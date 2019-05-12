The Great Bug Out

Members of the Turkish Brigade move into position in December 1950, shortly after suffering severe casualties attempting to block the encirclement of the US 2nd Division at the Chongchon River in North Korea.

Turkish troops searching captured Chinese soldiers. When the Turks first went into action they mistook retreating South Korean troops for the enemy and killed many of them. The Turkish forces, composed mainly of tough country boys who had, for the most part, never before left their villages, gained a fearsome reputation in close combat and rarely showed mercy to their foes, so much so that only about 100 were taken prisoner by the communists. Their brave defensive actions saved the US 2nd Division from annihilation.

31 December 1950 – 8 July 1951

The Second Chinese offensive had eventually petered out as they ran short of supplies. The units on the western front had fewer than 300 trucks to carry supplies for 300,000 troops and the Ninth Army Group was disabled due to frostbite. General Peng requested a pause of a few months until the spring and wanted to confine his forthcoming campaign to areas north of the 38th Parallel. The UN had proposed a cease-fire to the Chinese on 1 December, which Mao interpreted as a weakness that China should exploit. Mao overruled Peng and ordered him to plan a third campaign across the 38th Parallel against UN forces entrenched across the entire peninsula. It would stretch the fragile Chinese supply lines to breaking point and allow Eighth Army to inflict severe losses on them in the spring of 1951.

The Chinese soldiers subsisted on Shaoping, a hard, unleavened bread. Each man carried his own measure of a concoction of sorghum, millet, lima beans and wheat flour from which he prepared the bread, eating while on the move. The Chinese soldiers had little opportunity to enjoy hot food because the UN air superiority and continual air reconnaissance prevented them from building fires. This unvaried diet of cold food caused large numbers of Chinese soldiers to suffer diseases of the digestive tract.

The South Korean soldiers lived off a basic dish of steamed rice, often mixed with barley and supplemented with salted fish and soybean and red pepper paste. They ate very little meat, but made soup from boiled vegetables or bean sprouts. With the virtual absence of communist aircraft over the battlefield, the ROK troops had no trouble building fires to cook their meals.

The American soldiers consumed three grades of rations: A, B and C. The A rations were top quality western food including steak; B rations were simpler foods like sausage, that could be heated and eaten by an individual or prepared for a unit. The famous C rations were field rations, canned and easily carried in the field.

As of January 1951 the Eighth Army consisted of 178,000 American soldiers and Marines, 224,000 ROK Army troops and contingents from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Turkey and many other countries. They were organized into five corps, from west to east: I Corps, IX Corps and X Corps and the ROK III and I Corps. Generally, the ROK units held the more easily defended, rugged terrain in the east, while the US forces were positioned on the lower, flatter areas in the west, where their greater firepower and mobility were more decisive.

Opposing the UN forces were some 290,000 Chinese and North Korean soldiers. The Chinese were organized into seven Corps-sized armies and twenty-two divisions totalling 204,000 troops, primarily holding the western and central portions of the front. Around 50,000 North Korean soldiers in three Corps and fourteen under-strength divisions, held the eastern sector. In addition, a further 30,000 North Korean guerillas were still behind the UN lines in the mountainous areas of eastern South Korea.

The Chinese method of attacking eventually became clear to the UN Command. They would aim for the juncture of two UN forces, where it was difficult for one to support the other by fire, or for a point where the defences were not very deep. Before the communist troops moved on foot to the attack point, they were issued with five to seven days’ combat rations and were warned not to eat them until needed. Basic loads of ammunition were also issued and the troops were told to use captured UN material whenever possible. At this assembly area the battalion commanders were given their zones of attack. Their men would advance in columns of battalions to the attack point at about 2,500 yards per hour. About 2,000 metres from the enemy front lines the communist troops would be given a short rest and allowed to eat one combat ration. At this point, company commanders were given their orders and took over from the battalion commanders. The method of attack and the time element would be controlled by the divisional commander. No flexibility was permitted to the battalion and company commanders. When the order to attack was given, the company and platoon commanders would give their orders by whistle or bugle and the infantry would close with the enemy as quickly as possible to avoid the defensive artillery fire and overwhelm them with superior numbers.

On New Years Eve 1950 the CPVF launched its Third Campaign and in a matter of eight days had crossed the 38th Parallel, recaptured Seoul without a fight and pushed the UN forces back to the 37th Parallel. The UN forces destroyed or abandoned huge supply dumps as they retreated, to be pillaged by passing friendly troops or the advancing Chinese. American sleeping bags were favoured by the Chinese, who suffered more casualties as a result of the extreme weather than American guns.

On the morning of 3 January 1951, it was the turn of the British 29th Independent Infantry Brigade to face the Chinese as they swarmed southwards. They were near Koyang, twelve miles north-west of Seoul. The snow lay thick on the ground and a bitter wind howled in from Manchuria as they took up their positions, to the right of the US 35th Infantry Regiment. The Americans were the first to engage the Chinese as they advanced blowing whistles and bugles, then they fell upon the Irishmen of the 1st Royal Ulster Rifles. Two platoons were overrun and acting battalion commander Major Tony Blake called in artillery and air support before a counter-attack was launched and hand-to-hand fighting with bayonets, hand grenades, sten guns, boots and fists spread across the hill. As dawn approached the Chinese withdrew, leaving 300 dead behind them. By the time the order to withdraw reached the Ulstermen, they would be the last UN unit to withdraw; the American infantry had already pulled out and the hills were swarming with Chinese.

Their line of retreat would lead them down a valley overlooked by the Chinese. The retreat began on a frozen, moonless night and the columns of soldiers, their vehicles in the centre, moved stealthily down the steel-hard track. An armoured force of a dozen Cromwell tanks from Cooper Force was following them, their tracks squealing and slipping on the ice. Suddenly, just as the leading company met up with the waiting American trucks at the valley mouth, an American plane appeared overhead and dropped flares into the valley. The column was bathed in an eerie white light as the Irishmen swore under their breaths. The enemy could not fail to spot them and opened up with their mortars and machine guns. Then hundreds of Chinese poured down the hills to seize a village on the southern track, blocking the route.

Major John Shaw, the Support Company commander led a charge through the blazing village and into the hills. In the meantime the Cromwell tanks tried to clear the six mile long icy track that the infantry had to negotiate to join the main highway. They were unsuccessful; some of the tanks ran off the road and became stuck and others were destroyed by the Chinese infantry. Of the sixty-five men in the tank crews, only eleven escaped the carnage in ‘Happy Valley’. The rest were killed or captured. Over 150 of the Irishmen were lost during the battle, as they fought their way clear of the trap and on to the waiting US trucks for a ride across the Han River pontoon bridge to safety. They were the last unit to cross the river before the bridges were blown up behind them.

On 25 January 1951, only seventeen days after the CPVF stopped its pursuit, General Ridgway ordered the launch of Operation Thunderbolt and by 31 January the US I and IX Corps had moved up to twenty miles into the area south of Seoul. Generally opposition was light and the Chinese merely fought rearguard actions, rather than holding their ground. As January came to an end, Chinese resistance began to increase, indicating that the main enemy defensive line had almost been reached. On 27 January, the US 3rd Division joined the attack in the I Corps sector and two days later Ridgway ordered a full scale offensive with X Corps joining in on its eastern flank. I and IX Corps continued a steady advance to the Han River against heavier Chinese defences. On 9 February, the enemy line of defence opposite I and IX Corps gave way and the UN forces raced ahead. The 25th Infantry Division retook Inchon and Kimpo airfield, while elements of I Corps reached the south bank of the Han River opposite Seoul.

With the three US Corps advancing in the west and centre of the country, Ridgway ordered the ROK III Corps to begin Operation Roundup. The ROK 5th and 8th Infantry Divisions were to retake Hongchon and destroy the North Korean forces in that area. They were supported by the US 2nd and 7th Infantry Divisions and the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team.

As the UN forces advanced steadily, the Chinese were preparing a counter-offensive, massing in the central sector north of Hoengsong. On the night of 11–12 February, the enemy began his Fourth Campaign with five Chinese Armies and two North Korean Corps, numbering 135,000 men. Their main effort was against the ROK divisions, particularly the 8th Division which suffered heavy losses and they retreated south-east through the snow-covered passes in the rugged mountains. They were being supported by the US 15th Field Artillery Battalion which was also overrun by the Chinese despite the best efforts of their quad-50 machine guns, although they disabled their 105mm howitzers before retreating. One of the gunners taken prisoner that day was Oscar Cortez, who recalled: ‘The South Koreans were passing by in a hurry and right after I heard the Chinese bugles and our quad fifties start firing. All hell broke loose. We got our march order, hooked up our 105s and were ready to move out. It was night and we waited for daylight, but we couldn’t move because we were pinned down. We finally broke out and we received machine-gun fire along the way. Bullets came close to my head but I was lucky, they didn’t reach me, maybe because the truck was moving pretty fast. We stopped along the way in an open field and started firing point-blank at the swarm of oncoming Chinese. Since the ground was frozen and we couldn’t dig in the trails of our 105, I had to stand on the trail itself and fire the gun. The recoil would send the gun sliding back, so I had to push the gun back into firing position and do it all over again until we ran out of ammo.’

Oscar Cortez was one of many prisoners captured by the Chinese and joined one of the columns of POWs trudging northwards. They would find little comfort in the prisoner of war camps. Around the first week of February fifty prisoners were marched out onto the frozen parade ground of Compound 105 in Camp 5 near Pyoktong. They were made to stand for four hours exposed to the extreme cold as punishment for losing two propaganda pamphlets that the Chinese had tried to force them to read. As a result many of them suffered exposure and caught pneumonia, a potentially fatal illness when you are half-starved and exhausted. It was between twenty and thirty degrees below freezing in the unheated buildings and there were never less than 350 cases of pneumonia a day in the camp. Between twenty-eight and thirty-five men died every day and the bodies of hundreds of prisoners are still buried in the hills above the camp.

As the enemy turned the right flank of the UN offensive, a general withdrawal began in the centre section and most of the recently won terrain was given up again. On 13 February, the Chinese moved against the US 2nd Infantry Division positions near Chipyong-ni on the left of the X Corps front. A key road junction, surrounded by a ring of small hills, Chipyong-ni would give the Chinese access to the nearby Han River Valley, where they would threaten the positions of the I and IX Corps west of the river. The 23rd Infantry Regiment and its attached French Battalion dug in and were soon surrounded. The Air Force supplied close air support and flew resupply missions for the beleaguered defenders. That night three Chinese divisions, supported by artillery, assaulted the two-mile perimeter. The attackers were stopped on the edge of the American positions only by extensive artillery support and automatic weapons fire from an attached anti-aircraft battalion.

To the south-east, the situation was grave as the enemy exploited the large gaps in the UN line until the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade and the ROK 6th Division moved into the gap south of Chipyong-ni. The 5th Cavalry Regiment, reinforced with field artillery and tank units eventually broke through the Chinese lines to relieve the 23rd Infantry at Chipyong-ni. Captured documents indicated that the Chinese had lost 5,000 men trying to take the area.

By 18 February, the communist offensive was spent and UN reinforcements had stabilized the line. Rather than attempting to hold the land they had won, the Chinese began withdrawing to the north, where they could resupply and replace their casualties and move away from the strong UN firepower. Ridgway decided to continue to pursue the retreating Chinese and Operation Killer began on 20 February with all five Corps slowly moving forward through the mud and rain. He hoped that the name ‘Killer’ would help encourage the offensive spirit of the Eighth Army, which had taken a battering over the last couple of months. By 28 February, all units had reached their objectives and had eliminated all enemy forces south of the Han River.

Operation Ripper was launched on 7 March, to continue the advance for a further twenty or thirty miles, to recapture Seoul and the towns of Hongchon, fifty miles west of Seoul and Chunchon, fifteen miles farther to the north. Ridgway’s objective now was to restore South Korea’s pre-war boundaries and to destroy as much of the enemy’s forces as possible. The offensive was preceded by one of the largest UN artillery bombardments of the war. On the left of the UN front, the US 25th Infantry Division crossed the Han River and established a bridgehead. During the night of 14–15 March, units of the ROK 1st Division and the US 3rd Infantry Division recaptured Seoul, the capital city changing hands for the fourth and last time in the war.

Although the operation recaptured lost ground, the Chinese pulled back before they suffered too many casualties, so Operation Courageous was prepared, with the aim of trapping the Chinese and North Korean forces north of Seoul, in the area between the Han and Imjin Rivers. The 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team would drop from 100 C-119 Boxcar aircraft onto the south bank of the Imjin River, twenty miles north of the current front line. In the meantime Task Force Growdon, made up of armoured units from the 6th Medium Tank Battalion from the US 24th Infantry Division and infantry from the US 3rd Infantry Division negotiated their way through enemy minefields to link up with the paratroopers on the 23 March. One of the main objectives of the airborne operation was to cut off and destroy some 6,000 men of the newly organized NKPA I Corps. However, the enemy had continued to retreat faster than the UN forces could advance and most of them escaped.

By the end of March, the Eighth Army units were nearing the 38th Parallel, but there were signs that the Chinese and North Koreans were preparing to launch their own spring offensive. Before it began, Ridgway, backed by General MacArthur and President Truman decided to move even further north to take over more defensible positions. Operation Rugged was planned to secure a new line, Kansas, just north of the 38th Parallel, while Operation Dauntless would extend the front line a further twenty miles northwards to line Wyoming. The new front line would be heavily defended and when the communist offensive was launched, the defenders would conduct a fighting withdrawal to Line Kansas, while causing the maximum amount of casualties to the enemy. The main defensive battle would then be fought along Line Kansas.

By 20 April, the UN forces were established along Line Kansas, but before Operation Rugged could commence, the communist forces launched their spring offensive across the entire UN front on 22 April. By now General MacArthur had been relieved by President Truman and replaced by General Matthew B. Ridgway. Lieutenant General James A. Van Fleet took over command of the US Eighth Army.

The new Chinese offensive, aimed at the recapture of Seoul, was their fifth of the war and its impact was felt along the 116 mile length of Line Kansas. Three Army Groups of almost 700,000 men were moving southwards and US I Corps was their first objective. The ROK 6th Division bore the brunt of the initial assault, west of the Hwachon Reservoir and when the enemy broke through, it exposed the flanks of the US 24th Infantry Division and the 1st Marine Division. The next day the Chinese completed the rout of the ROK division and poured through the gap, advancing twenty miles south-west of the Hwachon Reservoir. They ran into the British 27th Brigade and its attached US 72nd Tank Battalion which held them off while the UN forces withdrew. A series of intense battles were fought by US and multinational forces as the enemy crossed the Imjin River and established bridgeheads on the southern bank.

The Hwachon Reservoir and Dam was an important strategic objective for both sides. When the Chinese captured the reservoir they opened the crest spillway gates on the dam and the quantity of water released raised the level of the Han River by four feet and destroyed two UN bridges. The 4th Ranger Company of the 1st Cavalry Division was dispatched to conduct a raid on the dam and disable the gates but its efforts failed. The 7th Cavalry Regiment tried next and got to within half a mile of the dam before the stubborn defence of two Chinese companies halted their advance. There was limited artillery support for the attack due to poor roads and the division was suffering from low morale and was about to be pulled out of the line. The dam gates were eventually disabled in an attack by Navy Skyraider aircraft using torpedoes left over from the Second World War.

The 29th British Independent Brigade had taken up positions early in 1951 along the line of the Imjin River. The four infantry battalions – 1st Battalion, Royal Northumberland Fusiliers; 1st Battalion, the Gloucester Regiment; 1st Battalion, Royal Ulster Rifles and an attached Belgian battalion – had a nine-mile front to cover and would be spread very thinly. The enemy was nowhere to be found and fighting patrols were sent out across the river to look for them. They were there, but well hidden. The Chinese 63rd Army was waiting for the order to attack the British sector, destroy the brigade and push on to Seoul to cut off the UN forces to the east.

On the night of 22 April, the Chinese arrived at the river after a twenty-mile march in full battle order. As they began to wade across the 150 yard wide river, a patrol from the Glosters opened fire on them and began to call in mortar and artillery fire. When they ran low on ammunition the Glosters withdrew to Castle Hill and the Chinese assault began. For two days the brigade delayed the Chinese advance, but by the time their American commanders ordered their withdrawal it was too late. The Glosters were surrounded and eventually overrun, losing twenty dead, thirty-five wounded and 575 missing presumed captured. Their neighbouring battalions retreated in chaos, supported by the Centurion tanks of the 8th Hussars. The fighting was fierce. The tanks crushed the enemy under their tracks and swivelled their turrets to machine-gun the Chinese off each other’s tanks. By the end of the day their armour ran red with the blood of the enemy. Sergeant Cadman found a Chinese man battering at his turret to get in, and drove his tank straight through the wall of a house, to brush him off, and then ran over a machine gun post at the side of the road. Some tanks left the road and took to the rice paddy and were ploughing-in Chinese infantrymen who were crouched under every bank. Very few of the British infantrymen clinging to the tanks, survived the hail of enemy fire.

The success of the Chinese offensive in breaching Line Kansas, led to a withdrawal of the whole Eighth Army to No Name Line, closer to Seoul. The fighting was extremely intensive and over a three day period of 24–26 April 1951, six American soldiers earned Medals of Honour, including four awarded to the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. The rain hindered the Chinese advance, which petered out as it reached the new UN defensive positions, a mere six miles north of Seoul.

As April came to an end Van Fleet moved started moving his forces westwards, to reinforce the defences around the capital. This left the east of the country defended by X Corps and the ROK III Corps, a fact that did not go unnoticed by the Chinese. From 10–16 May they moved five armies eastward and launched an attack across the Soyang River against four ROK divisions. X Corps withdrew the ROK 5th and 7th Divisions under its command, but the ROK III Corps failed to do the same with its 3rd and 9th Divisions and the Chinese quickly destroyed both divisions and poured through the gap in the line. The Chinese had skilfully aimed their main offensive at the village of Namjon, which marked the boundary between the ROK 7th and 9th Divisions and between the US X Corps and the ROK III Corps. By nightfall they had severed the road which supplied the two divisions of III Corps and were preparing to attack III Corps from both the front and the rear.

Faced with a fight to the death or withdrawal, the two divisions chose the latter course of action. They discarded their trucks and artillery and fled south on foot through the Pangdae Mountains. Reports reached the neighbouring ROK I Corps that many personnel abandoned their personal weapons while officers ripped off their insignia of rank in case they were captured. The collapse of III Corps forced a huge bulge in the UN line and the US 3rd Infantry Division in reserve was rushed over a hundred miles to plug the gap. As a result of this debacle all ROK divisions were now attached to American Corps, with the exception of the three divisions of I Corps, now commanded by the recently promoted General Paik Sun Yup. ROK Army Headquarters was now limited to personnel, administrative, logistical and training matters and was no longer involved in operations.

The deployment of the US 3rd Infantry Division from Seoul to cover the retreat of the ROK III Corps and the orderly withdrawal of the ROK I Corps helped halt the communist advance. It was to be the last major Chinese offensive of the war and it failed, like most of the others due to a combination of heavy casualties and poor resupply. General Van Fleet recognized that the Chinese were exhausted and ordered a counter-attack. The goal was to regain the better defensive positions of Line Kansas north of the 38th Parallel and inflict maximum casualties on the enemy. They managed to encircle the 180th Division of the 60th Army and after days of hard fighting, broke up the division and the regiments fled in all directions. Soldiers either deserted or were abandoned by their officers and 5,000 prisoners were taken. The division commander and other officers who escaped were subsequently demoted back in China. By the time the mud and the rain had brought the counter-attack to an end 17,000 POWs had been taken by the UN forces, representing 80 per cent of the total Chinese POWs taken during the whole war.

By 10 June 1951 both sides had come to a halt and were taking up defensive positions roughly along the line of the 38th Parallel, from where the war had begun a year earlier. The Air Force then began Operation Strangle, a massive effort to destroy the Communist supply lines by air. On 23 June the Soviet ambassador to the UN called for cease-fire negotiations. The US Secretary of State Dean Acheson indicated US willingness to accept a cease-fire line in the vicinity of the 38th Parallel and on 2 July the Chinese and North Koreans finally agreed to begin negotiations at Kaesong, a village north of the front line in enemy territory. However, two more years would pass before they came to a conclusion.

