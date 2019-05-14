BAE Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle

GP and MEV variants of the AMPV

Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle

The USA has begun the replacement of the old vehicles with the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) project. The U. S. Army is currently testing the new multi-purpose armoured vehicle for support missions. Developed based on the M2/M3 BRADLEY, the mission carrier weighs 35 tonnes and can travel at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Driver and commander are the standard crew. Five versions are planned:

General Purpose for up to six passengers with remote-controlled weapon station, extensive radio equipment and, if necessary, a stretcher for wounded persons,

Mortar carrier with 120 mm mortar, 69 rounds ammunition supply, fire control system and radio equipment.

Armoured command tank for network-based operations with two workstations for the operation of a red net.

Medical Evacuation for one paramedic and up to six seated or lying wounded persons and

Medical Treatment for two paramedics, one lying wounded.

At present, troops are testing 29 vehicles. This year, the decision is to be made to start series production of 289 of the 3,000 vehicles required.

The US Army also operates a large fleet of M113-series APCs, but these no longer have sufficient mobility or protection to operate with the M2 Bradley IFV and M1A1/M1A2 MBTs. They will therefore be replaced by the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV), which is essentially an M2 Bradley with its turret removed and fitted with a new armour package including ERA. However, the AMPV programme only targets the replacement of 2,897 M113s at brigade and below levels within the armoured brigade combat teams, leaving an additional 1,922 of the type supporting echelons above brigade. It is the future of the latter vehicles that has been uncertain, with the possibility that they will soon have to be upgraded.

DESCRIPTION

The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is the replacement for the M113 Family of Vehicles (FoV) within the Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), comprising approximately 30 percent of its tracked vehicle fleet.

The General Purpose variant accommodates two crew, six passengers, is reconfigurable to carry one litter, mount crew served weapon, integrates two Joint Tactical Radio System Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) or two Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS), Vehicle Intercom (VIC)-3, Driver’s Vision Enhancer (DVE), Duke v3, and Force XXI Battle Command Brigade and Below (FBCB2)/Blue Force Tracker (BFT).

The Mortar Carrier variant accommodates two crew, two mortar crew, a mounted 120 mm mortar, 69 rounds of 120 mm ammunition, two HMS radios, a SINCGARS radio, VIC-3, DVE, Duke v3, FBCB2/BFT and M95 Mortar Fire Control System.

The Mission Command variant is the cornerstone of the Army’s ABCT Network Modernization Strategy. It takes advantage of increased size, weight, power and cooling limitations and provides a significant increase in Command, Control, Communications and Computer capability. The variant accommodates a driver and commander and two workstation operators, and its red side Network provides full Tactical Command Post capabilities at brigade and battalion levels.

The Medical Evacuation variant includes room for three crew, six ambulatory patients or four litter patients or three ambulatory and two litter patients, two integrated HMS radios, VIC-3, DVE, DUKE v3, FBCB2/BFT and the storage for Medical Equipment Sets. The Medical Treatment variant includes room for four crew, one litter patient, and a patient treatment table.

The AMPV provides significant capability improvement over the M113 FoV in force protection, survivability, mobility and power generation to incorporate the Army’s inbound network and other future technologies.

SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 75,000-80,000 pounds

Sustained speed: 34-38 mph

Acceleration (0-30 mph): 24 seconds

Cruising range (at 30 mph): 225 miles

Weapons: Hosts M249, M240, M2 or MK-19; 120 mm mortar

