The Conqueror prototype number three was intended to demonstrate the flamethrower role and consisted of a Centurion Mk 3 turret with a 20-pounder (84mm) main gun and flameprojector equipment. By the time the flame equipment was ready for trials in July 1948, the decision had been taken to abandon the project and to fit the flame-thrower equipment to the Centurion instead.

FV205 was a proposal for mounting a medium anti-tank gun on the Conqueror hull but it was cancelled in April 1949 with little progress having been made. Some consideration was also given to using the Conqueror hull to mount a high-velocity antitank gun in a huge ball mount in the glacis plate (FV206), rather in the style of the German tank killers (Sturmgeschütz) of the Second World War. This project was abandoned in July 1948, as was a similar project designed to provide a Conqueror-based self-propelled gun using a 152mm weapon (FV207).

FV217 Badger

In May 1952 there was also an abortive proposal to mount a 120mm medium antitank gun on the Conqueror hull under the designation FV217. It had been abandoned by the end of the year.

A project for a tank destroyer based on the Conqueror chassis was developed in the late 1940s. Existed only in blueprints.

Replaced the FV215b (183) at the tier 10 position in the British Turretless Tank Destroyer line. The FV217 Badger shocks anyone who faces it (or reads its paper stats) with its listed insane frontal armor of 355mm. However, the 355mm of armor only exists around the gun, and the rest of its frontal armor is only around 210mm in thickness (and around 270mm at view spots). This may give the wrong impression though since the 210mm part of its armor is decently sloped (Similar to StuG III) which adds about another 90mm of armor resulting in 300mm+ on its upper frontal plate. It wields a nasty 123mm gun which provides the highest DPM in the game. Fighting this vehicle frontally is not advised.

Although it seems to be almost invincible from the front, The Badger doesn’t have all-around protection like the Tortoise, even it was getting rid of “tumor” weak spot that hampering the effectiveness of AT brother’s protection, it gained new and somewhat easier to hit weak spot at lower plate (which is harder to hide on flat terrain), its side and rear armor is noticeably weaker than that of the Tortoise. In addition it’s still lacking in mobility and flankers will have an easy time tearing this vehicle apart.

The FV217 Badger marks the end of its British tank destroyer line.

