Charles, Third Earl of Peterborough’s Campaigns in Spain 1705-1706

Battle of Barcelona, (1705; War of the Spanish Succession) An Anglo-Dutch force had taken Gibraltar (1704) and from there a fleet under Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell landed a force of 6,000 British soldiers, under the Earl of Peterborough, north of Barcelona (August 1705). This force took the hill of Montjuich, south of the city, which led to the surrender of the city (9 October). Archduke Charles (later Charles VI of the Holy Roman Empire) was proclaimed King Charles III of Spain.

Peterborough, Earl of (1658-1735) Born Charles Mordaunt, he spent a short time at university and then served in the navy, largely in the Mediterranean under his uncle, Henry, who was a vice-admiral. He inherited the title of Viscount Mordaunt (1675). Mordaunt returned home (1680) and supported William of Orange, from whom he received many preferments when William became king (1689). He was involved in various intrigues, quarrelling with Marlborough and Godolphin. He became Earl of Peterborough (1697) on the death of his uncle. In 1705 he was given command of the army sent to Spain and undertook the siege of Barcelona, for which he claimed all the credit. Mordaunt was then given full powers of civil administration by the recently crowned King Charles of Spain and moved to Valencia where he stayed despite various other upheavals throughout Spain. He was ordered by Queen Anne to leave Spain for Italy. The rest of his command in Spain was glad to see him go. He sailed for Genoa. He returned to Valencia (1706) but was recalled to England (1707) where he was indicted for his dilatory conduct in Spain and Italy. The case became a power struggle between Mordaunt and Marlborough, and as Marlborough was out of favour Mordaunt was acquitted. He was made ambassador- extraordinary to Vienna (1711), where he incurred further displeasure. He returned to England (1712) and was made colonel of the Royal Horse Guards (Blues and Royals) of which post he was deprived (1715) on the accession of George I. He held no further military appointments of importance and spent the rest of his life in intrigue at home and on the Continent.

Most will have some familiarity with the campaigns and great battles of John Churchill, First Duke of Marlborough. Fewer may have the same knowledge of the campaigns conducted in the Iberian Peninsula during the course of the War of the Spanish Succession by Charles, Third Earl of Peterborough in the years 1705 and 1706.

The Earl and his small force, bolstered by timid allies, were constantly opposed by superior numbers yet managed to record a number of decisive victories in small encounters, larger battles and sieges. And all in under two years! At the end of his brief campaign the Earl left Spain, and within one further year all his successes were rendered pointless at the Battle of Almanza on 25th April, 1707, when Allied forces were defeated heavily by Marshal Berwick.

The Opening Phase

The early actions in this theatre were naval. On October 12th, 1702 Sir George Rooke forced the boom of the harbour of Vigo with his fleet of thirty British and twenty Dutch warships to destroy the French and Spanish fleets at anchor. He burned eleven men-of-war and captured a further ten. He also took as prizes eleven Spanish treasure galleons with their cargoes intact.

On July 24th, 1704 Rooke was again in action leading a combined British and Dutch fleet in the capture of the fortress of Gibraltar from the Spanish garrison under the Marquis de Salinas. The fortress resisted for a mere two days and Britain acquired the ‘rock’ for its naval power for the loss of only twelve officers and two hundred and seventy-six men killed or wounded. Apart from Rooke’s victories there was little other early success for the Allies facing the Duke of Berwick, the natural son of James II and Arabella, the sister of the Earl of Marlborough.

The Earl’s Campaign, 1705

Towards the end of May 1705 the Earl sailed from St Helen’s with a force of some 5,000 men, arriving in Lisbon on 20th June Here, besides taking on stores, he exchanged with the Earl of Galway two newly raised regiments of Foot for Dragoons. On 28th June the Earl sailed from Lisbon instructed “. . . vigorous push in Spain. . .” and began his campaign by laying siege to Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia.

On 16th August 1705 the Earl’s small force anchored in the Bay of Barcelona, after having paused on route to seize the to make a fortress of Denia at the mouth of the Guadalquivir. The siege of Barcelona was rendered more difficult by the presence, a mile inland, of the fortress of Monjuick. This fortress dominated the landward approaches to the city and must first be taken by any enemy wishing to invest the city. The Earl’s timid ally, the Archduke Charles of Austria, was unenthusiastic about the prospects of success and so the siege did not open until 14th September.

The Earl, with only one aide, reconnoitred the fortress and, noting the laxity of the garrison, decided upon a surprise assault. Feigning the withdrawal of his artillery, Peterborough personally led a night march by 1,800 of his force upon the defences of the fortress. In three columns they made a dawn attack, carrying the outer works and ramparts under heavy fire. On hearing of a strong relief force from the city the attack began to falter and the early initiative was nearly lost. The Earl himself mounted the ramparts and, seizing a standard, rallied the attackers. Upon this renewed attack, the Governor of the fortress, fearing a larger scale assault, withdrew his force into the city’s defences. Peterborough’s forces then began to construct saps against the city. Soon the walls were breached but, before the city could be stormed, the Governor surrendered on 9th October. In this one action much of the area of Catalonia was secured for Charles.

After the successes at Denia and Barcelona Charles insisted that the army go into winter quarters. This gave time for the opposing forces of Philip V of Spain to regroup and consider how to go on the offensive.

1706

Early in the spring of 1706 Philip’s forces besieged the small garrison of 500 troops holding San Mateo. The siege was commanded by the Marquis de las Torres with a force of some 4,000 Foot and 3,000 Horse. Peterborough was sent to raise the siege with a force of only 1,200 men. Facing such a daunting task the Earl resorted to a deception. He allowed the enemy to capture a message to the Governor of San Mateo stating that a large force was on hand to raise the siege. He then disposed his small force in the coppice and brushwood screened heights above San Mateo with such skill that Torres thought himself facing a far superior force and withdrew, raising the siege. Peterborough was able to enter San Mateo in triumph without the necessity of battle. He immediately decided to take the offensive and set off with a force of 200 Horse to pursue Torres 7,000! By harassing stragglers and intercepting messengers he was able to retain the initiative and keep the thought in his opponent’s mind that a large force was closing on him. So effective was this pursuit that Torres’ withdrawal became a headlong rout.

In the meantime the Duke of Arcos had besieged Valencia. The Earl set off to its relief with his small force. Following the customs of the day he began to entrench his force to threaten the besiegers. Negotiations were opened with Arcos, who was tricked into believing that his supervising engineer, general Mahony, was a traitor. Arcos arrested Mahony and raised the siege while Mahony’s force disbanded. Again the Earl had succeeded in raising a siege with a very inferior force. However, Torres and 4,000 men were marching to reinvest Valencia with a heavy artillery train embarked at Alicante. Peterborough’s superior intelligence gathering allowed both forces to be intercepted, thus preventing the siege from being renewed.

Despite the reverses at Valencia, Philip’s forces began a siege of Barcelona on 2nd April, 1706. With only 2,000 men the Earl set off to raise the siege. However, the superior force of the enemy compelled his force to remain on the heights above the city. The French reduced the fortress of Monjuick and breached the city’s walls. With an assault expected at any time, the Earl drew up a daring plan. By night he embarked his force in fishing boats from Leyette and ordered the British supporting squadron to sea. The French Admiral, fearing being trapped in the bay, ordered the French squadron to sea way for the small boats and their troops to enter the city. Seeing the squadron leave and the reinforcements entering the city the French were disheartened and raised the siege.

Briefly now Madrid was occupied, but Peterborough was unable to continue command whilst having the timid Archduke Charles for an ally. He was succeeded in command by the Earl of Galway.

On 25th April, 1707 Galway’s force of 15,000 Allied British and Portuguese troops, comprising twenty-five battalions of Foot, seventy-seven squadrons of Horse and forty guns, at the Battle of Almansa. Galway lost 7,000 men and thirty guns, were defeated by Berwick’s 30,000 French and Spanish, comprising seventy-two battalions of Foot, seventy-seven squadrons of Horse, and twenty-four guns. All the hard-won advantages of the Earl of Peterborough’s campaigns of the previous two years were lost.

Not until 27th July, 1710 did the Allies enjoy another major victory, when James, Earl of Stanhope, and his force of 24,000 men defeated Villaderia’s force of 22,000 men at the Battle of Almenara. The Spanish force was only saved from total disaster by nightfall. On 10th August, 1710 Charles defeated De Bay’s force of 20,000 French and Spanish at Zaragoza, taking 5,000 prisoners and 36 guns. However, on 10th December, 1710 Stanhope’s force was ambushed at Brihuega by Vendome’s force while retreating from Madrid to Barcelona. His entire force was killed or taken prisoner, Stanhope himself being taken captive along with his remaining 500 men. The following day, Vendome’s force defeated Charles at Tillaviciosa, taking 2,000 prisoners and 22 guns.

One of the king’s commissioners to reform the army

Since many officers had a proprietary interest in their offices, it is hardly surprising that some believed that those offices should produce a financial return. Charles Mordaunt, first earl of Monmouth (and later third earl of Peterborough), one of the king’s commissioners to reform the army, although himself a gentleman officer rather than a professional, strongly disapproved of the purchase system because `it disobliges all good officers that expect to rise by their service and diligence’. Monmouth was surprised and shocked to learn that there were two particular coffee-houses in London where colonels met to broker commissions as if they were taking bids on a public stock exchange. `They sell most scandalously to any man without the least pretence (against all the just ones) that gives them the most money.’ Such officers did not submit easily to military discipline, and Monmouth complained that they could not be counted upon to embark with their regiments for Flanders. But, it must be added, most people thought Monmouth was mad, and his was a minority voice.

