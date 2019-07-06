BOUND BROOK, 13 APRIL 1777

Charles Lord Cornwallis next action would occur in April of that year, when he defeated Brig. Gen. Benjamin Lincoln’s men in a small skirmish at Bound Brook that he and his supporters blew out of proportion in their reports. The Hessian soldiers, made up about a quarter of the British fighting force in America. 1,000 Hessian soldiers were captured as prisoners at the Battle of Trenton.

Map by Johann Ewald depicting the Bound Brook area and the plan of attack. New Brunswick is at the bottom, and the Bound Brook outpost at the center. British movements are drawn in red.

General Benjamin Lincoln, portrait by Charles Willson Peale

by John Smart,drawing,1792

Charles Cornwallis, 1792 portrait by John Smart

Gen Benjamin Lincoln avoided an American Trenton by leading 500 men out of an attack by 4000 Hessian Jaegers against his outlying camp. The Americans reoccupied the New Jersey post before Washington withdrew them.

While Sir William Howe’s and George Washington’s armies were still in winter quarters, much of northern New Jersey became a no-man’s-land. Each side sent patrols and foraging parties into the area and sought to ambush the other side’s parties. On one such occasion a British foraging expedition (built up to nearly eight thousand men) swept the area around Brunswick. While there it also attempted to cut off the American outpost at Bound Brook, seven miles up the Raritan. Charles Lord Cornwallis led a task force estimated at two thousand British and Germans that moved at night against Major General Benjamin Lincoln’s camp. Total American strength was probably about five hundred men, mostly from the Eighth Pennsylvania and supported by three three-pounders from Proctor’s artillery regiment (a state unit until becoming Continental in June) and some militia.

Cornwallis’ decision to launch the four-column attack at daybreak caught American Major General Benjamin Lincoln and the Continental Army completely by surprise; they were unable to launch a counterattack. Surprised and outnumbered, Lincoln ordered his men to retreat and was able to escape along with most of his 500 troops; his losses totaled 60 men killed or taken prisoner. The British also captured several cannons and nearly all of Lincoln’s artillery detachment, which they took with them, returning to their camp at New Brunswick.

Hessian mercenaries were critical to the British victory. Hessian Johann Ewald, captain of the elite Lieb Jaeger Korps, developed the successful four-column strategy at Cornwallis’ request; his diary is the major source of information regarding the ensuing battle. Ewald was so respected by his colonial counterparts that General Henry Knox invited Ewald to West Point after Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown. Ewald would eventually publish eight books on military strategy, including a Treatise on Partisan Warfare, published in 1785, which earned the praise of Prussia’s Frederick the Great.

Although surprised, Lincoln extricated most of his force, but enemy light horse captured the guns. Cornwallis withdrew before Greene arrived with reinforcements.

Knox estimated that the Americans lost six killed and twenty or thirty captured. The British do not appear to have lost anyone. While some suspected that a neighborhood farmer learned the password and gave it to the British, the primary blame for the surprise was put on the militia, which were supposed to be guarding the Raritan, which was fordable at almost every point. Lincoln and his men were considered to have acquitted themselves well. The incident prompted Washington to reduce the number and size of his outposts. Not only was this an effort to prevent further surprise attacks, but it also contributed to Washington’s massing of forces to better counter the anticipated British offensive.

The Battle of Bound Brook

