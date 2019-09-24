The End of the Roman Empire I

Vandals

The boy Romulus Augustulus is commonly said to have been the last Roman emperor in the West. He was deposed and superseded in AD 476 by a German officer called Odoacer, who had served under various Roman commanders. Odoacer was content to rule as king of Italy, recognizing the suzerainty of the eastern emperor in Constantinople, and unconcerned to claim the traditional imperial titles and honours for himself. Romulus, in any case, had been a usurper, raised to power by his father’s coup d’ état, and he was not recognized by the eastern emperor. However, the abandonment of the imperial title has a symbolic significance and provides historians of ancient Rome with a pretext for closing their account.

There is no obvious valedictory date for Roman history. Any event identified as terminal must in reality be a symbolic ending. For Graeco-Roman civilization did not collapse or explode. It was simply transmuted, by a gradual process, out of recognition; in many ways its institutions, assumptions and attitudes are still with us, having survived and revived in disguised and undisguised forms during the passage of the centuries. However, it is increasingly difficult, as time advances, for any history to be a world history, and our sense of form decrees that every story should have a beginning, middle and end. Apart from Romulus Augustulus, there are various possible stopping places for the historian of ancient civilization.

In 395, the great if somewhat bigoted Christian Emperor Theodosius died, bequeathing the Roman world to his two ineffectual sons Arcadius and Honorius, the first of whom exercised imperial power in the East, the second in the West: a situation which perpetuated discord between the two halves of the Empire. The administrative distinction foreshadowed in Diocletian’s arrangements gave political expression to the pre-existing cultural and linguistic difference between the Greek East and the Latin West. The difference has left its mark on ecclesiastical history. Perhaps, therefore, we might assign “the end of the Roman Empire” to the point at which it ceased to be a unity: ie, the death of Theodosius the Great.

On the other hand, the dignity and power of the Roman Empire were astonishingly restored by the conquests of the inspired eastern Emperor Justinian, who reigned as Flavius Petrus Sabbatius Justinianus, assuming the title of “Augustus” at his coronation in 527. Justinian extended his authority into Africa, Italy and Spain, where his armies prevailed against the Vandal and Gothic invaders. He also maintained alternating war and diplomatic relations with the Persians on his eastern frontier. Justinian’s services to the arts of peace were also outstanding. He initiated many works of architecture and civil engineering; his most magnificent achievement in this respect was, of course, the building of Constantinople’s great cathedral Santa Sophia (“The Holy Wisdom”). Justinian has also been immortalized by his contribution to the legal faculty. His codification of Roman Law was at least as monumental a work as the building of Santa Sophia. Unfortunately, his reign, like that of many Byzantine emperors, was troubled by theological disputes which obsessed not only the clergy but the population at large. As often in history, religious differences provided rallying points for political ambitions and aspirations. In Constantinople, opinions became war-cries, indicative of allegiance. If you backed the green charioteer in the circus, you believed certain things about the relationship of the Father to the Son and at the same time favoured one branch of the imperial family rather than another. Allegiances, on analysis, are always “package deals”, but Constantinople produced a reductio ad absurdum of the incorrigible human tendency to faction.

After Justinian’s death in 565, his far-flung Empire soon collapsed, and for a time Constantinople was well content only to defend its own walls. But again, great emperors like Heraclius (610–641) and Leo the Isaurian (717–740) saved civilization. The last of the western provinces to survive was the “exarchate” of Ravenna. This finally fell to the Lombards (Longobards), a Germanic people who had for long occupied the north Italian territory which still bears their name. Perhaps the fall of Ravenna in 751 is another suitable terminus for Roman history. It is, of course, equally possible to propose a much earlier date, and as such, the sack of Rome by the Goths in 410 suggests itself. But this again must be regarded as a purely symbolic event. Rome at this time was not even the capital of a prefecture or its subdivision, a diocese, as the civil departments of Diocletian’s and Constantine’s Empire had been termed. It was certainly not a city of any military consequence. It was simply, as ancient Athens had long ago become, a venerated tourist centre, almost a kind of museum.

The Eastern Front

Justinian was one of many emperors who would have been glad to live on terms of peaceful coexistence with the Persians – even if he had to pay for the privilege. But the Persians were not so minded. They well understood the manpower difficulties of their old adversaries, and while the eastern and western Empires were assailed by a multitude of barbarians on other frontiers, the Sassanid rulers saw fit to take their opportunity.

Since the defeat of Valerian and the retribution exacted in the name of Rome by Odenatus, the tide of war on the Euphrates frontier had ebbed and flowed recurrently. Galerius, Diocletian’s faithful “Caesar”, had at first suffered defeat (near Carrhae again) at the hands of the Persian king Narses. However, he amply avenged the disaster, and in the following year (AD 298) Rome’s eastern frontier was pushed still farther eastward, across Mesopotamia as far as the Tigris.

In the year 359, Shapur II, bent on restoring Persian fortunes, led his armies into Mesopotamia and captured several Roman frontier fortresses. Reacting to the eastern emergency, Constantius II was obliged to recall troops from Gaul, and the resentful army there proclaimed Julian, his “Caesar” on the western front, as “Augustus”. But frontier pressures being what they were, before the imperial rivals could find leisure to fight each other, Constantius died, and Julian was left as sole emperor to vindicate Roman power and prestige in the East. He led his army along the Euphrates, assisted by river transport, and at a point some 50 miles (80km) from Babylon, taking advantage of an ancient canal, conveyed his ships across to the Tigris. Here, however, instead of investing the Persian capital of Ctesiphon, he was lured into a further eastern march, in which lengthening lines of communication produced horrible privations for his troops. Even where the country was fertile, the enemy had devastated it. The Persians harassed him as the Parthians had harassed Roman armies in earlier times. In this campaign, Julian died of a wound, and the Persians soon recovered Mesopotamia from the inadequate officer whom his bereaved troops acclaimed as an imperial successor. Perhaps in this long story of border warfare, the Romans – or at any rate their Byzantine representatives – may he regarded as having the last word. For the Emperor Heraclius, after a protracted series of campaigns, overcoming a formidable alliance between the Persians and the barbarian Avars north of the Black Sea (626), finally destroyed the army of the Persian king Khusru (Chosroes II) in a battle near Nineveh.

The Persian Empire was by this time thoroughly weakened and already confronted by other enemies than Rome. In 454, the Persians had to meet an invasion of the White Huns, a branch of the Central Asiatic horde which already menaced a great part of the Eurasian continent. Perhaps if the Sassanids had not squandered their energies in futile wars with Rome for very limited gains, they would have been better able to resist the Arabs who, early in the seventh century, fired by the message of their Prophet, defied Persian Zoroastrianism with a fanaticism greater than its own.

Yet while it is possible to regard the wars of Romans and Persians as having a merely exhausting effect on both sides, these wars provided a training ground and were the source of many military lessons. The Romans conducted their frontier defence in the East with great sophistication, and the small fortress garrisons of the Euphrates frontier on more than one occasion showed their heroism. The Romans also learned much from Persian methods of fighting. Chain-mailed and plate-armoured horsemen, at the time when the Notitia Dignitatum was compiled, formed a regular part of the Roman army, a development which had started with Trajan. There seems to have been even an attempt to evolve a hybrid from the light mounted bowman and heavily armed lancer. For we learn of armoured archers on horseback (equites sagittarii clibanarii). There is, however, no record of their successful application in action.

Hostile and Friendly Goths

Of all the barbarian peoples who penetrated the Roman Empire in the later centuries of its history, the Goths made the deepest impression. They were a Germanic people of Scandinavian origin, who had begun their southward migration about the beginning of the Christian era. Evicted by Claudius “Gothicus” in the third century AD, they again exerted pressure in the fourth. Aurelian had allowed the West Goths (Visigoths) to settle north of the Danube in what had previously been the Roman province of Dacia. The East Goths (Ostrogoths), who had formed another group, had occupied the region of the Ukraine.

At the end of the fourth century, the Goths were under heavy pressure from the migratory movements of east European and Asiatic peoples, and sought the right to settle within Roman territory. The Roman Emperor Valens, then occupied in war against Persia, strove to ensure, through his commanders on the Balkan front, that the Goths should be disarmed before they were admitted as settlers, but he was unable to enforce this precaution. The unrelenting eastern pressures were driving successive waves of barbarian tribes across the Danube and the Rhine, and Valens was eventually obliged to return from the East in order to take command himself. In a violent battle near Adrianople (378) he was defeated by the immigrants and killed. His body was never recovered. Imperial prestige suffered badly. The Emperor’s cavalry had fled and his infantry been annihilated.

Even after this great Roman disaster, however, the Goths did not overrun the Empire. In the first place, they were unable to capture Roman fortified points, lacking both the skill and the equipment requisite for assault on fortifications. Secondly, the Romans were saved, as often in the past, by a great general who rallied their armies when the situation seemed desperate. The saviour on this occasion was Theodosius, a gifted officer raised to the imperial power by the surviving “Augustus”, Flavius Gratianus (Gratian), in order to cope with the emergency. Theodosius solved the manpower problem by enrolling friendly Christian Goths, already settled within the Empire, to resist the invaders. A treaty was at last made with the immigrants, according to which they were allowed to settle within the Empire, south of the lower Danube, as a confederate people under their own rulers, but serving under Roman officers in time of war. This was very much what they had wanted in the first place.

For Theodosius’ policy of absorbing the barbarians whom he could not evict, there was an ample precedent. Such absorption was in the essence of Roman political instinct; it can be instanced in the earliest days of the Republic and in the later recognition of client kingdoms. Faced with everlengthening numerical odds, caused not only by migratory pressure but also by expanding barbarian populations, the Roman Emperor could hardly have done better. It was indeed an imaginative solution. However, the point had been reached when absorption of barbarians could more appropriately be described as dilution of Romans among barbarians.

This situation, like the Persian Wars, led increasingly to the adoption of alien arms and armour by the imperial forces. In the time of Theodosius, the legionary, with his characteristic crested helmet and cuirass, was still a recognizable Roman type. But at the same time, legions were beginning to use exotic weapons such as the spatha – a long broadsword – which had in Tacitus’ day been employed only by foreign auxiliaries in the Roman army. Instead of the pilum, some infantry units were now armed with the lancea, a lighter javelin, to which extra precision and impetus could be given by the use of an attached sling strap. The terms spiculum and vericulum also indicate new types of missile weapons. The general tendency was towards lighter kinds of throwing spears.

Goths in Revolt

In AD 388, with the help of a German general, Theodosius had suppressed the rebellion of Magnus Maximus, a military pretender based on Britain, who had extended his power to Gaul and Spain and finally invaded the central provinces of the Empire. Theodosius’ German general then turned against him and supported another pretender in Rome, but the Emperor promptly marched from Constantinople into Italy and extinguished both the Roman rival and his German supporter. Events took this course because Theodosius was a strong emperor, able to fight his own wars. Under weak or pusillanimous emperors, the real power lay with their commanders-in-chief, and these commanders-in-chief were frequently of Germanic barbarian origin.

The Goths whom Theodosius had settled south of the Danube remained loyal to him during his lifetime. But their chief, Alaric, who had commanded a Gothic contingent during the Italian campaign, aspired to a higher appointment, and after Theodosius’ death he led his people in revolt. Under Alaric’s leadership, the Goths from the Danube settlement (Lower Moesia), after briefly threatening the walls of Constantinople, marched southward through Thrace and ravaged Macedonia and north Greece. They were checked, however, by the very able Western commander-in-chief, Stilicho, the only officer who was able to cope with Alaric. As a result of political intrigue, the Emperor Arcadius at Constantinople ordered Stilicho off Eastern territory. Stilicho obeyed, and Alaric was then free to continue his march southwards.

Athens paid the Goths to go away, but they invaded the Peloponnese. Arcadius, having had time to think again, appealed to Stilicho to come back – and Stilicho came. He reached Corinth with his army by sea, outmanoeuvred the Goths in the Peloponnese and forced Alaric to make peace. By a new treaty, the Goths received land to the east of the Adriatic, and Alaric was proclaimed king of Illyria. It was not a solution which was expected to last, and it did not.

Alaric’s attitude seems to have been in some ways ambiguous. He had at first been ambitious for promotion in the Roman army, but when disappointed had eagerly espoused the cause of nationalistic Gothic independence, which enjoyed a considerable vogue among the Balkan Visigoths over whom he ruled. The agreement which he reached with Stilicho seems temporarily to have satisfied both his Roman and his Gothic aspirations, for while recognized as king by the Gothic population, he was also granted the title of Master of the Armed Forces in Illyricum – a top Roman appointment.

“Master of the Armed Forces” was a title which had become important under Theodosius. In the time of Constantine the Great, the Master of the Horse (Magister Equitum) and Master of Foot (Magister Peditum) had been separate appointments. But Theodosius combined the two into a single command (Magister utrius quo militiae). Officers so ranking might be attached to the emperor’s staff or given authority over specified regions, as Alaric was in Illyricum. In the West, the divided command of horse and foot persisted until a later date, but under an emperor like Theodosius’ son Honorius, who was no soldier himself, the need for a unified command became imperative, and the commander-in-chief, who automatically received patrician social status on appointment, came to be known, curiously, as the Patrician. The old term patricius, originally applied to aristocratic members of the early Republic, had been revived by Constantine as an honorary title, but in the fifth century AD it was often held by successful barbarian officers and indicated supreme military command.

The Vandals

Stilicho, like Alaric, was an officer of barbarian origin. He differed in being not a Goth, but a Vandal. In the fifth century AD, the Vandals were a very active Germanic people, but in comparison with other barbarian nations, they were not numerous. Their earliest recorded homeland was in south Scandinavia but, migrating southwards, by the end of the second century AD they had become the restless western neighbours of Gothic settlements north of the Danube. A further migration was made as a result of pressure from the Huns, and in 406 the Vandals crossed the Rhine, ravaged and plundered Gaul, then made their way into Spain. In these wanderings, they were accompanied by the Alans from south Russia, but the Visigoths in Spain, acting under Roman influence, attacked them fiercely and virtually exterminated one section of their community.

In 429, under the most celebrated of their kings, Gaiseric, the Vandals, with their Alan associates, crossed into Africa. Their entire population is reported at this time to have been only 80,000 strong. Probably, not more than 30,000 of these will have been fighting men. The number is small when one remembers Ammianus Marcellinus’ instance of a single German tribe which in the course of 60 years had increased its population from 6,000 to 59,000. Gaiseric soon exerted full control over north Africa. Like other Germanic nations, the Vandals had made contact with Christianity before they entered Roman imperial territory. Like many other Germans, also, they had been converted to an heretical form of Christianity (Arianism). Gaiseric was an ardent Arian and persecuted the Catholic Christians of north Africa with fanatical zeal.

The Vandals were notable as a seagoing nation. Perhaps the experience of the African immigration opened their eyes to the further possibilities of water transport. Gaiseric acquired a fleet and used it for the purpose of widespread piracy, against which the western Mediterranean, by the end of the fifth century, had absolutely no protection. It may seem surprising that a nation with a long history of overland migration should have developed in this way, but the Goths, who had similarly reached the Mediterranean in the third century, had quickly adapted themselves to maritime conditions and launched sea-borne raids on the Black Sea and further south into the Aegean.

Certainly, the seafaring habit seems to have taken deep root among the Vandals and it perhaps antedates even the Vandal occupation of Africa. At the end of the fourth century, Stilicho, adhering to the traditional methods of his compatriots, transported his army to Corinth by sea. After he had come to terms with Alaric in 397, he dispatched another sea-borne force to north Africa to quell a rebellion in that province. Clearly, Rome’s great Vandal generalissimo was in undisputed command of central and western Mediterranean waters. History suggests that Stilicho and Gaiseric studied in the same strategic school.

The weakness of the Vandals, of course, lay in the paucity of their numbers, and in this they may be contrasted sharply with many other barbarian nations, who could rely on numbers to compensate for lack of military skill and sophisticated armament. For this reason, the renowned Byzantine general, Belisarius, acting on behalf of the Emperor Justinian, was able in the sixth century to cross with a fleet into Africa and crush the Vandal kingdom completely. It never revived. We should also notice, in this context, that Greek seafaring tradition in the East, given full support from Constantinople, was still able to provide a bulwark against organized piracy during centuries when the seas and shores of the West were hopelessly exposed to such attackers.

Advertisements