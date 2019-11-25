The Storming of Seringapatam I

A Qajar Persian copy of a British painting of the assault.

The Siege of Seringapatam c.1800 Joseph Mallord William Turner 1775-1851

At Malavelley Tipoo rediscovered what he must already have known; in spite of some training by French officers and NCOs, his soldiers could not stand against a British force in battle. He reverted to his scorched-earth defence. When on 28 March Harris continued from Malavelley towards Seringapatam, he found his line of march stripped bare of forage. The cavalry grass cutters could get enough roots to supplement the regular issue of gram (horse ‘corn’ like coarse dried peas) for their animals, but the bullocks would soon die.

Harris had no intention, however, of making a predictable advance on Seringapatam. He marched west along the main road for less than four miles and camped. At the same time he sent a detachment under Major Allan, his Assistant Quartermaster-General, south towards the large village of Sirsoli on the Cauvery; they reached their destination before sunset and found sheep, goats and grain as well as some 5,000 bullocks. Hundreds of people, driven away from their homes by Tipoo’s cavalry, were cowering under the shadow of a mud fort. Harris bought what he needed and posted a battalion of Sepoys to prevent his camp followers from molesting the villagers or their property. On the 29th the army turned south and in two days crossed the broad shallow river at a good ford.

Again Harris had shifted his direction more than ninety degrees and completely surprised his enemies.1 The country south of the river was full of forage and held some other food as well. After this shift Tipoo abandoned hope of stopping the British army short of Seringapatam. He retreated to his capital to wait for Harris. He and his French advisers assumed, however, that the attack would come from the south or south-east. The Mysore army was settled into a system of field fortifications on the island and across the South Cauvery. This position covered the Arrakerry ford and included the village of Chendgal (now Chandagala). It appears to have been strong and Tipoo and his principal chiefs decided to win or die there.

On 4 April 1799 Harris’s combined armies moved past Tipoo’s flank and did not turn north until the head of their massive columns was even with Tipoo’s capital. Harris camped at Nova Shaher (now Naganahalli?) two miles due south of Seringapatam.

Central Mysore is a fertile, almost flat plain broken occasionally by magnificent outcroppings of rock. The Cauvery rises in the Western Ghauts and flows east and then south-east, splitting into two branches around Seringapatam Island. There is no swamp; the area enclosed is high and dry and about three miles long by one mile wide. Tipoo and his French advisers hoped to keep Harris’s force away until the coming of the monsoon made both rivers unfordable. If Harris did not get on Seringapatam Island by 20 May, he would have to retreat, for the North and South Cauvery would remain too deep to wade across and too swift for boats until at least mid-November.

Wellesley as Lieutenant Colonel, aged c. 26, in the 33rd Regiment. Portrait by John Hoppner.

Wellesley had first examined the city and its fortifications from the south-east of the island on the afternoon of the 3rd. Even from five miles away the place was impressive. On the downstream side of the city the twin white minarets of the Mosque rose slender and tall against a clear blue sky. To the west the single, bulkier tower of the Hindoo Temple of Vishnu was equally magnificent. From afar the whole island was beautiful, a white jewel in a lush green setting. On the afternoon of the 4th Wellesley came close enough to make out the defences around the city. The walls were chiefly made of solid granite well cut and mortared with some occasional brick. The place was large and obviously strong. Through his telescope Wellesley counted nearly a hundred guns on the south face and in the south cavaliers alone. But the design was of the Eastern type; the defenders could not deliver flanking fire against an assaulting column, save imperfectly from cavaliers.

Colonel Wellesley already knew Harris’s siege plan. The combined armies were to march past the island on the south side of the Cauvery, turn north and then approach Seringapatam from the west. If all went well, the British would establish a secure fortified camp and then deliver an assault across the South Cauvery against the city itself which occupied the western tip of the island. There was to be no siege in the sense of cutting off the place from the surrounding country; the island was too large and the Mysore armies too powerful and mobile. The selection of the point of attack had already been made tentatively, though it was to remain a well-kept secret. Anywhere on the west or north faces, however, would have the advantage that a single attack could be immediately decisive. If an assault was to be made on the south or east, the British armies would first have to gain a foothold on the island. Tipoo’s army was known to have established a line of earthworks entirely surrounding the area.

On the night of 4 April Harris sent a probing force under Baird, the brigade commander of the day, to see what lay in the area of the permanent British camp and between it and Seringapatam. This thrust was not opposed and at first progressed well in a bright moonlit night. This force crossed an aqueduct that was to play an important part in the siege and got into a wooded area … where the entire force lost its collective sense of direction and very nearly retreated north-east towards Seringapatam. The mistake was rectified by an officer under Baird’s command who later became an astronomer and a surveyor of note and who could tell direction by the stars. Some Mysore cavalry that blundered into Baird’s column was severely handled.

On the 5th the combined armies completed their long march. Since crossing the border the main British force had covered 153·5 miles (measured by the perambulator) in thirty-one days (twenty-three of them marching days). Harris had managed to negotiate a lot of difficult terrain in the presence of a numerically superior enemy whose cavalry was probably the best in India. Losses in men, material and even in animals had been remarkably small considering the vast mass of baggage and the enormous siege train. In spite of pilfering on the way, Harris still had, for instance, 36,395 18-pound shot which required more than 6,000 bullocks.

The area which Harris had chosen, apparently months before, for his enormous semi-fortified camp was south of the Cauvery and west of the island; it was covered by the river to the north and by broken ground to the west. The C-in-C placed the Nizam’s army, now completely controlled by Colonel Wellesley, on the south. Thus Wellesley would be responsible for the long unprotected southern flank. He did what he could to establish a line of posts on the afternoon of the 5th.

Harris had shown the enemy the general direction from which he would attack. The ‘siege’ would obviously resolve itself into a race between British operations and the breaking of the monsoon. Tipoo or his French advisers would surely realize that anything they could do to hold Harris back, like defending the line of the aqueduct, would win time. Harris had been using the ‘brigade commander of the day’ for special services and would continue to use him regardless of who he happened to be. The appointment alternated between six officers in his army; as the joint camp was established, Wellesley was to be a seventh, although he would continue in ‘advisory’ command of the Nizam’s contingent. He was to follow Baird in this rotation.

Early in the afternoon of the 5th Harris ordered Wellesley to deliver a sunset and night attack to clear the village of Sultanpetah, the aqueduct and ‘Sultanpetah Tope’. The last of these objectives was not precisely defined, but more of this presently. Colonel Wellesley was to use his King’s 33rd supported by two of his EIC battalions, apparently the 1/11 and 2/11 Madras Native Infantry.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shawe with the King’s 12th supported by the 1/1 and the 2/3 Madras Native Infantry was to advance in a similar direction towards the same aqueduct, but from Harris’s camp rather than from the Hyderabad position. Shawe’s objective was also the aqueduct and a village contained within a loop of it.

When Baird had penetrated this area the night before, most of Tipoo’s army was in trenches south-east of the capital still waiting to be attacked there. But early on the 5th they withdrew to the island and then moved south-west as far as the aqueduct from which they were firing rockets into the British camp during the afternoon.

The orders to Wellesley and Shawe seem simple, but they were not. No one then had a precise knowledge of the area into which the two commands were to penetrate. At that time the aqueduct originated miles to the west at Kanambaddy; in April 1799 it was about fifteen yards wide and as much as six feet deep. The aqueduct, or nullah as Wellesley called it, remains confusing because it is located on top of high ground, not at the bottom of a valley. There are still incredibly small rice fields and a system of tiny canals leading outward and down from the aqueduct on both sides.

Sultanpetah, the village, was south by south-west of Seringapatam. It is marked definitely on some contemporary plans but not on all. In his Diary Harris refers to it as a ruined village only. By inference Sultanpetah Tope, although not marked on any contemporary map, is the wooded area north-west of the village which is shown on most diagrams. At the risk of confusing everyone, I should add that later on during the siege the tope in question was known as the Engineer’s Tope. A careful investigation of this area today is inconclusive. I have found no village or ruins where Sultanpetah once stood. The Tope is gone also and there is hardly a tree anywhere around the aqueduct.

Wellesley appears to have been on his horse establishing the eastern end of his line of posts when he received his orders for the attack. He did not know precisely what he was to do and hastened to ask Harris for clarification. He said, ‘I do not know where you mean… do me the favour to meet me in front of the lines… when you get possession of the nullah you have the tope.’ There is no record of Harris complying with this request, but Wellesley could not protest further. He knew all about subordinates who created unnecessary problems about details. At sundown he moved east from his camp with the 33rd in column supported by two of his EIC battalions. He personally rode at the head of this force and ran into hostile rocket fire as he approached the aqueduct. The 33rd went up to the watercourse with fixed bayonets and forced the enemy to retreat down the other side. There was some fighting, but casualties were light. Wellesley had his section of the aqueduct, but it was clear now that the Sultanpetah Tope was on the Seringapatam side of the embanked nullah.

Wellesley led forward the flank companies of the 33rd, with the battalion companies at first close behind under Major Shee, a contentious and alcoholic officer. It was dark as pitch below the aqueduct in the tope, but the Europeans may have been silhouetted against the skyline for they received a straggling but heavy fire. There was nothing to do but press on even though the immediate surroundings could not have been worse. Wellesley and his soldiers ran into tiny canals, dykes, trees and clumps of bamboo. They had no guides and no idea what their area looked like in daylight because the aqueduct was higher than the country on either side of it.

On the other hand, Tipoo’s rocket boys and musket men knew the ground and could probably see better. British pupils were being contracted by Mysore rockets which came arching through the blackness towards them. The light infantry of Mysore would have been at a hopeless disadvantage against the 33rd in daylight, but here they were formidable. They delivered at least one savage hand-to-hand attack and killed Lieutenant Fitzgerald with a bayonet thrust; eight men from the Grenadier company were captured, but perhaps not all at the same time. The flank companies of the 33rd were blundering around in darkness and became separated from the rest of the battalion. Major Shee pulled back his battalion companies across the aqueduct although he may have penetrated entirely across the tope and recrossed the aqueduct at another place. The Sepoys in support never got into action at all. We really have no idea exactly what happened; I believe that Wellesley was never sure about it himself. Shee and five battalion companies finally reappeared about a mile to the north and joined Shawe. Captain Francis Ralph West and some of his Grenadier company were so badly lost that they went south into Wellesley’s main picket in the village of Sultanpetah.

For a while at least, Wellesley wandered about either alone or in the company of a young engineer officer, Colin Mackenzie. The colonel had been hit on the knee by a bullet, but was not badly wounded. Somehow he, or they, found the way back to the aqueduct and re-crossed. Once reoriented, Wellesley learnt as much as possible about his own attack and the one made by Shawe. This officer and the King’s 12th had gone forward supported by two EIC battalions at about the same time as Wellesley and the 33rd and much in the same way. Shawe took his village without firing a shot and probably carried a section of the aqueduct as well, although contemporary records do not agree.

Shawe’s two supporting EIC battalions, however, appear to have run into perhaps imaginary trouble from the start; they probably received hostile rocket fire from long range, fired back and then each mistook each other for the enemy. The 2/3 Madras, temporarily under Major Colin Campbell, ‘paid no attention to orders’ and with their shooting killed their commanding officer. The 1/1 Madras under Lieutenant-Colonel David Campbell did not do much better. Neither battalion could be controlled, though Shawe tried and failed, after which he returned to his own regiment. Major Shee with his five battalion companies of the King’s 33rd came up during the night with Shawe and the King’s 12th about 10 o’clock. Shee’s part of the 33rd then apparently took unopposed possession of a part of the aqueduct south-west of Shawe’s village and held it for the rest of the night.

Once Wellesley had the information about Shawe, Shee and most of the survivors of his own flank companies – Lieutenant Fitzgerald, although mortally wounded, was carried back by some of his grenadiers – he found his horse and rode to Harris’s headquarters to report his lack of success. He reached headquarters about midnight, when Harris had neither retired nor fallen asleep at his dining table. Harris recorded that the young colonel ‘came to my tent in a good deal of agitation to say that he had not carried the tope’.

The entire Sultanpetah Tope affair has been magnified out of all proportion because it was the only action in which the Duke of Wellington ever suffered a military reverse. Even at the time there were camp rumours; Wellesley had not yet risen above professional jealousy. The victor of Waterloo was later to defend his conduct at Sultanpetah Tope more vigorously, perhaps, than was necessary. The whole thing was regrettable but relatively small; the total casualties, including the eight prisoners, did not reach twenty-five.

I resist the obvious temptation to blame Harris more than his subordinate. The line of the aqueduct is all that was militarily important. To send the 33rd blundering down the other side in darkness just does not seem to make sense, least of all after one has climbed about among postage-stamp rice fields and Japanese garden canals by daylight in the same area 170 years later. Neither at this time nor later did Wellesley try to shift his responsibility to anyone else, but he did decide ‘never to attack an enemy who is prepared and strongly posted, and whose posts have not been reconnoitred by daylight’. Actually, he was not to undertake many more night operations during his military career. What is more important, Wellesley would never again get personally so far forward in an attack that he lost control of his force as a whole. That night he probably fought with his own sword for one of the few times in his career. He may have found the experience exhilarating because almost certainly he handled the weapon well. But a man who fights cannot think to maximum advantage.

On the morning of 6 April Harris had a clear idea of what had occurred the night before because of Wellesley’s midnight visit. On the evenings of 4 and 5 April the British had failed to get and hold the area between their camp and Seringapatam, or even any considerable part of it. Harris told Barry Close to lay on another attack to carry the entire aqueduct and Sultanpetah Tope. A fresh King’s infantry battalion was to be used, the Scotch Brigade, supported by two new EIC units and four 12-pounder brass field guns. Wellesley was again to have command. Cotton with his King’s 25th Dragoons and the 2nd Native Cavalry was in support on the open right flank. Wallace with the grenadier company of the King’s 74th Foot and four companies of Sepoys were to go forward on the north next to the newly established post of Shawe.

Close was a remarkably good adjutant-general and immediately dispatched the necessary orders to most of the units involved. Unfortunately there was a delay in sending off an order to Wellesley. The assaulting column was ready to move out and the preliminary artillery fire had already begun. But Wellesley had not yet arrived. Harris probably considered giving the command to Baird who was on hand as a spectator and perhaps also because the Scotch Brigade was one of Baird’s three battalions. The C-in-C, however, either did not give it, or if he did, countermanded the order before Baird moved out. Suddenly a cloud of dust was seen approaching: Wellesley had Diomed in a full gallop. He had just received his orders.

The daylight attack then went off without a hitch. The sight of the British troops assembling and the preliminary artillery fire – in India 12-pounder field guns often used shell – caused the enemy to begin their retreat. Wellesley took the entire aqueduct and the Sultanpetah Tope area without the loss of a man.

It should be mentioned that there exists another version of this incident in the continuing Baird–Wellesley confrontation. Baird married an heiress who after his death hired a biographer to set down her own view of her husband. Mr Hook, who is now known to be the author, says that Wellesley was late – as he was – and that Harris ordered Baird to take over the attack. Baird is said to have refused, however, out of kindness for Wellesley’s feelings after his unpleasant experience of the night before. No soldier, least of all Baird who was particularly noted for his fiery personal courage, would act like this under any circumstances. Everyone expected a tough fight in the tope and if Baird had been ordered to go in, he would have gone claymore in hand.

Harris’s army now occupied the irregular line of the aqueduct and the part of the ground between this line and Seringapatam. After less than 48 hours the British were in a strong position and would soon make it stronger. The village taken by Shawe on the night of the 5th was made the key to a sort of ‘first line’ of siege works. Shawe’s post became the forward command post of the British army and was thereafter occupied by the brigade commander of the day. A battery of two iron 12-pounders was established behind the bank of the nullah or aqueduct at this point. They had a fine field of fire which included various enemy positions west of the South Cauvery; Shawe’s post was about 1,500 yards from the north-west corner of the Seringapatam fortifications.

After the daylight attack of 6 April Wellesley had more time for his own string of posts which extended from Sultanpetah in a flat arc about eleven miles long to the Cauvery; they were held by more than half his entire force of infantry, cavalry and artillery.

Even before the aqueduct and Sultanpetah Tope were carried Harris sent Floyd with a mixed force of cavalry, infantry and artillery to fetch in Stuart and his Bombay army. This army consisted of the King’s 19th Dragoons, the 1st, 3rd, and 4th Native Cavalry, the King’s 73rd Foot, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Bengal Volunteers and twenty field guns. Floyd and Stuart met at Periapatam on the 10th and moved towards Seringapatam. Throughout this movement Floyd’s army was observed by masses of enemy cavalry waiting for an opportunity to do damage to the British units, but none was presented. At precisely 7.30 p.m. on the 13th, Floyd fired two guns in succession. According to a code established before Floyd left the British camp at Seringapatam this signal meant: ‘I am one day’s march away.’ Exactly ten minutes later, Harris replied with two guns also fired in succession which meant: ‘Message received and understood.’ The next morning Harris took the King’s 25th Dragoons, the 2nd Native Cavalry and some Mogul mounted units under Meer Allum and marched towards Floyd and Stuart to prevent any last-minute effort by Tipoo to defeat the British armies in detail. All arrived safely in camp at sundown on the 14th.

After a day of rest Stuart and his Bombay army were ordered to the north side of the Cauvery. They crossed well to the west of Seringapa-tam Island and then marched back eastward on the north side of the river. On the 16th their camp was established to the west of Seringapa-tam Island, but Stuart pushed forward patrols towards what he knew to be his future combat area. Harris now controlled both banks of the river west of Seringapatam. Batteries could be mounted south of the Cauvery without fear of enfilade fire from the north side. The time between 6 April and 16 April had been spent in moving solidly into the main camp area, properly storing the siege train and assembling siege materials. On the 17th the British armies delivered sharp attacks both north and south of the river.

Let us first consider the southern attack. Here the situation remained essentially as it was on the afternoon of the 6th. EIC Colonel William Gent, Harris’s able chief engineer, had fortified the village between the aqueduct and the Cauvery that had been taken by Wallace, Shawe’s post, the line of the aqueduct, a post in front of the Engineer’s Tope (the old Sultanpetah Tope), and Sultanpetah itself. The enemy had moved forward in strength, however, and still occupied a third branch of the Cauvery, known as the Little Cauvery.

At sunset on the 17th Major Macdonald led the 2/12 Madras Native Infantry out from Shawe’s post and carried the north-south stretch of the Little Cauvery. He struck by surprise and so swiftly that the issue was never in doubt. The Little Cauvery here was virtually a natural parallel for 500 yards. It became known as Macdonald’s Post and was situated only 1,000 yards from the main defences of Seringapatam.

At about the same time Stuart, aided by the King’s 74th and one EIC battalion from Harris’s army, attacked on the north side of the river and took possession of a ruined village and the old redoubt at Agra, or Agrarum. The Bombay army worked all night to throw up trenches around the whole position and to erect a battery according to a 1792 survey to enfilade the west face of the Seringapatam defences. The labour for the battery was mostly wasted, however, because daylight revealed it to be too far west.

Before continuing with the siege, we should briefly consider what at the time appeared to be an extremely serious shortage of food. An accurate check of all grain, biscuit and meat available showed only enough to provide half rations for all fighting men for twenty-three days. Only a few days before the army was thought to have enough for full rations for forty-three days. In spite of some captures and supplies brought by Stuart and Floyd, the food supply had shrunk by thousands of bullock loads, and rice in particular appears to have been stolen in large quantities. Harris found himself in the position of having to capture Seringapatam quickly or give up the attempt as Cornwallis had done in 1791. On 22 April, however, the food situation was better; there was enough until the middle of May.1 Floyd had already gone off with a second force similar, but not identical to the one he had taken to bring back Stuart. He was moving to Cauveryporam to bring back Read and Brown with the supplies they had collected.

The siege operations were being carried on by EIC Colonel William Gent and his engineers, ably and unselfishly supported by George Harris. The engineers were professionals with many years’ experience in India. There was an ample siege train, a great number of Indian pioneers organized into four units, some European pioneers (who were more effective with their greater size and strength) and working parties from infantry units. The siege was carried forward on scientific principles by men who had all they required, but who realized that they could take no liberties with the opposition since the enemy had Frenchmen who knew as much as they did. Their progress from step to step was based on efficiency and security. Speed was secondary.

Macdonald’s capture of the South Cauvery on the night of the 17th had been improved. It was now connected with Shawe’s Post by a sap, or covered way. An effort was made to establish a battery at the southern end of Macdonald’s position, but Tipoo had established a fortified position in the ruins of a powder mill on the bank of the Cauvery 300 yards in front of Macdonald’s new line. The powder mill fort was taken by Sherbrooke (acting major-general of the day) in a well delivered sunset attack by artillery, pioneers, the King’s 73rd and a battalion of Bengal Sepoys. Casualties appear to have been the almost unbelievable total of one man killed and four wounded in the assaulting force to 250 killed among the defenders. As sometimes happened in India, British audacity temporarily paralysed the enemy. Lieutenant-Colonels Monypenny and St John of the 73rd and Gardiner of the EIC Bengal Army distinguished themselves. During the night of the 20th the engineers, pioneers and infantry working parties constructed a battery near the powder mill and a parallel from behind it to the Little Cauvery. The battery was armed with six 18-pounders, the best artillery of the time, early on the morning of the 21st.

North of the stream Stuart was improving his position. Shortly before sunset on the 22nd a new battery was laid out precisely in line with the west face of the Seringapatam defences, but this activity led to a considerable enemy reaction. First, heavy fire was brought on the British position; later it was attacked in force with Lally’s old Corps of Frenchmen in the lead. Stuart repulsed this assault with heavy losses to the enemy and completed a new, properly located battery the next night.

Work now progressed steadily and securely on both sides of the Cauvery. During the night of the 25th a four-gun battery was constructed at the southern end of the diagonal trench extending from the rear of the powder mill battery towards the Little Cauvery. Early the following morning it opened against Tipoo’s cannon in the two round towers and the single square tower half way down the western defences of Seringapatam. The range was nearly 900 yards, but the four British 18-pounders were astonishingly effective. The enemy guns were silenced – actually they were in part removed – ‘in half an hour’. By noon of the 26th all the guns on the walls of Seringapatam and most of those in the elevated calivers and bastions that could fire effectively at the British batteries either north and south of the river had been silenced. Stuart’s batteries north of the river and the powder mill battery had blasted an old and a new bastion at the north-west corner of the main wall; the shots that were too high passed down the north and west wall clearing away men, guns and anything else in the area.

However, in the vital section south-west of the South Cauvery there remained a line of entrenchments, including some brick and stone outworks at the high-water margin of the river. They were connected with the main defences by the Periapatam bridge and protected for most of their length by a ‘water course’ which branched north from the Little Cauvery before the latter stream turned south to form Macdonald’s Post. This ‘water course’ once provided power for the powder mill and, in combination with the Periapatam bridge, water to fill the outer ditch or moat around Seringapatam. There were also some additional works at the southern end of this line of outer fortifications and to cover the ‘Stone Bridge’ across the Little Cauvery.