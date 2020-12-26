Antimaterial Rifle

South African DENEL 20X110HS NTW-20 Rifle procured for evaluation in the United States

The antimaterial (antimateriél or equipment) rifle is the successor to the antitank rifle of World War I and early World War II. Essentially a large-caliber, high-velocity rifle firing special armor-piercing ammunition, it is designed to operate against enemy equipment, such as thin-skinned and lightly armored vehicles. The weapon can also be used for long-range sniping. Antimaterial rifles are often favored by special operations military units.

The offensive use of anti-materiel rifles or special application scoped rifles (SASR) is termed hard target interdiction (HTI) by the United States military.

Anti-materiel rifles can also be used in non-offensive roles – for example, for safely destroying unexploded ordnance

The U. S. Army Browning M2 .50-caliber machine gun, which can be fired single shot as a sniper rifle, fits in this category. The Austrian Steyr 25mm antimaterial rifle, with a claimed effective range of 1.2 miles, features both a muzzle brake and a hydropneumatic sleeve to lessen recoil. The weapon has a bipod and can be broken down for ease of transport by its crew. Among other such weapons is the South African Denel NTW-20. This 20mm bolt-action rifle features a 3-round side-mounted box magazine. There is also a 14.5mm model. To reduce recoil, the NTW-20 utilizes a hydraulic double-action damper along with a double baffle muzzle brake.

The British will tell you to beware wily, Dutch-African farmers with rifles.

Among other such weapons are the U. S. Armalite AR50 and Barrett M82A1, both of which fire the 12.7mm NATO (.50-caliber) round; the British Accuracy International AW50F, firing the 12.7mm NATO (.50-caliber) round; the Hungarian Gerpard M1(B) and M2(B) 12.7mm rifles, which with changed barrel can also fire the .50-caliber round; and the Russian KSVK 12.7mm rifle.

NameCountry of originYearCaliber
Steyr IWS 2000 Austria198015.2×169mm proprietary Steyr APFSDS
Steyr HS .50 Austria2004.50 BMG
.460 Steyr
Istiglal Azerbaijan200814.5×114mm
AMR-2 China200012.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
JQ China12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
JS 12.7 China12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
LR2A China12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
Zijiang M99 China200512.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
W03 China12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
RT-20 Croatia199320x110mm Hispano
Mambi AMR Cuba198114.5×114mm
CZW-127 Czech Republic.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
Falcon Czech Republic1998.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
PGM Hecate II France1993.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
PDSHP Georgia201414.5×114mm
Satevari MSWP Georgia2015.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
DSR-Precision GmbH DSR-50 Germany2003.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Mauser 1918 T-Gewehr German Empire191813.2mm TuF
Gepárd anti-materiel rifles Hungary1987.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO),
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian),
14.5×114mm Russian
Vidhwansak India200512.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
14.5×114mm
20×82mm
Pindad SPR-2 and SPR-3 Indonesia2007.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO) on SPR-2, 7.62 NATO on SPR-3
Shaher Iran201214.5×114mm (.57 Russian)
MAS-2 Myanmar2017.50 BMG
Tor Poland2005.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
KSVK Russia199712.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
OSV-96 Russia199012.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
Zastava M93 Black Arrow Serbia1998.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO) or
12.7×108mm (.50 Russian)
Denel NTW-20 South Africa199814.5×114mm Russian (NTW 14.5)
20×82mm (NTW 20)
20×110mm Hispano (NTW 20)
Truvelo SR-20[9] South Africa14.5×114mm
20×82mm
20×110mm Hispano
SAN 511 (formerly OM 50 Nemesis)  Switzerland.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Solothurn S-18/1000  Switzerland193920x138mmB
MKEK MAM-15 Turkey.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
Accuracy International AS50 United Kingdom2007.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Accuracy International AW50 United Kingdom2000.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Accuracy International AX50 United Kingdom2010.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Barrett M82A1/M107 United States1989.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Barrett M90 United States1990.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Barrett M95 United States1995.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Barrett M99 United States1999.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.416 Barrett
Barrett XM500 United States2006.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Barrett XM109 United States200425×59mm
Anzio 20mm rifle United States20x102mm Vulcan
Serbu Firearms BFG-50a United States.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.510 DTC Europ
Windrunner M96 United States2001.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
.510 DTC Europ
Leader 50 A1 United States2012.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Iver Johnson AMAC-1500 United States1981.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
McMillan Tac-50 United States2000.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
Desert Tech HTI United States2012.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)
AK-50 United States2015.50 BMG (12.7×99mm NATO)

Further Reading Gander, Terry J. Anti-Tank Weapons. Marlborough, UK: Crowood, 2000. Hogg, I. V., and J. Weeks. Browning M2 Heavy Machine Gun. London: PRC Publishing, 1999. Hogg, I. V., and J. Weeks. Military Small Arms of the Twentieth Century. New York: Hippocrene, 1994.

