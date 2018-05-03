GMZ and GMZ-2

LINK

The GMZ tracked minelayer entered service in the mid-late 1960s. It is based on the SU-100P chassis, a prototype tank destroyer that never entered full production. It was fitted with infra-red driving lights, an NBC protection system, and could generate smoke by injecting diesel fuel into the exhaust. It had a 14.5mm KPVT heavy machine gun for self-defence.

Preparing the mines would take 15 to 40 minutes. Once this was done, the vehicle would be driven at a speed of up to 16km/hour if the mines were to be laid on top of the ground. If the mines were to be buried, it would drive at about 3km/hour. Mines would be fed onto trays on top of the vehicle. If the mines were to be buried, a plough would lift the ground. The mines would be automatically placed on the ground or inside the ploughed trough.

The GMZ-2 was an improved model. It had a more powerful engine, and allowed for different fuse types to be fitted to the mines.

Specifications: GMZ

Crew: 4

Weight: 25 tonnes

Length: 9.1m (travelling)

Length: 10.3m (operating)

Width: 3.1m

Height: 2.5m

Maximum road speed: 50km/hour

Gradient: 60%

Vertical obstacle: 10.3m

Operating speed: 4-10km/hour (surface mines)

Operating speed: 2-3km/hour (buried mines)

Minelaying rate: 8 mines/minute (surface mines)

Minelaying rate: 4 mines/minute (buried mines)

Mine spacing: 4-5.5m

Reload time: 12-15 minutes

Advertisements