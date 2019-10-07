The Battle of Wittstock. The Swedish army prepares for its assault on the wood defenses of the Allied center and left flank before Wittstock.

The Battle of Wittstock Scholars cannot agree on the size of the two contesting armies that met at Scharfenberg outside Wittstock in October 1636. Some reports allow the Imperialists only 12,000 men while allocating the Swedish force 22,000. More usually the Swedes are estimated at just over 15,000 and the Imperialists at 22,000, although various other statistics are also postulated between these ranges. Peter Wil- son, following the lead of Hans Delbrück, has opted simply to conclude that the two sides were `fairly even in numbers’. The discrepancies arise, in part, due to an over-reliance on a rather limited selection of the available battlefield reports wherein the voices of two of the four most senior commanders on the Swedish side that day – Alexander Leslie and James King – have largely been overlooked. Rather, there has been a preference to seek authority in the scholarship of Hans Delbrück, who missed these reports and instead repeated the assessment of pro-Imperialist contemporaries as interpreted by another scholar, Rudolph Schmidt. The cumulative result of continued repetition has been to produce only a partial and confused appraisal which misses some crucial detail of the battle. Secondary literature concerning Wittstock frequently fails to consider the role of anyone on the Swedish side other than Torstensson and Banér, and they actually served together in the same wing of the army. For example, Delbrück mistakenly placed Leslie in charge only of the `reinforcements’ of 4,000 men rather than in command of the centre of the army, and even this only appears in a note, not the main text. Classic accounts of the war, such as that by C. V. Wedgewood, mention Leslie in a more meaningful way, but often out of position: she locates him on the flank, as if Banér’s troops formed the centre. Other errors have crept in: T. M. Barker conflates Major General John Ruthven (second in command of the reserve) with his uncle, Patrick Ruthven, who we know was in Scotland on a recruiting mission. Scandinavian scholars have traditionally paid more attention to the role of the Scottish commanders at Wittstock, albeit the lack of attention to the Scottish accounts, or even close scrutiny of Banér’s, has led to errors. In one account of the battle the left flank was correctly placed under the Finn Torsten Stålhandske and the Scot James King but missed the important caveat that King was the senior officer. Furthermore, Leslie’s role – or indeed that of the entire centre of the Swedish army – is usually altogether absent. Analysis of the reports of the Scottish generals is crucial to understanding this battle, let alone the significant role the Scottish military commanders played within it. Interestingly, the Scots were not simply distributed within the main infantry battalions of the Army of the Weser, but across every single section of the army, and with some astonishing results.

When the Banér-Leslie army formed up on the morning of Saturday, 4 October 1636, it was divided into four distinct sections, each one with a clearly assigned role. Banér (seconded by General of Artillery Torstensson) and 3,500 men took up position on the right wing of the army, directly facing Johan Georg of Saxony. His wing (the smallest of the four sections) comprised seventeen squadrons of cavalry, some reputedly commanded by Colonel David Leslie, backed by 700 musketeers led by the Scottish Catholic Colonel William Gunn. 103 Field Marshal Alexander Leslie took command of the centre (seconded by Major General Thomas Kerr), directly in front of Hatzfeldt’s Imperial Army. He had five brigades of infantry and five cavalry squadrons amounting to 4,342 men. Lieutenant General James King’s cavalry (seconded by Major General Torsten Stålhandske) formed the left wing with some eighteen cavalry squadrons, two of which were commanded by Colonel Robert Douglas. Command of the reserve fell to Lieutenant General Johan Vitzthum (seconded by Major General John Ruthven), with the largest single contingent comprising 4,656 men divided into four brigades and twelve cavalry squadrons. The plan was audacious: King’s cavalry were sent on a sweeping flanking manoeuvre to the west with the purpose of circumnavigating enemy positions and surprising them at the rear. As a distraction Banér hoped to keep the enemy busy with a head-on assault on the Saxon positions supported by fire from Torstensson’s artillery and Gunn’s musketeers. Leslie, with the infantry brigades, was to feign an attack on the main Imperial centre and thus prevent them from supporting Johan Georg’s forces. Cumulatively it was hoped that Banér’s men would break the Saxons, who would then be forced straight into the path of King’s cavalry, which would, all being well, be approaching the Imperial rear from the west. However, all did not go to plan, and it is here that the reports start to differ.

Banér’s phalanx found the Saxon troops to be steadfast, and he reported there was not one of his squadrons that did not have to engage them at least six times, and some as many as ten. The attacks were so ferocious that Banér’s forces began to waver. The Swede blamed this on the slow movement of King’s cavalry in traversing the difficult swamps and woodlands to the west of the battlefield, while the reserve was similarly slow to enter the fray. What happened next is crucial: not only was Leslie contending with Hatzfeldt’s forces directly in front of him, but he was now forced, in addition, to intervene in support of the wavering right flank, requiring him to traverse the battlefield. As Banér informed Queen Christina, his own troops were in trouble:

auch weren wegen der grosen force des feindes in eine gentzliche disorder gekommen, wan nicht der Feltmarschalch Lessle mit 5 brigaden zu fuss, die er in der battaglia bey sich gehabt, unss eben zu rechter zeit secundiret undt 4 brigaden von des feindes infanteria, die sich allbereit auch auf unss gewendet, undt unss in die flancke gehen wollen mit menlichen angriff poussiret undt von unss abgekeret, das wir etzlicher- massen zu respiration kommen können.

(due to the strength of the enemy they would have fallen into total disorder, if Field Marshal Leslie with the five brigades of foot which he had with him during the battle had not assisted us just in time and had not manfully attacked and turned away from us four brigades of the enemy’s infantry . so that we could finally gain our breath.)

That Leslie’s battalions served as the salvation of Banér’s wing has been picked up in some histories, even if it is not more generally understood by scholars of the war. 108 Given the availability of Banér’s account, in print for over a century, it is perhaps surprising. Nonetheless, Leslie’s actions were widely reported at the time. As William Boswell, an English diplomat in The Hague, put it:

These p[ar]ticulars are grownded upon l[ett]res from Banier’s Army unto ye French Resid[en]t who sent this Expresse; and the Report of the Expresse himselfe who was in the Fight & an Eye-witnesse of what passed: One circumstance is added w[hi]ch I can not omitte, That a part of Banier’s owne forces, being overlay’d so farre, as they began to thinke how to save themselves, by a retreate; (and had given back; but that) Lesley coming in to their succour, put the Ennemy first to flight, w[hi]ch they could never recover.

As stated above, Leslie’s role at Wittstock is not totally unfamiliar to scholars approaching the subject from a Swedish perspective. However, it is in trying to understand the full contribution of the Scottish troops that serious discrepancies occur even in contemporary accounts. In particular, the role of King’s left wing and the flanking manoeuvre it carried out, which proved so influential in the battle, has often been misrepresented. Not only was command erroneously assigned to the more junior Stålhandske by historians, but even contemporary errors, such as Banér’s explicit statement that the late arrival of King’s horse caused his forces distress, have been blindly repeated. In addition, Banér’s claim that King’s forces actually had little to do on the first day of the battle has cast doubt on King’s contribution to the outcome of the battle. King’s own report, however, unambiguously states that it was the appearance of his cavalry in combination with Leslie’s infantry support for Banér that provoked the enemy’s initial retreat and thus led to the eventual Swedish breakthrough. Rather than having `little to do’ on the first day of battle, King’s report reveals that despite Banér’s orders to cease action as night drew in, two of King’s regiments (commanded by Stålhandske) advanced and destroyed three of the enemy’s regiments. King further claimed that Banér’s reluctance to allow his cavalry to pursue the enemy into the night permitted the Imperial troops to escape. It is not only King’s report which casts doubt on some of Banér’s attempts to downplay the role of other commanders at the battle, or which adds new dimensions to the actions on the day.

Field Marshal Leslie’s two extant reports of the battle were both written three days after the event and include an official report for the Swedish government, and a second relation to his long-time friend Axel Oxenstierna. The Leslie and King accounts reinforce our understanding of the extent of Scottish military command on the battlefield and perhaps bring the `trust element’ brought out by the kith and kin relations of Scots more fully into view. The Scottish commanders amounted to a field marshal (Leslie), a lieutenant general (King) and two major generals (Thomas Kerr and John Ruthven). We now also know of no less than eleven brigades or squadrons under Scottish command at the battle and can identify over fifty officers spread throughout the army. Strangely, or perhaps deliberately, elements of the Army of the Weser and other Scottish colonels were found in each of the four sections of the combined Swedish army rather than serving together in a single unit. This is suggestive that Leslie wanted to ensure he had people he could trust in each quarter. Thus, while Banér’s relation high- lights how much of the audacious plan was his, and how much he suffered in gaining the victory, one senses that Leslie and King had far more to do with the conception and execution of tactics than Banér allows.

A really striking piece of information found in the King and Leslie reports, but missing from Banér’s, is mention of Major General John Ruthven. Both King and Leslie place Ruthven as co-commander of the main reserve under Lieutenant General Johan Vitzthum. His deployment in this position is interesting, not least as his very presence on the battlefield usually goes unnoticed. Ruthven had served under Leslie as a company commander during the 1628 Stralsund operation and had been in the Army of the Weser for most of 1636. Furthermore, having married Leslie’s daughter Barbara sometime before May 1631, Ruthven was not just a trusted colleague but also the field marshal’s close kinsman. Indeed, Leslie had several kinsmen on the field, including his son, Colonel Alexander Leslie. One can only view Leslie’s deployment of his kith and kin at Wittstock as evidence of his implicit trust in those individuals. Vitzthum, in contrast, had already acquired something of a reputation for being `slow’ to commit to actions and of unreliable trustworthiness. When Banér found himself struggling on the right flank at Wittstock, he sent orders that Vitzthum should commit the reserve to battle. Vitzthum refused not only these but also similar instructions sent by Leslie, allegedly fearing the day would turn into another defeat like Nördlingen. In the Swedish Riksråd it was later reported that Vitzthum’s men had eventually advanced against his orders, and we can reason- ably assume that they were ordered forward by his second in command, Major General John Ruthven. Vitzthum later faced allegations of treason for this, for his quip about Nördlingen (a comment unbefitting of a general) and for a series of other dubious actions. Despite this he managed to leave Swedish service in favour of serving the emperor without being prosecuted. As the surviving ordre de bataille highlights, Leslie not only had a major general from his Army of the Weser in the reserve, but his son-in-law, Ruthven, was also in position with two chosen units placed, rather skilfully, on either side of Vitzthum himself, and in one diagram with another (Thomas Thomson’s) directly behind the German commander – almost as if to cater for the eventuality that Vitzthum’s nerves would fail. Thomson, it should be remembered, was an old veteran of Leslie’s Närke och Varmland, the very same regiment he now commanded. Whether the placing of Ruthven and Thomson was accidental or deliberate, Banér’s report merely states that Vitzthum’s men reinforced `the anguish of the right’ by arriving too late to fight. Given the reports that Vitzthum’s subordinates acted in spite of their commander, the implications for Ruthven as surrogate commander of the reserve, and Thomson as his second, are obvious. Furthermore, Vitzthum’s dereliction of duty meant that during the battle itself, three of the four sections of the Swedish army (centre, left wing and by default, the reserve) were actually under Scottish command, and Banér himself ascribed the final victory to their actions, particularly Leslie, and even (if grudgingly) to King’s left wing and Ruthven’s reserve.

The reports from the Scottish commanders agree with the existing orthodoxy concerning the battle in two regards. Firstly, they support the notion that the Swedes were outnumbered, explicitly stated by both Leslie and Banér, and secondly, they reiterate the human dimension to the victory. Wittstock cost thousands of lives on all sides. Again statistics vary, but it is generally agreed that somewhere between 7,000 and 10,000 men died that day with many more injured and invalided, including numerous Scots in the ranks and among the officers. Indeed, the most senior Swedish commander killed, and mentioned in all the main reports, was Colonel Robert Cunningham, while one of the two brigades reported as `virtually destroyed’ included the men under Major General Thomas Kerr’s command – the Karrische brigade. Lieutenant Colonel John Lichton was also among the slain while Colonel William Gunn was noted as among the seriously wounded, his personal squadron being reduced by over half of its officers and men. In the process both survivors and fallen had participated in a stunning victory, which several scholars over the years have compared to Hannibal’s victory over the Romans at Cannae in 216 bc. John Durie, writing from Stockholm within days of the battle, commented that:

As for the publicke newes, It is certaine y: t the Saxon & Imperiall forces are quite defeated in Pomenn by Bannier & Leslie, this victory is counted as considerable as any w: ch hitherto they have gotten. For it was a general battaile of all forces on all sides & ye defeate of ye enemy is total of all ye Infantry, and of soe many of ye horse as did not escape by flight. On Sunday next they will shoote all ye ordnance here about ye towne in signe of ioy.

The victory at Wittstock put the Swedes back on the map as a serious military force and removed Elector Georg Wilhelm of Brandenburg as a significant player in the war. It had the additional effect of ensuring the Imperialists had to recall troops from their campaigns against the French, thereby relieving Duke Bernhard of Saxe-Weimar. But all was not as well in the Swedish camp as one might expect.

For all the positive reports of the battle, the very real tensions simmering between Banér and Leslie soon became apparent. Leslie’s account of Wittstock to Oxenstierna contains a striking additional clause missing from the one sent to Queen Christina. In it, Leslie mounts something of an assault on some of his fellow commanders within the Swedish hierarchy. As Leslie put it:

Wiewohl ich nicht daran zweiffle, von meinen übell affectionirten Ew. Excell. anderst hinderbracht sein möchtten, so ist doch Gott bekant, dass (ich) dahin allewege meinen scopum dirigirt, damit Ew. Excell. in meinen sachen ein satsames und wohlgefelliges genugen thun möchte. Versehe mich auch disfals meine actiones remonstriren und meine missgönnern widersprechen werden, und wünsche, dass mit Ew. Excell. in disser sachen mundliche underredung pflegen könte, wie den verhof- fendlich die zeit geben wird.

(Although I do not doubt that those who are viciously affected towards me will have told Your Excellency differently, God knows that I have always directed my actions in order that Your Excellency may have had an ample and complete satisfaction regarding those things which concern me. I hope, that if this is the case, my actions will remonstrate and contradict those who envy me, and I wish that I could talk with Your Excellency about this matter. Time will hopefully grant this.)

From the various accounts already discussed, it is clear that when Leslie dis- cussed `those viciously inclined’ towards him within the Swedish forces he must have been including Johan Banér. He also indicated that he wished now to be decommissioned from Swedish service, again in contradiction to Banér’s understanding of Leslie’s position. Within months, James King also told Oxenstierna it was time for him to leave Swedish service and inferred that Oxenstierna knew why. It is perhaps of interest that Alexander Erskine, the Scotsman who was serving as a secret Swedish war councillor and commissioner in Banér’s army, also chose this moment to seek release from Swedish service – largely due to his personal difficulties with Banér.

