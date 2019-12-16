7.5cm Selbstfahrlafette L/40.8 Modell 1/2

This Rheinmetall-built rear-engined half-track mounting a 7.5 cm antitank gun was photographed January 27, 1940. Despite its powerful gun, it was not considered a success.

Bussing-NAG BN10H

In 1934, the Waffenamt ordered a powerful anti-tank gun from Rheinmetall-Borsig. This was to be mounted on an armoured Bussing- NAG half-track chassis. Three prototypes were built during the following years, each of which varied in height, width and length. The chassis numbers were 2006-2008. A crew of four was carried in this 6.08 ton vehicle which had armour from 20mm to 8mm. The 7. 5 cm L/40.8 was in a fully-rotating turret, and had a depression of 9° and elevation of 20°. A speed of 60km/hr could be achieved. An improved gun, 7.5 cm L/40.8 Modell 2, was ordered in 1936 and this featured a muzzle-brake among other developments.

The two prototypes were completed in 1941 and they were organized into a platoon for troop trials with Panzerjäger-Abteilung (“Anti-Tank Battalion”) 605 of the Afrika Korps. The first vehicle was reported received on 17 January 1942 by Panzerjäger-Abteilung 605, but the second was not reported as arrived in Tripoli until 23 February 1942. The platoon was transferred to the Kampfstaffel des Oberbefehlshaber Panzerarmee Afrika (Rommel’s personal battle group) on 8 March 1942. Only one vehicle was reported operational on 25 May at the start of Operation Venezia during the Battle of Gazala; the other had been captured by the British, shown in undated photographs. Shortly afterwards, on 5 June, the Kampfstaffel reported that the other vehicle had been lost after knocking out three tanks. No further references were made to the Pz.Sfl. II.