The British Nuclear Deterrent: The V-Bombers I

With the delivery of the first ‘Blue Danube’ atomic bombs to RAF Wittering in 1953, the RAF became the guardian of the British nuclear deterrent. For the next sixteen years, it held this role, one that was a defining feature of RAF operations through the late 1950s and 1960s. For the servicemen selected to be responsible for this duty, life was characterized by continuous training with the weapon, and the aircraft and missiles designed to carry it, preparing for a mission they hoped they would never have to complete. In 1969, with concerns about the vulnerability of air stations and aircraft, the RAF passed control of its strategic deterrent to the Royal Navy and its Polaris submarines.

The British Government’s quest for its own nuclear weapon culminated in 1952 and Operation Hurricane, which ended with the detonation of a nuclear device on the frigate HMS Plym at the Montebello Islands off Australia. The product of the test was Blue Danube, a 10-kiloton fission bomb weighing over 10,000lb. In August 1953, the Bomber Command Armament School was established at Wittering to handle the ‘special store’ and to train air and ground crews in its loading, before the first of the new aircraft, the Valiant, arrived in squadron service in early 1955. The following year No. 1321 Flight was formed, also at RAF Wittering, to coordinate the inert and (later) live dropping trials of Blue Danube. On 11 October 1956, during Operation Buffalo, Valiants from 49 Squadron became the first British aircraft to drop a live atomic bomb, doing so at the Maralinga range in the Australian outback.

In production from 1959, Red Beard was in operational service by the early 1960s. This was an improved bomb and had a larger yield, but weighed under a quarter of the weight of Blue Danube. Between May 1957 and September 1958, Operation Grapple resulted in the successful detonation of a thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb at Christmas Island. Britain had become the third nation, after the USA and the Soviet Union, to detonate a megaton weapon, equal to more than one million tonnes of TNT The resulting Yellow Sun supplemented Red Beard, replacing the last of the first generation Blue Danube atomic bombs in RAF service, and remained the principal free-fall nuclear bomb for the remainder of the RAF’s guardianship.

In 1945, the latest long-range bomber in service with the RAF was the Avro Lincoln medium bomber, an antiquated four piston-engine bomber directly descended from the Avro Lancaster. These were partially replaced in 1951 by eighty-eight Boeing Washingtons lent by the USA under the Mutual Defence Assistance Programme (MDAP). In January 1947 the Ministry of Supply, with the delivery of future nuclear weapons in mind, issued order Specification B.35/46 on behalf of the Air Staff seeking designs for aircraft capable of carrying a 10,000lb bomb at heights of above 50,000ft, for over 3,500 miles. The successful designs formed the RAF’s iconic nuclear capable Medium Bomber Force. The aircraft, the Vickers Valiant, Avro Vulcan and Handley Page Victor, were more commonly known as the V-Force.

The Valiant entered service in January 1955 with 138 Squadron at RAF Gaydon in Warwickshire, shortly before the formation there of 232 OCU, established to train crews on the new aircraft. The Avro Vulcan entered service with 230 OCU at RAF Waddington in February 1957 with the first operational aircraft being delivered across the Waddington airfield to 83 Squadron in July that year. The last of the V-Force, the Victor arrived in November 1957 at 232 OCU, which by now had switched to the training of Victor crews, before the first operational Victor squadron was formed as 10 Squadron at RAF Cottesmore in April 1958.

The V-bombers were the pinnacle of British aeronautical design. However, with the aircraft’s cabins filled with banks of electronic equipment, the aircraft were uncomfortable to fly, with cramped cockpits and navigators and air electronics officers working in the dark rear compartments. Crews would spend many hours training in this claustrophobic environment.

Initially protected by a high flight ceiling (above 55,000ft for the Vulcan) and a near supersonic speed, the crews of the V-Force was confident in their ability to deliver the bomb. By the early 1960s, however, the deployment of Soviet surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and the downing of Gary Powers’s U2 reconnaissance aircraft over the Soviet Union in May 1960, threatened this confidence. Introduced to 617 Squadron in autumn 1962, the Avro Blue Steel ‘stand-off’ weapon was a rocket-powered missile launched from Vulcans and Victors. These missiles, guided by an internal navigation system, could cruise at Mach 1.8 for up-to 150 miles to the target, enabling the aircraft to stay beyond the range of the early SAMs. However, further technical advances raised concerns about the limited range of Blue Steel and despite the proposed development of a Blue Steel Mark 2 with a range of 1,000 miles, the programme was abandoned. Blue Steel was in service until 1970. In April 1964 Bomber Command switched the V-Force from high to an ultra-low altitude attack, sometimes as low as 100ft, thus under SAM radar cover. The Valiant was unsuited to low level flying and following the discovery of a resultant metal fatigue in the wing in August 1964 the aircraft was permanently grounded in January 1965.

In 1957, the UK agreed to host a US-UK jointly operated missile: the Douglas Thor Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile. Incapable of striking the Soviet Union from America, the first of sixty Thor missiles were installed on stations along the east coast of England, becoming operational in August 1958. They were jointly manned by the RAF who had control of the sites and the launch of the missiles and the USAF 99th Support Squadron who controlled access to and the arming of the 1.4MT nuclear warhead.

Following the introduction in 1962 of Minuteman missiles capable of being launched from the United States along with the delivery of Blue Steel to squadrons, Thor, Britain’s only surface-launched ballistic missile, was withdrawn by August 1963.

The launch of Sputnik by rocket in 1957 highlighted the potential vulnerability of V-Force bases and Thor sites from a decisive Soviet missile strike, a fact not lost on the men who worked at the RAF stations or their families, who lived in nearby accommodation. It was essential that the V-bombers were airborne quickly, initially within fifteen minutes. From February 1962, Bomber Command adopted the NATO Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) system across the V-Force, having at least one armed and fuelled aircraft from each squadron placed on dispersal, or on Operational Readiness Platforms at the end of the runways. For the crews on standby, there were invariably long periods of inactivity. Weekdays could be filled with planning training sorties or studying target information, but weekends without regular squadron activities were often dull, with little to do. QRA duty during the Christmas period was considered particularly tiresome.

For the men of the V-Force and Thor squadrons, life was marked by regular QRA and exercises. Punctuating the routine, Group HQ or Bomber Command called simulated scrambles where V-Force and missile crews had to prove their ability to launch in the required time. Well publicized and regular practice was essential to show readiness and capability, thus ensuring the success of the weapon as a deterrent.

By 1962, with the cancellation of the proposed US long-range Skybolt air-launched cruise missile project and the British Blue Streak MRBM, Britain was left without a future means of delivering its nuclear weapons. In August 1962, it was decided that Polaris, the American submarine-launched missile system, would be provided for use by Royal Navy submarines. In 1968, the first of these submarines, HMS Resolution, became operational. With the commissioning of the final Polaris submarine the following year, the RAF lost its guardianship of Britain’s nuclear deterrent, though it retained tactical nuclear weapons until 1996.

To ensure that Bomber Command was equipped with an aircraft that was capable of flying into the Warsaw Pact to drop its weapon the Air Ministry issued Specification B.35/46, which called for a medium bomber to Operational Requirement OR.229. The specification required that the competing manufacturers develop an aircraft that was capable of carrying a 10,000lb bomb over a range of 1,500 miles from a friendly base anywhere in the world. The manufacturers were also made aware of the possibility that for much of the aircraft’s flight it would be tracked by ground based radar thus any aircraft developed to this specification had to be capable of avoiding destruction by both air- and ground-based attackers. To satisfy these needs the bomber had to have a high cruising speed, be manoeuvrable at high speeds and altitudes, have a high cruising altitude, be capable of carrying sufficient warning devices and have adequate self defence systems.

The required performance called for a continuous power output between altitudes of 35,000 and 50,000 feet at a consistent speed of 500 knots. This in turn required that the maximum speed in level flight should be as high as possible. Further details within the same specification required the bomber to be able to fly in all weathers and that it should have a still air range of 3,350 nautical miles at a height of 50,000 feet carrying a 10,000lb bomb. The total bomb load needed to be 20,000lb maximum that could comprise a 10,000lb or 6,000lb high-explosive bomb, 1,000lb bombs or a single special bomb. The crew would consist of two pilots, two navigators who would share bomb aiming and radar operating duties, and a single wireless operator who would also manage the onboard warning and protective devices. The engine installation was also quite flexible, although there was a restriction set on the number, which could be between four and six depending on the power output available at that time. Navigation equipment had to consist of a long-range direct reckoning and fixing system using the H2S radar system to help pinpoint specific ground features while a completely automatic astro navigation system was to be developed. The radio and radar systems would include the H2S radar with a navigation and bombing computer, Rebecca/ BABS or the SCS51, which was to be used in conjunction with the autopilot. Multi-channel UHF and VHF was also required as were radar-warning devices that had to be capable of detecting the launch and approach of air- and ground-launched missiles.

Six firms responded to the B.35/46 specification: Armstrong Whitworth, Avro with the Type 698, Bristol with the Type 172 design, English Electric, Handley Page and Vickers. By August 1947 the Minister of Defence had decreed that there would be a slowdown in the overall development speed of new weapons as it was highly unlikely that there would be any major conflict in the following five years while a further five-year period of grace, with some rising tension, would exist before any full-scale war erupted. This hiatus would give all of the country’s aircraft manufacturers time to ponder in depth the technology surrounding the integration of jet engines, swept wings and high speed flight. The Chiefs of the Defence Staff were also grateful for this break as it had proven impossible to determine the number of atomic weapons that Britain required but their one assurance was that possession of such and the means to deliver a weapon would act as a deterrent to any future enemies.

Eventually, six tenders were delivered to the Ministry of Supply in May 1947. That tender from English Electric would resemble a slightly enlarged Canberra with slightly swept back wings while the Vickers’ proposal featured an airframe with a long fuselage carried on a high aspect wing with a 26 degree sweep back. These two proposals were quickly discarded as not being advanced enough for 1957 thus the other four were given greater consideration. All would feature sweep back, delta wings, crescent and flying wings but all were too slightly advanced for an Air Ministry that was just accepting the Avro Lincoln into service. The answer was to pass all of the information to the Royal Aircraft Establishment at Farnborough for further evaluation and guidance.

The ongoing process of selection would soon see the more advanced flying wing designs from Shorts and Armstrong Whitworth rejected even though they would be lighter than more conventional designs and would offer a greater maximum altitude. This process of elimination would leave only two concept designs in front of the group these being the crescent winged Handley Page HP80 and the delta winged Avro Type 698. As both of these aircraft were destined to be at the cutting edge of design technology in the 1950s the Bomber Project Group felt able to recommend that a third less advanced design be pursued. This would allow the introduction of a large jet bomber into RAF service at an earlier date than was possible with the other aircraft types. In fact, this option would be based upon two entirely different aircraft that had been built to the original specification. The first for consideration would be the Short SA4 Sperrin while the second aircraft to be presented at a lower technology level would be the Vickers Valiant. This had been put forward to the RAF, the MoS and the Advanced Bomber Project Group as the Type 660. This was recommended by the bomber group as having fewer development problems especially as the wings would be of reduced sweep back. The guaranteed production time scale put forward by George Edwards, the chief designer at Vickers, was enough to convince the RAF and the Air Ministry to issue a new specification, B.9/48, in April 1948. Construction of the two Valiant prototypes would be undertaken at the Fox Warren experimental shops for two reasons. The first was for security reasons, the second was due to Weybridge, the main production works, being jammed with Viscounts, Valettas and Vikings. The first prototype, WB210, would undertake its maiden flight on 18 May 1951.

The Vickers Valiant was a four-engined high-winged monoplane with a mid-mounted tailplane. The power was courtesy of the Rolls-Royce Avon 204/205 series engines that also provided pneumatic and electrical power to the aircraft systems. While described as a simple aircraft the Valiant featured some interesting innovations, as not only were the flaps and undercarriage electrically driven, the main gear units were tandem in design, although each wheel was mounted on a separate undercarriage leg. The crew were housed in a pressurized cabin and consisted of two pilots, two navigators and a signaller, later upgraded to an air electronics operator. Various versions of the Valiant were delivered, including the B Mk 1 pure bomber variant and the B(PR), a bomber/photoreconnaissance aircraft that had been considered from the start and therefore this particular batch of aircraft could accommodate a removable crate in the bomb-bay, carrying up to eight narrow view/high resolution cameras and four survey cameras. Also delivered was the B(PR)K1, a bomber/photo-reconnaissance/tanker aircraft, plus the B(K)1, a bomber/tanker aircraft. Both tanker variants carried a removable tanker system in the bomb-bay, which featured fuel tanks and a hose-and-drogue aerial refuelling system.

In 1960 the Lockheed U-2 flown by Gary Powers was shot down over Russia, which revealed that the SAM threat was greater than first realized and led the V-Force to train for low-level attacks. Unfortunately, low-level operations proved too much for the Valiant and on 6 August 1964 there was a failure of a rear spar in WP217, an OCU aircraft from Gaydon. The aircraft landed safely back at Gaydon but without a flap due to damage in the rear of one wing. Later inspection of the aircraft showed the fuselage skin below the starboard inner wing section had buckled, popping the rivets; the engine door had cracked and the rivets had been pulled and the skin buckled on the top surface of the mainplane between the two engines.

Inspection of the entire fleet showed that the wing spars were suffering from fatigue at between 35 per cent and 75 per cent of the assessed safe fatigue life, probably due to low-level turbulence. After this inspection, the aircraft were divided into three categories: Cat A aircraft continuing to fly, Cat B to fly to a repair base, and Cat C requiring repair before flying again. The tanker squadrons had the highest proportion of Cat A aircraft because their role had been mainly at high level. However, in early 1965 the Wilson government decided that the expense of the repairs could not be justified and the fleet was permanently grounded on 26 January 1965.

Although the Valiant prototype, WP210, had been lost in a crash in January 1952 Vickers were given a production contract for their new aircraft. Eventually, a total of 114 aircraft were delivered to equip ten squadrons with the first delivery taking place in January 1955 to No. 138 Squadron based at Gaydon. By July the squadron had transferred to Wittering and eventually had a strength of eleven Valiants. Either side of the Suez War in October 1956 the squadron undertook overseas proving trials designated Operation Too Right, while Exercise Rejuvenate took place afterwards and tested the defences of the north-west of Britain. After seven years of operations No. 138 Squadron was disbanded in April 1962. During its existence No. 138 Squadron had operated the standard version, the B Mk 1, a reconnaissance version of the B(PR) Mk 1, a combined reconnaissance and tanker version, the B(PR)K Mk, 1, and the bomber tanker version, the BK Mk, 1. Following No. 138 Squadron came No. 49 Squadron, which reformed at Wittering in May 1956. Soon after formation the squadron became involved with Operation Buffalo, the dropping of Britain’s first atomic bombs codenamed Blue Danube. A move to Marham took place in June 1961 with the squadron being declared to Superme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) in 1961 while the unit was declared ready in the operational role in August 1962. Disbandment took place in May 1965. In common with No. 138 Squadron, No. 49 Squadron would operate the full range of Valiant versions during its existence.

Honington was the home of No. 7 Squadron when it reformed as a Valiant unit in October 1956. Although the squadron was involved with the numerous Bombex (bombing exercise) flights it also undertook various astro navigation and NBS (Navigation/Bombing System) trials. During June 1958 the squadron took part in Exercise Full Play. Having flown the full gamut of Valiant models the squadron would disband in October 1962, although one flight was retained to represent Bomber Command at the Ugandan independence celebrations. Just before No. 7 Squadron formed No. 148 Squadron had been reformed at Marham in July 1956. The squadron would join No. 138 Squadron in Malta during the Suez Crisis, undertaking bombing attacks on Almaza and Fayid airfields, each being the recipient of twelve 1,000lb bombs from each of the participating aircraft. Having returned from active service No. 148 Squadron became involved in Exercise Green Epoch in February 1957. This exercise was designed to give the US Navy 6th Fleet and its defences a good workout. Both day and night attacks were undertaken successfully; the only interception made during this period was made by a pair of Grumman F9F Cougars. Flag waving was always part of the Bomber Command scenario thus two Valiants were dispatched to the Gold Coast in 1957 to take part in independence celebrations, the country being renamed Ghana at the same time. When NATO required that the V bombers be declared to SACEUR No. 148 Squadron was declared operational in April 1963. Its sojourn with NATO was short as the unit was disbanded in April 1965.

Honington was home to two other units, Nos 90 and 199 Squadrons. No. 90 Squadron was reformed in January 1957 with the majority of its aircraft coming straight off the production line. After a period of working up the squadron undertook a tour of the Far East in March 1958, calling at Singapore, the Philippines and South Vietnam. After the majority of aircraft had wended their way home a single machine, XD862, carried on to Australia and New Zealand returning to Britain soon afterwards. Two aircraft were dispatched to Marshalls of Cambridge in April 1958 for RATOG and water methanol equipment fitment and trials. By 1962 the squadron had become a flight refuelling unit in April 1962, although it was disbanded three years later. Also based at Honington was No. 199 Squadron, which had been engaged in ECM work since 1952, although after the move to Honington the Canberras were joined by Valiants that were fitted with American-provided ECM equipment that included the APT-7 and APT-16A jammers plus APR-9 and APR-4 search receivers. The aircraft were also fitted with chaff dispensers. All of the Valiants flown by C Flight of No. 199 Squadron were disbanded in December 1958 although within two days, on 17 December, the flight was used to form the core of No. 18 Squadron. This new unit would decamp to Finningley and would remain operational until disbandment in April 1963.

In 1956 two further units would form at Marham to operate the Valiant, all major versions being flown. The first would be No. 214 Squadron, which reformed in January. By October the unit was based in Malta to undertake bombing raids in support of the Suez crisis. Attacks were undertaken against El Adem, Almazara and Abu Sueir, all of which received their fair share of 1,000lb bombs. Further raids were carried out against Kasfrit, Huckstep Barracks and El Agami. During 1958 No. 214 Squadron became involved in the trials for the proposed in-flight refuelling system for which purpose a dispensing system was fitted in the bomb-bay. The unit took over this role permanently in 1962 and continued in this role until the Valiants were grounded in 1965. No. 207 Squadron would reform at Marham in April 1956. After working up the unit would take part in bombing raids against Egyptian targets during the Suez Crisis. Targets attacked by the Valiants of No. 207 Squadron included Kabrit, Kasfareet and El Agami. Upon its return to Britain No. 207 Squadron took part in Exercise Red Pivot, during which the Valiants undertook mock attacks against the US Navy 6th Fleet. No. 207 Squadron took part in the 1960 Annual Bomber Command Competition, in the process winning the Laurence Minot and Armament Officers’ Trophies. The following year the squadron won the Medium Bomber Squadron Efficiency Trophy. During 1958 the squadron would transfer, along with the other Valiant units, to the low-level role operating as low as 100 feet on some occasions. The unit would receive the American Mk 43 nuclear weapons in 1962 after which it was declared to NATO remaining available to them until disbandment in 1965.

The final operational unit to fly the Valiant was No. 543 Squadron, which reformed in September 1956 at Gaydon, although by November the squadron had transferred to Wyton. During 1958 the unit took part in Operation Record Book and Exercise Freshwind. In common with the other squadrons No. 543 Squadron would lose its Valiants in 1965, although the unit would remain active as it received Handley Page Victor SR2s as replacements. Other units would also fly Valiants at various times, including No. 2 Air Trials Unit, which operated a lone aircraft, WP206, to undertake trials of the Blue Steel standoff weapon inertial guidance platform. This unit was finally disbanded in 1960 with the Valiant being dispatched to Australia to join the Blue Steel trials unit. The Bomber Command Development Unit based at Gaydon also operated some Valiants between February 1955 and March 1956. During this period the allocated aircraft undertook intensive flying trials aimed at revealing any persistent defects that needed rectifying before the aircraft entered service. Supporting the flying units was No. 232 Operational Conversion Unit, also based at Gaydon. The unit was formed in February 1955 and charged with providing trained crews to the Valiant fleet as well as standards checking. The OCU lost its aircraft in 1965, although the number plate would later be used by the Victor OCU. The final unit to operate the Valiant was No. 1321 Flight whose job was to undertake trials involved in Blue Danube. The aircraft assigned to these trials was WP201, the third prototype, and the dropping trials of the inert Blue Danube were undertaken on behalf of the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment acting in concert with the Royal Aircraft Establishment. The flight was disbanded in March 1956, the trials being taken over by No. 138 Squadron, also based at Wittering.

Advertisements