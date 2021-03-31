Sukhoi Su-11 (1947)

Since the Su-9 was first proposed as a TR-1- powered fighter, things had come full circle. The airframe and guns were unchanged from the Su-9, only the Su-11 ‘s engine nacelles and position on the wing had been altered to any visible degree. The Su-11 (also known as ‘Izdeliye LK’ for aircraft ‘K’ fitted with Lyul’ka engines) made its first flight on 28th May 1947, but the engines gave insufficient power, preventing the fighter from reaching its specified performance. In addition it suffered from a lack of longitudinal stability at high speeds plus several other problems, and so was soon abandoned. By the end of April 1948 the aircraft had been scrapped but its wing went to TsAGI for static structure testing. In flight the Su-11 showed only a slight increase in ceiling over the Su-9 to 13,000m (42,651ft) but took just 3.6 minutes to reach 5,000m (16,404ft).

Parameter Data Manufacturer OKB Sukhoi Year of construction (s) 1947 length 10.55 m Wingspan 11.8 m Wing area 21.4 m² drive two Lyulka TR-1 power 12.7 kN each Top speed 925 km / h near the ground

940 km / h at an altitude of 800 m Rise time 3.2 min at 5,000 m Service ceiling 13,000 m Range 900 km Empty weight 4,495 kg All-up weight 6,350 kg crew 1 pilot Armament two 23 mm MK NS-23,

one 37 mm MK N-37 or

one 45 mm MK N-45