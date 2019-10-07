Portuguese Air Power in Africa

The need for a replacement for the Portuguese bomber and close air support fleet in Africa during the Colonial War, composed of the PV-2 Harpoon and of the F-84G Thunderjet, led to the procurement by the Portuguese Air Force of a new bomber in the mid-sixties. But it would prove difficult to acquire new aircraft because of the United Nations arms embargo then in force against Portugal, so special methods had to be used. In late 1964, with the decision made to acquire the B-26 Invader a contact was established with an arms broker in order to try to obtain 20 B-26 Invader aircraft.

By the early 1960 Portugal’s surviving colonial possessions in Africa began to reject Portuguese authority, the first armed rebellion emerging in Portuguese Guinea Fighting broke out in August 1959 with the PAIGC (Partido Africano de Independencia da Guine e Capo Verde). At first only a handful of T-6 Texans of the FAP (Forca Aerea Portugesa Portuguese air force) were available to deal with the emergency until supplemented by Republic F-84G Thunderjets in 1963. FAP presence increased to match the rebel activity and in 1967, Esq. 121 ‘Tigres’ with eight G91R-4s was set up at Bissalau, along with additional T-6s and Do 27 liaison aircraft. The G91s flew in support of Portuguese troops and against the PAIGC’s supply trails near the Senegalese and French Guinean borders. Five of the type were lost to enemy action at least two of them shot down by SA-7 missiles In May 1968 General Antonio de Spinola was appointed governor and he ordered 12 Alouette III helicopters , which were essential for operations in a country that was comprised largely of marsh and soft terrain . The Alouette Ills were part of Esq. 121, as was a flight of Nord Noratlas transports which undertook all local supply flights

By 1970 the campaign had taken on a much tougher approach and the FAP was using napalm and defoliants against PAIGC targets The PAIGC received limited air support from a number of diverse sources . Conakry-based Nigerian MiG-17s were used for reconnaissance flights, while Soviet-supplied Mi-4s carried out supply flights in the east of the country . Several FAP aircraft were lost to SA-7s and AAA fire : PAIGC claimed to have shot down 21 aircraft in seven years The PAIGC declared an independent republic in September 1973 . Seven months later the military seized power in Portugal in a nearly bloodless coup and established a provisional military government which installed Spinola as president. As a result, independence was granted to Guinea-Bissau on 10 September 1974. The FAP undertook the withdrawal of most military and civilian personnel by 15 October

ANGOLA

While the situation in Portuguese Guinea was worsening. trouble flared up farther south in Angola. The actions of the Marxist Movimento Popular de Libertario de Angola (MPLA) forced the stationing of FAP C-47s and PV-2 Harpoons at Luanda to support the army. Several major towns soon came under MPLA siege and the small Portuguese army element in Mozambique was stretched to breaking point. A number of civilian aircraft, such as Piper Cubs were pressed into service as light transports to resupply outlying settlements, while DC-3s and Beech 18s were used as makeshift bombers. These and the other FAP aircraft were joined in June 1961 by F-84Gs. A substantial paratroop – dropping effort was sustained, first by the C-47s and later by Noratlases, to relieve several towns under siege. Fighting continued mostly in the north of the country and the Noratlas detachment made regular parachute drops with the 21st Battalion of the Regimento de Cacadores Paraquedistas to garrison towns.

Although Portugal was the subject of a US arms embargo due to its African conflicts, seven B-26s were sold to the FAP in 1965 to supplement the PV. These helped to compensate for the F – 84G losses, which stood at five (mostly through accident rather than action) and growing Soviet support for the MPLA. Yet another guerrilla group materialized. In 1966, when a breakaway MPLA group established itself as the Uniao Nacional de Independencia Total de Angola (UNITA), under the leadership of Jonas Savimbi. FAP aircraft maintained constant attacks against the MPLA. which was advancing Inexorably westward towards the capital.

The arrival of G91R-4s in 1972 (some coming from FAP units stationed In neighbouring Mozambique) boosted the FAPS combat power. Helicopters also became an increasingly important part of operations. The Alouettes were used to move troops rapidly to trouble spots and by 1969 they had been joined in country by the first Pumas, F-84Gs, B-26s, T-6GS and even armed Do 27s which kept up a constant cycle of air attacks on rebel positions.

However, the strain of fighting across Africa was proving too much for Portugal. The coup heralded the end of Portugal’s involvement in Angola, which was offered independence on 1 July 1974.

MOZAMBIOUE

The third chapter of Portugal’s African wars concerned Mozambique. Following the other colonies, struggle for independence Mozambique saw the rise of Eduardo Mondlan’s Frente de Libertacao de Mocambique (FRELIMO) movement in 1962. Again only small numbers of FAP C-47s and T-6s were on hand when serious trouble broke out in 1964. In a short space of time, 16,000 troops had arrived in the country and additional T-6s, PV-2s (eight) , Do 27s (12) and some Alouette III’s were despatched to support them FRELIMO operated from bases in Tanzania and later Zambia

The FAP commitment to Mozambique became larger than that in either Guinea or Angola, although combat operations did not begin in earnest until 1968. A network of new air bases was set up as a result at Beira (T-6Gs, PV-25 Auster D.5s and Noratlas transports) and at Tete (T-6Gs, Do 27s, Auster D.5s, Alouette IIIs and G91R-4s). Additional G91s were based at Nacala. Nova Freixo was occupied by T-6s, Austers and Alouettes while C-47 transports were based Lourenco Marques.

Now under the command of amora Machel (later to become president), FRELIMO began vigorous operations against the Portuguese from 1970. South African-registered crop-sprayers were used to spray herbicides over FRELIMOs border strongholds. in an attempt to deny them food. These aircraft departed the country prematurely, after AAA fire shot down escorting T-6s and one of the crop-sprayers.

Once again Portugal found itself fighting a losing battle with a conscript army. The G91s returned to Portugal in 1974 in anticipation of an offer of full independence Mozambique gained independence. On 5 June 1975 and took possession of several T-6s and Noratlases for its own use.

