Seoul—September 1950 Part III

Four U.S. Marines, wearing full packs, fire from behind a barricade during the battle of Seoul, Korea on September 29, 1950. On the front of the building overlooking the battleground are pictures of Premier Joseph Stalin and Kim Il Sung, premier and commander in chief of the North Korean Army.

Smoke rises over debris-littered streets as tanks lead advancing United Nations forces in the battle to recapture Seoul, Korea, September 28, 1950.

Firepower and Survivability

The effective use of combined arms by US units was central to their success in Seoul, as was the overall emphasis on firepower. The toll on the NKPA was heavy, as the 1st Marines estimated they alone were killing 500 NKPA per day in their push through Seoul. “Tank Infantry coordination was found to be sound except for the limited number of tanks available, this was especially true in the city of Seoul.” Engineers were integral to the team, especially in the advance through the NKPA barricades, but they too were in short supply at times. An Army tanker, whose unit was often attached to Marine units, praised how the Marines integrated tanks and infantry. “The Marines used tanks very well.”

The intermixing of different combat arms, from both the standard tables of organization and temporary attachments, was extensive. Each Marine infantry regiment had five M26 tanks, twelve 4.2-inch mortars, and twelve 75mm recoilless rifles organic to it, in addition to 81mm mortars and heavy water-cooled machine guns at the battalion level. The 1st Marine Division headquarters also distributed additional tanks, from the 1st Tank Battalion, and engineers to the infantry regiments. US commanders designated the regiments Regimental Combat Teams because of the extensive attachment of divisional support units. As an outgrowth of lessons learned in World War II, US Army units had reorganized to facilitate combined arms. Infantry regiments lost their towed 57mm anti-tank guns and towed 105mm howitzers, but gained a heavy mortar company and tank company (twenty-two tanks).

The effective employment of combined arms by US forces proved sufficient to make up for rather limited specific training for urban operations. The commander of the 5th Marines described the training his men had received for house-to-house fighting as “some training, but not much” and more an exposure to the theory rather than a real chance to practice. Some of this training had occurred back in the United States, in a village mock-up, plus “lectures and blackboard illustrations,” and classes held aboard ships of the assault fleet. A lieutenant in the 1st Marines recalled:

The street fighting that we encountered in Seoul was the first that I had seen and I am sure the first that 99% of the company had seen.

However, the general lack of integration across the various NKPA defensive positions limited the problems caused by the paucity of training.

The small arms and machine guns used by US forces in Seoul were little changed from those of World War II. The M1 Garand was still the primary infantryman’s weapon, and the Marines praised its performance. The Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) was still the squad automatic weapon, with three per thirteen-man Marine squad, and one or two per nine-man Army squad. The BAR’s box magazine and light bipod configuration were a good fit for rapid room clearing. The light M1919A4 machine gun was adequate, although the Marines wished for something lighter than a tripod for fast-paced street fighting. The heavier water-cooled M1917 was not brought along by some units, but those that did found it most useful for its heavy sustained fire capability. The 3rd Battalion 1st Marines, which took the brunt of the 25 to 26 September counterattack, expended 30,000 rounds from its ten M1917s in four hours that night. That suite of small arms was effective, although the NKPA could claim to have one advantage in the excellent PPSh sub-machine gun, that was issued widely to its troops—an ideal weapon for urban operations with its fully automatic capability, low recoil pistol-type cartridge, and seventy-round drum magazine (compared to eight rounds in the M1). The Marines repeatedly commented on the high volume of fire NKPA infantry could produce. “Always in great numbers among the troops themselves as individual arms is the very effective Soviet 7.62-mm PPSh 1941 Sub-Machine Gun.” US marksmanship was certainly superior to that of the NKPA, but the PPSh at least partially offset that advantage.

The extensive firepower capability at the company level was evident from the example of Captain Barrow’s Able Company from the 1st Marines, which spent the night of 21 to 22 September isolated in Yongdungpo, holding a key piece of ground. With a few extra M1917s attached, they managed to hold off an attack by five T-34s and five separate infantry attacks. In the morning they found 275 dead NKPA surrounding their position.

US mortars also differed little from those used in World War II. Marine and Army infantry companies each had a section of three 60mm mortars, infantry battalions had four 81mm mortars, and each regiment had an organic mortar company of twelve heavy 4.2-inch mortars. Target marking with white phosphorous rounds from the 81mm proved useful, but there was a shortage of illumination rounds for the 60mm and 81mm—a high demand item during night attacks. The weakness of the 4.2-inch was its limited traverse. Once dug in, the weapon could respond to fire requests only within a narrow arc, and firing outside of that arc required that the weapon be re-emplaced, which happened during the large counterattack early on 26 September. This delayed the response of the mortar company of the 1st Marines, though once reset the mortar company was still able to fire 700 rounds in support.

Two new support weapons were the 3.5-inch bazooka and the recoilless rifle. The 3.5-inch bazooka corrected its 2.36-inch World War II predecessor’s principal shortcoming, the inability to penetrate the frontal armor on many tanks, giving US infantrymen an effective tool for dealing with the T-34 on their own. Some units found the 3.5-inch most useful in hitting NKPA positions in buildings, as man-portable artillery. Army platoons had one bazooka while Marine platoons usually operated with two. In the southern city of Taejon, in July, US infantry had found the new larger bazooka most effective against NKPA T-34s, destroying eight inside the city. Able Company survived its long night of isolation in Yongdungpo in part because its 3.5-inch bazookas allowed it to fend off attacks by five T-34s, destroying one and damaging two others.

The other new weapon was the recoilless rifle, present in both 57mm and 75mm versions. While the recoilless rifle first appeared in US units late in World War II, for Korea they were a well-established part of the equipment set. Army rifle companies had a section of three 57mm variants, which the Marines did not use. At the Army battalion level, four 75mm variants were present, while the Marines held twelve 75mm variants in the regimental Anti-Tank Company. Despite the Marine organizational structure, the Marines used their 75mm recoilless rifles more as forward deployed direct fire artillery than in an anti-tank role. This was probably because of the many other anti-tank weapons available to the Marines (bazookas, air support, tanks), and the marginal lethality of the 75mm shaped charge-projectile against the T-34.

Armor was essential to the successful advance across Seoul, due to both its survivability and its firepower. On paper at least, the North Koreans had considerable anti-tank capability, although their performance in Seoul was well short of that potential. “The anti-tank weapons employed by the enemy were chiefly ineffective by lack of training, poor coordination, and inaccurate gunnery.” Apparently not a single Marine tank was lost in the Inchon-Seoul operation to an NKPA tank. Over the three peak days of fighting in Seoul, the entire 1st Tank Battalion, only portions of which were inside the city, suffered just fourteen casualties, none of whom were killed. NKPA tanks, artillery and infantry combined managed to knock out only one Marine tank inside Seoul—a Sherman lost to a daring NKPA infantryman who tossed a satchel charge on its engine deck. That loss made the infantry covering the tanks more vigilant, and subsequent NKPA attempts to repeat that success failed. The North Koreans were more successful with mines, putting “a few” tanks of the 1st Tank Battalion out of action temporarily. The large amount of rubble in the streets made the mines more difficult to detect. While not lethal, the massive volume of NKPA small arms fire, and fire from 14.5mm anti-tank rifles, did on several occasions cause extensive damage to the outside of US tanks, including vision blocks, antennas, external phones, and anything else stored on the outside.

The survivability of US armor allowed it to be employed extensively by US commanders. Marine infantry regiments had their own organic tanks (five Pershings) plus additional tanks attached from the 1st Tank Battalion (usually one company of fifteen tanks per regiment), on orders of the 1st Marine Division headquarters. Compared to the armor used at Aachen and Manila, US tank crews enjoyed significant increases in firepower. The primary Pershing tank had a larger 90mm gun that dealt easily with the tanks of the NKPA, and its power-traverse turret allowed it to react faster to surprise targets than the hand-cranked turret on the T-34/85. One round of regular armor-piercing ammunition from the Pershing was usually sufficient to destroy a T-34 and kill its crew—Hyper Velocity Armor Piercing ammunition being unnecessary. The Pershing’s high-explosive round was also an improvement over that of the World War II 75mm Sherman, weighing over 50 percent more (23.4 pounds versus 14.7 pounds), though ammunition storage space on the Pershing was less, dropping from ninety-seven main gun rounds to seventy. The other tanks brought into Seoul by the Marines were two Sherman variants, one equipped with a dozer blade and the other with a large flame thrower. Both Sherman variants also mounted 105mm howitzers. The dozer variant was used to bury NKPA infantry in their trenches or caves outside the city, and inside it was useful for clearing road debris and barricades. The flame thrower variant was not the same as that used in Manila, but rather a much larger flame throwing mechanism mounted next to the main gun. The flame thrower was not used extensively, although when it was it had great effect—especially psychologically. When there was a temporary shortage of 90mm high-explosive ammunition, the tank units relied more on the Sherman’s 105mm. The Sherman had thinner armor than the Pershing, and so was often kept further back from enemy positions, but its large thirty-three-pound high-explosive round was very effective. The overall mix of tanks in the 1st Tank Battalion heavily favored the Pershing, with B Company, for example, having only two Shermans out of fifteen tanks. The 1st Marine’s after-action report called tanks “invaluable” and said more should be organic to the regiment.

Artillery support was another area where US forces enjoyed a distinct firepower advantage. The initial advance from Inchon was covered by excellent naval gunfire support, but by 24 September the 1st Marines, 5th Marines, and 32nd Infantry Regiment were all too far inland for further naval gunfire. Even the 16-inch guns of the battleship Missouri could not reach Seoul. Marine regiments and the Army’s 32nd Infantry had no organic artillery larger than their 4.2-inch mortars, so their artillery support came from the division and corps levels. Within the 1st Marine division was the 11th Marine Artillery Regiment, with fifty-four towed 105mm howitzers and eighteen towed 155mm howitzers. X Corps had five additional artillery battalions totaling thirty-six towed 105mm howitzers and fifty-four 155mm howitzers (mix of towed and self-propelled). Almond allocated these X Corps assets across the Marine and Army regiments under his command. These assignments were fluid throughout the Inchon-Seoul operation, including Army artillery units supporting Marine regiments.

The Marines used their artillery mostly at night, their preference being to use close air support during the day. Night missions included softening up targets for the next day, harassment fires to prevent movement, and reactions to the frequent NKPA counterattacks. The best display of artillery fire support was during the major NKPA counterattack on the night of 25 to 26 September. The 1st Marine Division had three battalions of 105mm howitzers (54 howitzers in total) in range to support the 1st Marines when the counterattack began at 0200. The Marine artillerymen fired so fast that first ammunition shortfalls, and then overheated gun tubes, required them to cease fire. Just one of these 105mm battalions (eighteen howitzers) fired over 3700 rounds that night.

Then, with a mix of skill and luck, another source of fire support emerged. A liaison officer, 1st Lt. James H. Dill, from an Army artillery unit, whose attachment to the 1st Marines had officially ended the day before, decided on his own to remain at Puller’s command post overlooking the city. Dill had been following the battle, both visually and over the radio, and when the Marine 105s stopped firing he radioed his home unit, the 31st Field Artillery Battalion, to request they fire in support of the 1st Marines. X Corps had reassigned the 31st to support another unit inside the city for that night, the 32nd Infantry Regiment, so Dill’s request constituted a major reassignment, especially since the battalion’s towed 155mm howitzers would need to be re-emplaced to deal with the different firing arc. His request was passed all the way to the artillery battalion commander, who asked on whose authority the request was being made. Lieutenant Dill, in an exaggeration of historic proportions, replied that it was the Corps commander’s request. Almond was spending the night at Puller’s command post, and Dill had earlier heard Almond mention the importance of artillery support for Puller’s men in the city. The artillery battalion commander took the young lieutenant at his word and ordered the fire mission accepted. Dill could not locate the first few spotting rounds, in the city aflame at night, until he had the innovative idea to ask for white phosphorous spotting rounds. The white smoke produced by these rounds stood out enough from the background that he was able to correct the fire onto the center of the NKPA attack, and 360 rounds of 155mm high-explosive soon arrived. That fire broke the back of the attack. Puller came up on the radio net and said, “I don’t know who in the hell you are, but THANK GOD. Out.” The next morning Almond told Dill, “That was some of the finest artillery shooting I have ever seen in my service, and I’ve seen a lot of artillery.” Dill and the two enlisted men working with him received Bronze Stars.

Marine reports cite several other positive aspects of artillery support during the Inchon-Seoul operation. The Korean War was the first opportunity for the Marines to combat test their new Target Grid System of fire direction. While not all Marine artillerymen had been trained on this system, introduced in 1949,

The system proved to be far superior to the old system in that it eliminated much of the long technical training required of observers and fire direction personnel.

During the night attack of 25 to 26 September, Marine artillerymen were able to use their maps to fire, without forward observation, onto some of the more obvious avenues of attack for NKPA forces. The Marines also found their white phosphorous ammunition most effective, especially for marking targets and creating extensive damage via the fires they sparked in the city. The after-action report from the 5th Marines had this overall comment, “The infantry was never without artillery support in quantities required.” Aside from some relatively minor problems, the artillery support of US forces at Seoul was a key source of their firepower advantage over the NKPA.

Air support was another major advantage enjoyed by US forces in Seoul. The excellent coordination between Marine ground units and Marine aircraft that facilitated the approach toward Seoul also aided the advance across the city. The capture of Kimpo, the best airfield in Korea, gave the Marines an excellent base of operations less than five minutes’ flight time from the city center. The primary Marine aircraft was the F4U-4B Corsair, a proven veteran of World War II, which carried a mix of napalm, rockets, one-hundred- to one-thousand-pound bombs, and 20mm cannons. The Marines found napalm to be the most effective overall, even against tanks, in part because of its psychological effect on NKPA troops. The heavy use of the 20mm cannon is evident in after-action reports that describe the aircraft as carrying “only” 800 rounds. Two twelve-aircraft squadrons of Corsairs operated out of Kimpo focused on supporting operations inside Seoul. Several other squadrons participated from either bases in Japan or carriers off Inchon.

The Marines found that six aircraft were the most they could effectively control over a target at any one time, with other aircraft best left orbiting outside the city until needed. Aircraft received their targets from either forward observers on the ground or forward air controllers in light observation aircraft over the city. The weather was good for air operations but the extensive smoke from burning buildings did make some targets difficult to engage. During the fight for Seoul, the number of close air support missions (a target engaged by one or more aircraft) managed by the Air Support Section of the 1st Marine Division surged to the highest level since the Inchon landings—55 percent of the missions that were conducted inside the city. Throughout the Inchon-Seoul operation, the skill of Marine forward air controllers regularly allowed aircraft to engage targets within 150 yards of friendly forces, and sometimes within one hundred yards. US Army units, which were not used to being supported by Marine aircraft, lavished praise on the support they received.

However, unlike American armor, American aircraft did not operate with impunity. US aircraft usually delivered their ordnance at low altitudes, and excellent enemy camouflage required low altitudes for visual identification of targets. These low altitudes, combined with an abundance of NKPA anti-aircraft weapons and the experience the North Koreans garnered from dealing with US aircraft in the battle for the northwest hill mass, enabled the NKPA to successfully down aircraft over the city. Light and slow observation aircraft proved especially vulnerable, prompting US commanders to try substituting F7F Tigercat fighters on several occasions for reconnaissance over Seoul. While more survivable, those aircraft performed poorly in the observation role. The new helicopters were also vulnerable, and after several were lost, Marine commanders instituted more stringent rules on where they could fly. Corsairs had their own limitations, as a peacetime cost reduction effort, ordered by the Bureau of Aeronautics, had removed the armor plating around the aircraft’s oil cooler and that order had never been rescinded, making them vulnerable to even small-arms fire. NKPA anti-aircraft fire in the Inchon-Seoul campaign claimed eleven Marine aircraft, resulting in seven dead aircrew. The worst day for Marine aircraft was 25 September, the first day US forces entered Seoul. The commanders of three different squadrons, one in a Corsair and two in Tigercats, were all shot down within a few hours. Aside from the vulnerability of aircraft, other problems cited by the Marines were an excessively high dud rate on napalm canisters (30 percent), a shortage of napalm, too many 20mm cannon jams on the Corsairs, and the need for an additional forward air controller per infantry battalion.

As with any close combat, the infantry paid the highest price. It is difficult to deduce from unit records the casualties specific to Seoul in the Inchon-Seoul operation, as they usually provide breakdowns by units that were only partially involved in the city, or cover dates beyond those related to the fight for the city itself. For both the 7th Infantry Division and 1st Marine Division, their daily casualty figures did spike to their highest levels of the campaign over 25 to 28 September, the dates operations in Seoul were at their peak.

For the 1st Marine Regiment it is possible to be slightly more precise, by narrowing the losses they suffered to those from 24 to 30 September, after they were finished clearing Yongdungpo and focused on clearing Seoul. Over those seven days, the 1st Marines suffered 400 casualties as opposed to 453 for 15 to 23 September. While certainly substantial, the 1st Marine losses suffered clearing Seoul were actually slightly less than those suffered getting there. The fight for Yongdungpo, though itself a notable urban landscape, mainly occurred outside the built-up area.

The other major Marine unit to enter the city was the 5th Marine Regiment, a unit that had suffered its heaviest losses breaking through the northwest hill mass. The regiment’s 2nd Battalion suffered 281 casualties, its heaviest losses of the war, in the last three days of the hill mass clearing operation. Probably on account of the heavy losses outside the city, the 1st Marine Division assigned the 5th Marines a smaller sector in the city, which lowered the casualties it took in the city. However, this did not spare the lead battalion (3rd Battalion) which Murray sent into the city on 26 September. It was that unit’s worst day of the campaign, with one hundred casualties. The only other losses specified in the 5th Marines’ after-action report were eleven casualties suffered by the 1st Battalion on 27 September.

If the losses for the 1st Marines (400) are combined with the loss figures available for the 5th Marines (111), one ends up with 511. A Marine Corps history of the battle for Seoul lists total Marine casualties at “more than 700” although that figure appears to be significantly overstated for operations inside the city itself. With no specific reference as to where this figure of 700 comes from, it appears to be based on a chart, several pages later in that history, with daily casualty figures for the entire 1st Marine Division. Two problems arise from using those figures as a source. First, one of the Marine regiments listed (7th Marines) never fought in the city. Second, by including casualties suffered on the twenty-fifth, the heavy losses of the 5th Marines in their last day clearing the hills outside of the city become included in the total for Seoul. A better rough estimate for Marine casualties suffered in the city, given the incomplete figures for the 5th Marines, is 550. The official Marine Corps history of the Inchon-Seoul campaign cites 163 casualties for the Army’s 32nd Infantry Regiment over 26 and 27 September, when it was involved in heavy action north of the Han. However, strictly speaking, even north of the river the 32nd Infantry spent much of its time outside of built-up areas (South Mountain not being an urban landscape). That same Marine history credits the 32nd Infantry with clearing 15 percent of the city. Assuming some additional casualties for the 32nd Infantry over 25 and 28 September, and pro-rating those losses down to estimate the number actually lost in urban fighting, the 32nd Infantry suffered approximately fifty casualties in the city. Thus, an approximate figure for total US losses in the city is 600. This compares to the overall X Corps casualties of just under 3500 for 15 to 30 September.

Medical care for American wounded was excellent, with two notable advances. The first was helicopter evacuation. While a crude early rendition of the technology, capable of carrying only one stretcher patient at a time with the patient’s feet hanging out the window, the Sikorsky HO3S-1 ferried 139 wounded Marines back to medical facilities during the Inchon-Seoul campaign. The second medical advance had to do with the personnel at these facilities.

Medical officers regarded the operation as a landmark because of the four Navy surgical teams, each composed of three doctors and ten corpsmen, which went in behind the assault troops on the LSTs.

One US military hospital in Seoul reported treating over five hundred military patients with only one death. Another military hospital near Kimpo lost only four patients out of 1702 admissions. The one notable problem with medical care was a shortage of litter bearers, which required units to divert valuable manpower from other tasks.

