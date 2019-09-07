Tupolev Tu-4 Soviet Superfortress

The USA persistently turned down Soviet requests for the delivery of B-29 bombers. Yet, despite this discrimination on the part of its ally, by the beginning of 1945 the USSR had obtained three flyable Superfortresses. Where had they come from? The origin of this miracle, very timely for the USSR, is as follows.

From 1944 onwards the USAAF units equipped with the latest B-29 bombers began to systematically raid territories occupied by Japan, followed by bombing raids against the Japanese Islands themselves. In the course of these raids several damaged aircraft made forced landings in the Soviet Far East. It should be noted that during the first raids the B-29 crews ran a fairly high risk of not returning to base. Apart from the danger posed by the Japanese anti-aircraft defences, the fate of the crews depended on the reliability of the aircraft’s systems – which left a lot to be desired in the aircraft of the first production batches. Engine troubles were especially numerous. The Wright R-3350 Twin Cyclones of early B-29As were extremely unreliable and the service life was only 15 hours; there were frequent failures of the defensive armament etc. This was the usual complement of ‘teething troubles’ of a new and highly complicated machine which was hastily pressed into combat service with all its vicissitudes. Besides, the first crews could not use the aircraft to its full potential. This was especially true for long-range flights. Not until 1945 did the Americans master the technique of cruising at the aircraft’s service ceiling while heading for the target; this technique substantially reduced fuel consumption, enabling the pilots to reach the bomber’s design range.

The first Superfortress made a forced landing at the Soviet Navy airbase Tsentral’naya- Ooglovaya, 30 km (18.6 miles) east of Vladivostok, on 20th July 1944. The machine, a Wichita-built B-29-5-BW (USAAF serial 42-6256) christened Ramp Tramp because of its lengthy stays on the ground for maintenance and piloted by Captain Howard R. Jarnell, belonged to the 770th Bomb Squadron/ 462nd Bomb Group (Heavy). The aircraft was damaged while bombing the Showa Steel Works at Anshan, Manchuria. Two of the bomber’s engines were knocked out by antiaircraft fire and the pilot decided to play safe and land on Soviet territory. Yakovlev Yak-9 fighters of the Pacific Fleet Air Arm intercepted the aircraft and conducted it to the airfield in the vicinity of Vladivostok where the crew and the aircraft were interned.

A month later, on 20th August 1944, another crippled ‘Superfort’, a Renton-built B-29A-1-BN of the 395th BS/40th BG(H) (42-93829 Cait Paomat II), crossed the Soviet border over the Amur River. The aircraft had been damaged during a raid against steel foundries in Yawata, Japan. With the radar inoperative, the B-29 lost its way in the clouds where it had taken cover from Japanese fighters, straying into Soviet territory as a result. The pilot, Major R. McGlinn, ordered the crew to bale out. The entire crew parachuted to safety and the uncontrolled B-29 crashed into the foothills of the Sikhote-Alin’ mountain range in the vicinity of Khabarovsk. Although the bomber was a complete write-off, the wreckage was salvaged and delivered to Moscow for close examination.

On 11th November 1944 B-29-15-BW 42-6365 piloted by Captain Weston H. Price was hit by flak over the town of Omura, Japan. (Some sources, though, claim it flew into a typhoon during a raid against the Japanese islands and was severely damaged by a lightning strike.) The crew managed to limp to the Soviet coast, landing at Tsentral’naya-Ooglovaya AB. This B-29 belonging to the 794th BS/468th BG(H) was christened General H. H. Arnold Special to commemorate a visit paid to this particular aircraft by General Henry ‘Hap’ Arnold; the same was witnessed by a memorial plate affixed in the aircraft’s cockpit. It was this aircraft that was dismantled in Moscow and used for making outlines of all parts and copying the dimensions for the purpose of issuing working drawings for Tu-4 production. The memorial plate was removed and kept as a souvenir by Leonid L. Kerber, a leading equipment specialist of the Tupolev OKB; later he gave it to Maximilian B. Saukke who also took part in the work on the Tu-4.

The fourth aircraft, B-29-15-BW 42-6358 Ding Hao! (794th BS/468th BG(H)) piloted by Lieutenant William Micklish, fell into Soviet hands ten days later. On 21st November 1944 it was hit by AA fire during a raid against a target in Japan (some sources claim it was attacked by Japanese fighters when bombing Omura). One of the engines was damaged and went dead. On three engines the aircraft reached the Soviet coastline where it was met by Soviet fighters; they escorted it to an airfield where the bomber made a safe landing.

So far, Western publications say four Superfortresses were lost in this fashion. Some sources, however, claim that much later, on 29th August 1945, a fifth and final B-29 found its way into the USSR. Japan had already ceased resistance but the Act of Capitulation was not yet signed, and pilots of the Pacific Fleet’s fighter element were on combat alert, ready to engage the enemy at a moment’s notice. The B-29 made its appearance over Kanko airfield where the 11th lAP (istrebifel’nyy aviapolk – fighter regiment) of the Pacific Fleet Air Arm was based. Two pairs of Yak-9s scrambled to intercept the B-29. Hot-tempered naval pilots made a firing pass at the ‘American’, putting one of its engines out of action. The machine made a forced landing at Kanko.

Now the first three B-29s that had made forced landings were interned by the USSR on a perfectly legal basis, whatever Western authors may say about it being ‘contrary to agreements with the United States’. In April 1941 a Pact of Neutrality was concluded between the USSR and Japan with a five-year term of validity; in April 1945 the USSR denounced this Pact. While this Pact was still valid, the Soviet Union abided strictly by its stipulations and fulfilled its obligations over Japan, including the clauses providing for the internment of Allied combat materiel and personnel in the Far Eastern theatre of operations. In the course of virtually all four years of the Great Patriotic War the Japanese threat hanging over the Soviet Union was something to be reckoned with. Should Japan undertake an offensive in the East, this, coupled with powerful German blows, at least in 1942-43, could place the USSR on the brink of total disaster. Therefore the Soviets diligently complied with all the clauses of the 1941 Pact, interning any and all American aircraft and crews that landed in the Soviet Far East. The first to land in the Soviet Union in 1942 was a B-25B from the famous group led by Lieutenant-Colonel James H. Doolittle which attacked the Japanese islands on 18th April after taking-off from the aircraft carrier USS Hornet with a ‘one-way ticket’. Then a considerable number of B-25s, B-24s, Lockheed PV-1 Venturas and PV-2 Harpoons made landings on Soviet territory. Some of them were in airworthy condition; later they were taken on strength by the WS and even took part in combat against Japan in 1945.

The three slightly damaged B-29s that had landed in the USSR in 1944 were interned on the same legal basis. The fifth Superfortress, however, which landed at Kanko in August 1945 was handed over to the Americans together with its crew, since the stipulations of the Soviet-Japanese Pact were no longer enforced. All the interned crews of Allied aircraft were sent to a special NKVD (Soviet secret police) camp near Tashkent. Before being sent there they were allowed a meeting with the US consul who promised to send a message to the USA informing their relatives that they were alive. When the airmen asked when they would be set free, the consul could only answer- that they were interned in conformity with the Geneva Convention and that they would have to wait. The camp was subjected to observation by Japanese officials and the Soviet administration had to be extra careful.

As for the interned aircraft, they should have been returned to the USA once the Soviet- Japanese Pact was denounced, but the Americans did not bother much about this problem. Their reasoning was quite logical: three flyable B-29 would not be a decisive factor; they would not dramatically raise the power of the Soviet Air Force. As for the Russian aircraft industry copying the latest American technology and, in consequence, putting these machines into series production, they simply did not believe in such a possibility. Even when the first three production examples of the Tu-4 – a copy and analogue of the American B-29 – flew over Moscow’s Tushino airfield, for a long time people in the USA remained under the impression that the machines seen at Tushino were the very B-29s interned by the Russians in 1944. Thus, by the beginning of 1945 the USSR had at its disposal three virtually operational B-29s.

The machines were in the charge of the Pacific Fleet Air Arm. People’s Commissar of the Navy Admiral Nikolai G. Kuznetsov issued an order calling for a careful examination of the American machines. Vice-Chief of Flight Inspection of the Naval Air Arm Colonel S. B. Reidel was sent on a mission to the Far East. Reidel had prior experience of testing and developing aviation materiel of the Naval Aviation, he spoke English and, by virtue of his professional skills, was exactly the right person to tackle the task of breathing new life into the American machines. To assist him, Major Vyacheslav P. Maroonov and one more pilot were sent from the Black Sea Fleet, as both of them had some experience with American aircraft. Engineers A. F. Chernov and M. M. Krooglov were seconded by the Pacific Fleet Air Arm. (Subsequently both Maroonov and Chernov were employed by the Tupolev OKB, flight-testing a number of aircraft, including the Tu-4. Both of them were involved in the crash of the first prototype of the Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bomber (Tu-95/1) on 11th May 1953; co-pilot Maroonov parachuted to safety while flight engineer Chernov was killed in the crash.)

Reidel mastered the B-29 on his own, making use of his knowledge of English and the flight and maintenance manuals discovered in one of the aircraft (subsequently these documents were transferred to the Tupolev OKB and were used by the OKB personnel when working on the Tu-4; several books from this set of documents are now preserved in the archives of the museum of the present-day Tupolev Joint-Stock Company. Reidel performed several taxying runs on the airfield, followed by brief hops and, finally, by the first real flight. From January 1945 onwards the B-29 became the object of systematic study. As of 1st January, two B-29s were in the charge of the Pacific Fleet Air Arm command and one more was operated by the 35th Independent Long-Range 80mber Squadron. This air unit was formed specially for testing the B-29; eventually it came to comprise two B-29s and one B-25. Flights were performed from Romanovka airbase which was best suited for flights of heavy aircraft in the class of the B-29. One of the machines was flown by Reidel, while Maroonov and Chernov mastered the other one. They were given two days to get acquainted with the machine. Their English being far from perfect, they spent these two days mainly crawling all over the bomber, armed with a thick English-Russian dictionary. On the third day Reidel made them sit and pass an exam. On 9th January Maroonov flew as co-pilot in the right-hand seat, the left-hand seat being occupied by Reidel. Two days later Maroonov performed a flight on his own, piloting ‘the American’ from the captain’s seat.

Flight-testing of the B-29s in the Far East went on until 21st July. In the course of these tests the bomber’s basic performance characteristics were recorded, proving to be somewhat inferior to figures obtained from the USA. This is natural: the machines were not new, having seen a good deal of wear and tear. Several high-altitude flights were undertaken to check the maximum range in a circuit and to perform bombing.

In June and July two B-29s were ferried to Moscow. The first machine was piloted by Reidel, with Major Morzhakov as co-pilot and Krooglov as flight engineer. The names of the airmen piloting the second machine are unknown; however, it is certain that Maroonov was not one of them. By then he had already been transferred to one of the regiments converted to the Tu-2; shortly thereafter he took part in the fighting against Japan. Sometime later the third B-29 was also ferried to Moscow. The B-29s arrived at Izma’ilovo airfield on the outskirts of Moscow where they joined the 65th Special Mission Air Regiment. At the request of Air Marshal Aleksandr Yeo Golovanov, Commander of the 18th Air Army, one of the B-29s (42-6256) was transferred to the 890th Air Regiment based at 8albasovo airfield near the town of Orsha. Apart from nine Soviet-built Pe-8s, the regiment operated twelve restored ex-USAAF B-17s and nineteen B-25s (the latter were supplied under the Lend-Lease agreement); this was a result of the scarcity of flyable bombers forcing the Soviet Air Force to repair every available aircraft. The Superfortress remained with the 890th Air Regiment until May 1945. As soon as discussions concerning the possibility of copying the B-29 began at the highest level, the machine was ferried to Moscow by the famous test pilot Mark L. Gallai who took the first Tu-4s into the air two years later.

In the early summer of 1945 A. N. Tupolev and Aleksandr A. Arkhangel’skiy (one of his aides) were summoned to Stalin. They surmised that the conversation would be concerned with the work on the ’64’ aircraft, so they brought along an album with a graphic presentation of this machine in colour (the artwork of B. M. Kondorskiy). However, almost right from the start Stalin began discussing the B-29, and the conversation ended with Stalin’s instructions to Tupolev requiring him to copy the B-29 within the shortest possible time frame. Shortly thereafter an appropriate directive of the State Defence Committee and a suitable order of the NKAP were issued. The ball was set in motion.

