South African DENEL 20X110HS NTW-20 Rifle procured for evaluation in the United States
The antimaterial (antimateriél or equipment) rifle is the successor to the antitank rifle of World War I and early World War II. Essentially a large-caliber, high-velocity rifle firing special armor-piercing ammunition, it is designed to operate against enemy equipment, such as thin-skinned and lightly armored vehicles. The weapon can also be used for long-range sniping. Antimaterial rifles are often favored by special operations military units.
The offensive use of anti-materiel rifles or special application scoped rifles (SASR) is termed hard target interdiction (HTI) by the United States military.
Anti-materiel rifles can also be used in non-offensive roles – for example, for safely destroying unexploded ordnance
The U. S. Army Browning M2 .50-caliber machine gun, which can be fired single shot as a sniper rifle, fits in this category. The Austrian Steyr 25mm antimaterial rifle, with a claimed effective range of 1.2 miles, features both a muzzle brake and a hydropneumatic sleeve to lessen recoil. The weapon has a bipod and can be broken down for ease of transport by its crew. Among other such weapons is the South African Denel NTW-20. This 20mm bolt-action rifle features a 3-round side-mounted box magazine. There is also a 14.5mm model. To reduce recoil, the NTW-20 utilizes a hydraulic double-action damper along with a double baffle muzzle brake.
The British will tell you to beware wily, Dutch-African farmers with rifles.
Among other such weapons are the U. S. Armalite AR50 and Barrett M82A1, both of which fire the 12.7mm NATO (.50-caliber) round; the British Accuracy International AW50F, firing the 12.7mm NATO (.50-caliber) round; the Hungarian Gerpard M1(B) and M2(B) 12.7mm rifles, which with changed barrel can also fire the .50-caliber round; and the Russian KSVK 12.7mm rifle.
|Name
|Country of origin
|Year
|Caliber
|Steyr IWS 2000
|Austria
|1980
|15.2×169mm proprietary Steyr APFSDS
|Steyr HS .50
|Austria
|2004
|.50 BMG
.460 Steyr
|Istiglal
|Azerbaijan
|2008
|14.5×114mm
|AMR-2
|China
|2000
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|JQ
|China
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|JS 12.7
|China
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|LR2A
|China
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|Zijiang M99
|China
|2005
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|W03
|China
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|RT-20
|Croatia
|1993
|20x110mm Hispano
|Mambi AMR
|Cuba
|1981
|14.5×114mm
|CZW-127
|Czech Republic
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|Falcon
|Czech Republic
|1998
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|PGM Hecate II
|France
|1993
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|PDSHP
|Georgia
|2014
|14.5×114mm
|Satevari MSWP
|Georgia
|2015
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|DSR-Precision GmbH DSR-50
|Germany
|2003
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Mauser 1918 T-Gewehr
|German Empire
|1918
|13.2mm TuF
|Gepárd anti-materiel rifles
|Hungary
|1987
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO),
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian),
14.5×114mm Russian
|Vidhwansak
|India
|2005
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
14.5×114mm
20×82mm
|Pindad SPR-2 and SPR-3
|Indonesia
|2007
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO) on SPR-2, 7.62 NATO on SPR-3
|Shaher
|Iran
|2012
|14.5×114mm (.57 Russian)
|MAS-2
|Myanmar
|2017
|.50 BMG
|Tor
|Poland
|2005
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|KSVK
|Russia
|1997
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|OSV-96
|Russia
|1990
|12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|Zastava M93 Black Arrow
|Serbia
|1998
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO) or
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
|Denel NTW-20
|South Africa
|1998
|14.5×114mm Russian (NTW 14.5)
20×82mm (NTW 20)
20×110mm Hispano (NTW 20)
|Truvelo SR-20[9]
|South Africa
|14.5×114mm
20×82mm
20×110mm Hispano
|SAN 511 (formerly OM 50 Nemesis)
|Switzerland
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Solothurn S-18/1000
|Switzerland
|1939
|20x138mmB
|MKEK MAM-15
|Turkey
|.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
|Accuracy International AS50
|United Kingdom
|2007
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Accuracy International AW50
|United Kingdom
|2000
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Accuracy International AX50
|United Kingdom
|2010
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Barrett M82A1/M107
|United States
|1989
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Barrett M90
|United States
|1990
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Barrett M95
|United States
|1995
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Barrett M99
|United States
|1999
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.416 Barrett
|Barrett XM500
|United States
|2006
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Barrett XM109
|United States
|2004
|25×59mm
|Anzio 20mm rifle
|United States
|20x102mm Vulcan
|Serbu Firearms BFG-50a
|United States
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.510 DTC Europ
|Windrunner M96
|United States
|2001
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.510 DTC Europ
|Leader 50 A1
|United States
|2012
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Iver Johnson AMAC-1500
|United States
|1981
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|McMillan Tac-50
|United States
|2000
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|Desert Tech HTI
|United States
|2012
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
|AK-50
|United States
|2015
|.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
