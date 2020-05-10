The ZIL-131 3500-kg (7,716-lb) 6×6





ZIL-131 R-409 Radio truck

At times ZiL had as many as 70,000 workers and a “particularly socialist” atmosphere. There was no freedom there, your every move was registered: when you come to work, when you leave, where you go, when you take a break. But most people were comfortable with that. ZIL employees lived in company-owned flats, with amenities somewhat beyond those available to the average worker. The ZIL factory had a Palace of Culture with winter garden, concert halls and theatre, and its dance and opera sections have produced some top Soviet and international arts festival winners. Some 8000 Muscovite children attend ZIL’s hobby groups. In all, ZIL was a ‘total package’ of work and play not dissimilar to that practised by Japanese motor firms at the time.

During its most productive years it produced hundreds of thousands of vehicles a year. During the 1970s, ZIL vehicles could be found in 57 countries – more than 300,000 were exported by the Soviet motor industry export agency Avtoexport, and some 5000 mechanics were trained in various foreign markets.

Adaptability was the keynote of ZIL truck design – the ZIL-130 truck was the basis for sixty different versions, and the group which devised it won a USSR State Prize. The ZIL 130 was probably the most popular truck in the ex-USSR territory over the past 50 years. They were widely used all over the Soviet Union, the ZIL base was presented in different kinds: flatbed truck, fire truck, dump truck — there were plenty of variations. Also there was quite exotic modification of ZIL with passenger trailers for airports that carried passengers to the aircraft and back.

Through standardization the amount of training is reduced, repair parts were reduced, supply actions were simplified, maintenance tasks were simplified, economy of production was achieved, and substitutability and interchangeability actions were increased markedly. For example, of the 3,544 parts of the ZIL-131, 2.5 ton truck, 45 percent of these parts could be used on other ZIL vehicles and 23 percent may be used on other trucks which have the same weight class.

The ZiL-131 is a general purpose military truck. It was developed from a commercial ZiL-130 cargo truck with 4×4 configuration, which was produced in large numbers. Production of the ZiL-131 commenced in 1966. It replaced the previous ZiL-157. Production ceased in 1994 with nearly 1 000 000 of these trucks produced. It was widely used by the Soviet military. Despite its age the ZiL-131 is still used by the Russian military, as well as a number of other countries.

Vehicle has a conventional layout. The baseline model of the ZiL-131 is a cargo truck. It has a payload capacity of 3 500 kg off-road and 5 000 kg on hard surface roads. It is used to carry troops, cargo and other military equipment. Cargo area is covered with bows and canvas cover. Vehicle can also tow trailers or artillery pieces with a maximum weight of 4 000 kg off-road and 6 500 kg on hard surface roads.

An all-metal cab of this truck provides seating for the driver and two passengers.

The ZiL-131 is powered by a V8 petrol engine, developing 150 hp. Engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Vehicle has a full-time all-wheel drive, however the front axle can be disconnected on hard surface roads. It is fitted with a central tyre inflation systems. A self-recovery winch was fitted on some models.

Variants of the ZiL-131 include a ZiL-131V tractor truck for towing semi-trailers, ZiL-131D dump truck and fuel and water tankers. It is used as a chassis for the Grad-1 artillery rocket system. An improved variant, the ZiL-131N, was introduced in 1986.

In 1995 a new ZiL-4334 was proposed as a replacement of the -131N. A small number of these trucks are in service with the Russian Army. Though it was generally replaced in service by Ural-4320 and KamAZ Mustang series military trucks.