Krupp Raumer S (Selbstrantrieb) Schwerer Mineräumfahrzeug

In 1944, Krupp constructed the prototype of a super heavy mines destroyer. This monster of 130 tonnes was articulated in its center, and was suspended on 4 wheels out of steel of 2.7m covered with shoes. Each part of Raümer S was propelled by Maybach HL90. The prototype of Räumer S was captured at the end of the war by the U.S. Army.

The Räumer S was captured in Hillersleben 1945. As far as I know it was divided into two parts and moved to a U.S. Depot near Paris. Then it was lost…

