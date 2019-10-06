British Pre-WWII Tank Rearmament

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s the development of tanks was not well co-ordinated, which, in light of the acute funding shortages, was far from ideal. The formation of the Mechanisation Board in 1934 was an attempt to improve matters. The person responsible for tank development was the Director of Mechanisation at the War Office who controlled MWEE and the Design Departments at Woolwich. The Mechanisation Board could acquire tanks from three sources:

a. In-house designs by the Superintendent of Design at Woolwich;

b. The Board placing contracts directly with industry;

c. Procuring private venture vehicles from firms such as Vickers.

This meant the funds available to DD(V) at Woolwich were very limited. The situation was not helped by the General Staff frequently changing requirements for armour, vehicle speed and armament. Hence when rearmament started in the 1930s the status of tank design in Great Britain was at a low.

The lack of focus and clear requirements resulted in fifteen different tank projects during the period from 1934 to the start of the Second World War. One factor that influenced the subsequent inadequacies of British tanks during the Second World War was the policy to focus on three classes of tank:

Small light machine-gun-armed tanks for reconnaissance;

Cruiser tanks with an emphasis on mobility;

Infantry tanks with an emphasis on protection but requiring a low top speed.

The requirement for three classes of tank was formally endorsed as policy in the 1937 Annual Report of the Mechanisation Board.

The emphasis on either mobility or protection meant that firepower was often neglected, even though the proponents of mechanised warfare recognised that the best counter to tanks would be other tanks. The overall balance of performance of the resulting tanks was often poor and even though some did have reasonable attributes the army tended to buy light tanks because they were cheaper and were seen as having utility for operations throughout the British Empire.

In 1926 the Superintendent of Design had started work with Vickers to develop the A6 Medium Tank, which was intended to replace the Medium Mark II. A design driver was a weight limit of 15.5 tons which led to the nickname of ‘16 tonners’. A mock-up was completed in March 1927 and the first two of three prototypes were delivered to MWEE in June 1928 for trials. Various engines, both petrol and diesel, and turret arrangements were tested, but overall the vehicle was considered inadequate leading to a redesign. The new design, called the Medium Mark III, had a revised turret and improved armour. Three Medium Mark IIIs were built, one by Vickers and two by the Royal Ordnance Factory at Woolwich, but it was considered too expensive and no further production was undertaken. Development activities on the Mark III stopped in 1931. One novel feature of the vehicle was that it had a very early implementation of a ‘collective protection’ system. This is a system where filtered air is provided to the crew compartment to provide ventilation in a chemical warfare environment. Trials of the ‘Porton Filtration Unit’ were carried out in June 1931 and Major R.A. Hepple of the Royal Army Medical Corps, noting the clearance of the smell of oil and ‘fug’ when the unit was running, reported that, ‘The installation of the Porton filtration unit caused a distinct improvement in hygienic conditions in the fighting chamber, and will undoubtedly have a beneficial effect on the health of personnel of the Royal Tank Corps.’ The three Medium Mark IIIs were taken into service by the HQ of the Tank Brigade and one was fitted out as a Command Tank.

In 1929 the Chief Superintendent of Design started work on an experimental medium tank and the Ordnance Factory at Woolwich produced three prototypes of what was the A7 Medium Tank. Development of this vehicle stopped in 1937, but it helped form the basis of the A12 Matilda Infantry Tank, which was developed by the Vulcan Foundry.

In 1934 Sir John Carden of Vickers-Armstrong designed the Cruiser Mark I (A9), which was intended as a cheaper alternative to the A6. Design of a heavier but slower version with thicker armour (A10) was started soon after. The resulting vehicles ended up very similar to each other, but both went into production as the Cruiser Mark I (A9) and Cruiser Mark II (A10). They saw action in France and the Western Desert although numbers built were limited as by the time production contracts were ready (1937 for the A9 and 1938 for the A10) work was underway on the superior A13.

After years of limited funding the remains of expertise in tank design was to be found in Vickers-Armstrong and DD(V) at Woolwich, but when rearmament started a number of other contractors were brought in to develop tanks. These included Bedford, Leyland, the LMS Railway works, Nuffield Mechanisation, the Vulcan Foundry and Harland and Wolff. Nuffield Mechanisation was one of the more prominent of these companies. It had been formed by the Morris Motors group to build aero-engines, but orders did not materialise so the organisation turned its attention to tanks.

In September 1936 Lieutenant Colonel Martel, in his role of Assistant Director Mechanisation, visited army manoeuvres in the Soviet Union where he was particularly impressed by the performance of the Soviet BT3 tanks. The design of this tank had been based on the M1931 tank designed by John Walter Christie in the USA, two of which had been bought by the Soviets. The War Office therefore asked Nuffield Mechanisation to act as their agent in buying a Christie vehicle. Following receipt of this request Mr Oliver Boden, an ex-Vickers employee who now worked for Nuffield, contacted Christie and arranged to buy a vehicle for £8,000. The vehicle bought was the M1932, an improved version of the M1931 which had been offered to the US Army. They had turned it down mainly due to frustrations in trying to work with Christie. To meet US regulations the basic vehicle was exported to the UK as an agricultural tractor with the more war-like parts said to have been sent separately as ‘grapefruit’. The vehicle reached the UK on 17 November 1936 and it was delivered to MEE for trials. Tested over 687 miles, of which 327 were cross-country, the vehicle was reported to have reached a speed of 63.4mph on a slightly downhill run. Despite the impressive automotive performance it was assessed that, as it stood, it was unsuitable to meet British Army requirements. It was, however, used by Nuffield Mechanisation as the basis for the A13 Mark I or Cruiser Tank Mark III.

The A13 was wider and higher than the M1932, in order to mount a 2pdr gun, and was 2 tons heavier. The basic concept was defined by January 1937 and an initial order for sixty-five followed a year later in January 1938 with the first vehicles being delivered in December that year. The A13 Mark I was followed by the A13 Mark II, which had an improved turret and was the first vehicle to use spaced armour. The A13 Mark I and II saw action in France and the Western Desert. The final version of the A13, the Mark III, also called the Covenanter or Cruiser Mark V, was designed by the LMS Railway Company with input from the Mechanisation Board. Delivery started in 1940 when tanks were needed quickly after the fall of France, but it proved to be very unreliable and although over 1,700 were built it was only ever used for training.

Meanwhile Vickers-Armstrong had developed the A11 Matilda 1, which met a request for a tank ‘built down to a price’ and cost only £6,000. The requirement for the A11 stated that the ‘heaviest possible armour was essential’ although it was only required to have a top speed of 5mph and was armed with a machine gun. A total of 139 were built and some saw action in France.

Work on two experimental heavy cruisers was started in 1938, neither of which went into production. The A14 was built by the LMS Railway Co., who had design support from the DTD, and the A16 was built by Nuffield Mechanisation. The A16 weighed over 21 tons and used a heavier version of the Christie suspension. An interesting aside with the A16 was that when a major design problem arose with the vehicle Thomson and Taylor, a Brooklands-based racing-car firm who had been involved in the design of the Bluebird Land Speed Record car, was asked to help; they very quickly carried out some redesign work and built some components. Later the prototype was used to investigate transmission and steering problems in the A13s and became the first tank fitted with a ‘Merritt’ controlled differential steering system.

One in-house design by the DTD was the A20, which met requirements for an assault tank with a long track length for crossing trenches. The prototype was built by Harland and Wolff, but development was subsequently taken over by Vauxhall Motors and became the basis of the A22 Churchill. Another project of interest was the TOG (The Old Gang) tank designed by the Special Vehicle Design Committee. This committee included a number of those involved in the development of the original First World War tanks including Swinton and designers at Fosters of Lincoln. It was a slow-moving unwieldy 70-ton vehicle with solid suspension conceived to attack the Siegfried Line. The project was dropped when it became apparent that the nature of warfare was very different from the defensive trench warfare of the First World War. The DTD had some involvement in the TOG programme and, for example, supported the design of the TOG 2 turret. This was manufactured by Messrs Stothert & Pitt Ltd under a contract placed by William Foster and Co. The turret was made from 3in armour plate supplied by the Admiralty with an inner layer of 0.5in steel. DTD provided advice on design and testing. For ballistic trials purposes the turret was fitted with an obsolete mantlet designed to mount a 2pdr gun, 3in howitzer and a machine gun. This mantlet had been designed to meet a requirement for armament that had been seriously proposed as an alternative to mounting a 6pdr gun in cruiser tanks and would have been a nightmare for the crew. Trials, which included attacks by 6pdr anti-tank rounds and 25pdr proof shot, demonstrated the ability of the inner skin to provide protection against secondary fragments should the outer shell be damaged or bolts dislodged.

At the start of the Second World War the majority of tanks in service were light tanks and efforts to address inadequacies in the quality and availability of vehicles was hampered by a lack of resources as aircraft and ships were given priority. The expenditure on tanks in the build-up to rearmament was:

1931 £357,000

1932 £309,000

1933 £315,000

1934 £501,000 (The year Germany started rearmament)

1935 £772,000 (The year Italy invaded Abyssinia)

1936 £842,000 (The year Germany reoccupied the Rhineland)

1937 £3,625,000

The £500,000 spent in 1934 represented only about 1 per cent of the total army budget. Further problems had arisen from the office of the Master General of the Ordnance (MGO). At the time of rearmament the MGO was General Elles who had originally commanded the Tank Corps in the First World War; however, instead of being an advocate of tanks he was convinced that the development of anti-tank guns had so reduced their utility he was unwilling to commit significant funds to their procurement. It was only when it was demonstrated that the Infantry Tank Mark I was proof against 37mm and 47mm anti-tank guns that procurement started in earnest.

Following the Experimental Force Trials in 1927 and development of the doctrine captured in the ‘Purple Primer’ it had been agreed in 1933 that a single Tank Division be formed although even by the start of the Second World War it was still not fully equipped. The British Expeditionary Force in France was equipped with 342 light tanks, seventy-seven Matilda 1s, twenty-three Matilda 2s and 150 Cruisers consisting of twenty-four A9s, thirty-one A10s and ninety-five A13s. Even at this stage the inadequacies of British tanks were recognised by some; before deploying to France Brigadier Vivian Pope, the adviser of armoured vehicles at the General Headquarters of the British Expeditionary Force, wrote to the War Office to say, ‘We must have thicker armour on our fighting vehicles and every tank must carry a cannon. The 2pdr is good enough now, but only just. We must mount something better and put it behind 40 to 80mm of armour.’ His concerns were well founded and during the fighting leading to the fall of France the light tanks were all but useless, and although the Cruisers showed some utility they suffered from a lack of armour. Only the infantry tanks had any significant success when on 21 May 1940 fifty-eight Matilda Mark Is and sixteen Matilda Mark IIs took part in a counter-attack. This caused much confusion amongst German forces, who found them largely impervious to their anti-tank guns, and it delayed their advance to the extent that it made the withdrawal to Dunkirk and subsequent evacuation possible. Unfortunately the counter-attack itself was not supported and could not be sustained.

Following the fall of France a very limited number of tanks were left to defend the United Kingdom. Exact numbers are not clear but probably consisted of around 407 light tanks, 141 cruiser tanks and 140 infantry tanks. Therefore the priority became re-equipping the army to defend against invasion. In 1938 the Secretary of State for War had put forward a proposal that led to the formation of the Ministry of Supply. This was set up with the Liberal MP Leslie Burgin, previously Minister for Transport, as Minister for Supply from July 1939 to May 1940. A key principle behind the thinking and policies of the ministry was that successful businessmen would have the skills for mobilising industry for war. Organisations within the War Office concerned with the Design, Development and Procurement of weapon systems were transferred from the War Office to the Ministry of Supply – with the office of MGO placed in abeyance. Thus the responsibility for delivering tanks was separated from the War Office and hence from direct contact with the operational user. This resulted in the situation where the priority of the Ministry of Supply was to meet the production targets it was being set and it did not want to put delivery at risk by the design changes or new designs being requested by the War Office. Existing contracts and production lines were kept running, leading to the delivery of more light tanks that were already known to be largely useless.

