subordinated to the new creation, also two new sees, Zeiz and Merseburg, to which, later, Posen was to be added. A grand centre for carrying on the conversion of the Slavonians was at last won.

Otto’s life-work was nearly done. Few German emperors have been able to end their days amid such general prosperity and rejoicing. He was able to take part, in 973, in a series of feasts and processions in Saxony, but died at Memleben before the year was out. He had reigned thirty-seven years, and had reached the age of sixty-two. His bones rest in the cathedral of Magdeburg.

It remains to say a few words about the social and intellectual life in the reign of Otto the Great, and it must be membered in this connection that different parts of Germany differed much from each other in the degree of their culture and civilization. There was no general state organization in our sense of the word, and the duchies enjoyed a great degree of independence. The king might demand certain services of the dukes, but he could not interfere with the administration of their duchies. Here they were absolute masters, except when held in check by their local diets.

One such assembly in Saxony dared to oppose the wishes of Otto himself, although, he represented king and duke in his own august person. It is questionable whether at any time in the tenth century a royal or imperial command which was contrary to a local law would have been obeyed. The people at this time, as during the next two hundred years, were devotedly true to their dukes. How easily could one of them raise an army for his own purposes, and how many of the old German songs centre about the beloved person of a duke who, as likely as not, had been a traitor to his king!

We must remember at every turn how different the people of a thousand years ago were from ourselves. Cities as centres of trade and commerce had scarcely as yet come into being, and the use of money was extremely restricted. If taxes or tolls had to be paid they were paid in kind. This or that proportion of grain or cloth was subtracted from the rest and reserved for the treasury of the king. Even the produce of the rich estates belonging to the crown was not sold. We know now why it was that the kings of the tenth century moved so frequently with their huge followings from place to place. It was necessary to consume the products of the soil, for they were perishable and not convertible. A modern historian likens the royal household to a ruminating animal that grazes up one pasture after another.

Family life, to turn to a special phase of social existence, was a far different conception from what it is now. Among the Saxons, Thuringians, and Frisians, marriage seems to have been purely a business transaction, which was carried on independently of the wishes of at least one of the parties concerned. Fathers could dispose of their daughters at will, and regularly sold them to their future lords. The husband was master of his household in the strictest sense of the word, and the women were kept in complete subjection. Conjugal fidelity was a one-sided affair, and the marriage vows were binding only on the wife. The father had a right — how much use he made of it we shall never know — to kill his children or to sell them into captivity.

It is possible that religious considerations tempered the brutality of the laws. We know that Otto the Great’s age was one of great piety, not to say superstition. The king himself, especially after the death of his first queen, Edith, which event was considered by him a warning to call him to good works, was untiring in furthering missions. His mother had founded several monasteries, and his daughter herself became abbess of Quedlinburg.

Otto’s brother Bruno, who was his chancellor and archchaplain, instituted a far-reaching reform in the church affairs of Lorraine. He summoned clergy of blameless life from all parts of Germany. Monasteries which had sunk into decay were purged and regenerated. Old schools were bettered and new ones founded. The Lorraine clergy were models for Europe in education, as well as in the proper performance of their duties. Bishops without number were chosen from their midst, and Rheims raised two men from Lorraine in succession on her archiepiscopal throne. A century later Rome herself was to choose a pope from this rich nursery of prelates.

The religious life of Otto the Great’s age was not without its anomalies. A stiff formalism pervaded this as every other phase of existence. Humility in those chosen to a high position in the Church consisted in a routine of refusing to accept the dignity, of fleeing behind the altar, of weeping copious tears, of self-deprecation. Not once but a hundred times do such performances meet us in the chronicles, and one case is known of a regular formula for the proper conduct on such occasions. Piety and charitable intent were often measured by the power to shed tears less or more copiously.

The strange belief was almost universal that the end justified the means. We read of housebreakings and robberies, of forgeries and other crimes committed for the sake of obtaining the relics of this or that saint, and in all the literature of the time we hear no disapproval of such acts except from the side of the injured parties. On the contrary, biographers frequently praise their heroes for just such performances.

An excessive saint worship and an extreme credulity went hand in hand with such moral ideas. Miracles were thoroughly believed in, not as now merely by the ignorant, but by the best intellects of the time. The more a man could believe the higher was his piety reckoned.

In art and literature, Otto’s court was the scene of a veritable renaissance. Countless miniatures or book illustrations of his time are still preserved. In St. Grail, Treves, Regensburg, and elsewhere, were famous schools for such ornamental work, and the colours used were most brilliant and enduring. Strangely enough they were used without any sense for the real fitness of things. Scarlet eagles fly through cherry clouds, yellow asses pasture in blue fields, and red oxen draw golden ploughs. Towards the end of the century the taste changed and more sombre hues crept in. It has been suggested that ascetic views, such as those which were so diligently fostered by Otto III., were responsible for the transformation.

Otto the Great, although personally, as far as we know, without literary tastes, did everything to foster and encourage a revival of classical learning. We hear of an Italian who at his instigation brought a hundred manuscripts over the Alps. Virgil, Horace, Ovid, Terence, Cicero and Sallust arose from the dead as it were to a new life in Germany. They found their way into the monasteries and even into the nunneries.

Who has not heard of Roswitha, Abbess of Gandersheim, who wrote comedies in the style of Terence, but with the outspoken object of maintaining the field against him? Her aim was “that the praiseworthy chastity of holy virgins should be celebrated in the same poetic strain in which hitherto the loathsome incest of voluptuous women has been narrated.” Her works have been published in our own day, and fill a respectable volume.

