Major General Konstantin Borisov Gern also proposed a series of submarine designs for boats to defend Russian Baltic ports and managed to interest the war ministry in constructing at least three different craft between 1855 and 1871. His final design was steam powered and carried a self-propelled torpedo, but, after initially successful trials, the ministry lost interest.

