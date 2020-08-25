Kamaz-63968 Armoured Personnel Carrier

Ten years ago, the Russian Federation Armed Forces launched the Typhoon programme, to develop a series of Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. Among the participants were KamAZ and Ural, and as of 2017 various four-, six- and eight-wheeled vehicles had been announced, including the imposing slab-sided KamAZ-63968 6×6 Typhoon-K armoured personnel carrier. As with other MRAPs, it featured a V-shaped bottom to deflect the blast from improvised explosive devices, and energy-absorbing seats (secured to the roof, rather than the floor) to further attenuate impact effects.

The Typhoon family is part of Russia’s Typhoon program. As of 29th May 2017 a number of Typhoon-K in the Russian Armed Forces fleet was about 260 units of Typhoon-K. The development of the ‘Typhoon’ vehicle family began in 2010, when the Minister of Russian Federation Armed Forces approved the ‘Development of Russian Federation Armed Forces military vehicles for the period until 2020’ program and started the Typhoon MRAP programme. In 2012 the first contract between Russian Ministry of Armed Forces and Kamaz to buy Typhoons was signed. Twelve Typhoons took part in Russian Victory Day military parade in 2014.

The Typhoon-K armoured vehicle is designed for troop transport and offers a high level of protection for crew, cargo and vehicle components against small arms up to 30 mm calibre (Level 4 according to STANAG 4569), mines and landmines (Level 3b). It has a high off-road capability with 6×6 all-wheel drive. Maximum speed is 105 km/h. The wheels are equipped with run-flat tyres and automatic tyre pressure control. The vehicles to be delivered are equipped with a remote-controlled weapon station for machine guns up to 12.7 mm calibre. A 360° camera system is installed.

Typhoon-K belongs to the Typhoon family of protected wheeled vehicles, which has been introduced to the Russian Armed Forces with 310 vehicles since 2014. The family includes 4×4 and 6×6 wheeled vehicles of various (also amphibious) configurations, e.g. for passenger transport, reconnaissance or anti-tank operations.

Typhoon-K is produced by the manufacturer under the designation Kamaz 63968. The 8.99 meter long vehicle can transport up to sixteen fully equipped soldiers in its cabin. A 330 kW diesel engine drives the vehicle via an 8-speed automatic transmission on all six hydropneumatically suspended wheels and is intended to allow a top speed of 105 km/h.

Russia deploys newest Typhoon-K armored vehicles to Syria

Russia’s military has deployed its newest Typhoon-K armored vehicles to Syria. The new Russian Typhoon-K K63968 armored vehicle was spotted during of the military operation in Aleppo.

Early press-service of Russian Defence Forces reported that more than 15 Typhoon-K newest armored vehicles will be introduced in the Western MD reconnaissance formation located in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The armored vehicles are designed to secure convoys, actions in urban environment, transporting of special cargo and personnel.

The vehicle can move across country with the speed of up to 100 km/h. Its range is up to 1,500 km.

Armored capsule of the vehicle is capable to absorbing a 30mm shell hit and may contain 16 personnel and several tons of cargo.

Technical Data:

Combat weight 24 tons

Length 8.99 m

Width 2.45m

Height 3.32m

Crew 2+16

Engine power 330 kW

8-speed automatic transmission

Ground clearance 185 to 575 mm

Driving range (road) 1,200 km

Maximum speed 105 km/h

LINK

LINK