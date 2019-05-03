LADY CAPTAIN

In the early years of the nineteenth century, wealthy shipowner Laskarina Bouboulina (1771–1825) commanded a fleet in the War of Greek Independence against the Ottoman Empire.

Bouboulina was the daughter of a Greek ship’s captain from the island of Hydra, Stavrianos Pinotsis, and his wife, Skevo. Stavrianos was imprisoned for his participation in a failed rebellion against the Ottomans in 1769–1770. Bouboulina was born in the prison in Constantinople (modern Istanbul) where he was held. Her father died soon after. It is not unreasonable to assume she grew up with a grudge against the Ottomans.

After her husband’s death, Skevo took her infant daughter home to Hydra. Four years later, she married again. Her new husband was also a sea captain, this time from the island of Spetses. According to some accounts, Bouboulina’s stepfather encouraged her interest in ships and the family business—both the interest and the encouragement were unusual for the time and place.

Like her mother, Bouboulina married twice: the first time at the age of seventeen to Dimitrios Yiannouzas and again at the age of thirty to Dimitrios Bouboulis. Both her husbands were Spetsiot sea captains. Both died in sea battles with the Algerian pirates who often raided the coasts of Greece.

The death of her second husband in 1811 left Bouboulina a wealthy widow with six children. Many women in her position would have relied on a male relative to manage their fortune. Bouboulina took over management of both of her husbands’ mercantile shipping businesses. She proved to be a successful businesswoman.

In 1816, Ottoman officials gave Bouboulina a new reason to dislike the Turkish government: it tried to seize her fortune on the grounds that her second husband had fought on the Russian side in the Turco-Russian wars. She retained her fortune, reputedly helped by the sultan’s mother, who convinced her son to intervene on Bouboulina’s behalf.

Bouboulina was not the only Greek to resent Turkish rule in the early nineteenth century. Greeks had been part of the Ottoman Empire for roughly four hundred years. For much of that time, they had enjoyed a privileged position. Educated Greeks dominated the Ottoman administration and Greek merchants held a near monopoly on trade in the Turkish Mediterranean. Privilege is not the same thing as independence, however. In the late eighteenth century, vague discontent turned into Greek nationalism thanks to two international movements. Romantic Hellenism created an interest in ancient Greek mythology and literature throughout Europe, bringing with it a renewed sense of ancient Greece as the birthplace of democracy. At the same time, the revolutionary ideals of the American and French revolutions led nationalist groups across Europe to dream of new states based on shared languages and culture rather than imperial provinces shaped by the political maneuvering of the great imperial powers.

In 1816, members of the Greek merchant diaspora in Odessa founded a secret society dedicated to liberating Greece from Ottoman rule, the Filiki Eteria. By the early 1820s, hundreds of wealthy and educated Greeks belonged to the society—intellectuals, shipowners and sea captains, members of the clergy, landowners, and merchants. Bouboulina purportedly became the only female member of the Filiki Eteria, though her name does not appear among the 1,093 names on the surviving membership lists. Whether she was an official member of the organization, or an unofficial one-woman ladies’ auxiliary, she devoted her fleet and her fortune to the independence movement.

Buying arms and ammunition in foreign ports and smuggling them into Spetses in her ships was risky enough, but Bouboulina also commissioned a Spetses shipyard to build a warship, the Agamemnon§—an in-your-face act of rebellion that brought Bouboulina to the attention of Ottoman officials once again. The Ottomans imposed strict limits on how large Greek-owned ships could be and the size and number of armaments they could carry. The Agamemnon did not meet those standards. The Ottomans accused Bouboulina of secretly building a warship—as in fact she was. She bribed the officials and completed the construction of the ship without incident. At 108 feet long, with eighteen heavy cannons, the Agamemnon was the first and largest ship in the Greek fleet.

The War of Greek Independence began on March 25, 1821, with an unsuccessful raid into Moldavia by a band of Greek expatriates led by Alexander Ypsilantis, the head of Filiki Eteria. Two weeks later, the region known as the Peloponnesus, including the island of Spetses, rose in revolt.

Fifty-year-old Bouboulina paid for and commanded four ships in addition to the Agamemnon, and a small private army of Spetsiots. Her ships were captained by her sons and half-brothers, several of whom died over the course of the rebellion. She called her troops her “brave lads”; they named her Kapetanisa (Lady Captain).

Soon after the war broke out, Bouboulina blockaded the port at Nafplion, a key Ottoman stronghold. Nafplion was guarded by three fortresses and armed with three hundred cannons. “Everyone” considered the fort to be impregnable. Bouboulina proved everyone wrong. Nineteenth-century Greek historian Anargyros Hatzi-Anargyrou wrote an eyewitness account of her assault on Nafplion:

On December 4, 1821, as I remember, on board her own vessel, she alone gave orders for the boats to attack the fort. They immediately sail forward but a rain of bullets and cannon fire from the seaside fortifications make her brave lads fall back for a moment. Like an angry Amazon, watching the battle over the side of her boat, she then shouts—Are you women then and not men? Forward! Her officers obey, regroup and attack—they fight but die in vain, since the fort was impregnable by sea. For this reason, she herself lands with her forces and stays until the fall of the fort on 30th November 1822, leading her men in battle, spending her fortune.”

In the following years, Bouboulina participated in other military engagements against the Ottomans. Her most famous action occurred in September 1821, after the Turkish position at Tripolis fell to besieging Greek forces. The fall of the city was followed by three days of massacre and looting that left thirty thousand dead. Bouboulina led her sailors into the town, where, at the risk of her own life, she defended the women and children who lived in the harem of the city’s ruler—reportedly because of the promise she had made to the sultan’s mother.

At the end of 1824, while war with the Ottomans continued, civil war broke out between opposing factions of rebels over leadership of the new Greek state. Connected by marriage to one of the rival leaders, Bouboulina was deemed a dangerous opponent to the Greek government and arrested twice. Finally, she was exiled to Spetses.

She remained in Spetses until her death on May 22, 1825, five years before the formation of an independent Greek state recognized by the European powers. Instead of dying in the battle for Greek freedom, she was killed by a stray bullet fired in a vendetta with another Spetsiot family. She was impoverished at her death, having lost her sons, her ships, and her considerable fortune in pursuit of Greek independence.

Greece gave her the honorary title of admiral after her death. (And yes, her image appeared on a Greek postage stamp in 1930, commemorating the hundredth anniversary of Greek independence.)

