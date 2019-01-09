Give and Take in the Air

Pursuing their pre-war policies of attempting to subjugate an enemy through bombing, the British and Americans were by 1942 in possession of a rapidly- expanding fleet of several makes of four-engine bombers capable of carrying, in the case of the British Lancaster B1 for example, 12 000 lb a distance of 1730 miles, and in the case of the American Boeing B 17F, 6000 lb for 1300 miles. The major performance difference between the respective types lay in their ceilings of 24 500 ft and 37 500 ft, and their operating mode. The British intended mainly to operate in a continuous stream under cover of darkness; the Americans to fight their way through by day in packed formations protected by batteries of heavy machine- guns escorted part of the way by short-range fighters. Each method posed the German defenders with conflicting defensive problems, while their attackers faced the perennial difficulties of finding and hitting targets. Remarkable in technology as the contending aircraft and anti-aircraft guns were; well as their crews might be trained; skilful as the directors of operations would become in deploying several hundred machines at once over strategically important industrial targets, centres of communication and population, success in attack and defence depended in the final analysis upon a few electronic devices. Without them the bombers would rarely hit their targets; the fighters could not find the bombers; and the bombers could not counter a growing array of defensive measures.

It is possible to outline only a few complex moves here, starting with the night in March 1942 when 80 Gee-fitted bombers started fires in the Ruhr, to which another 270 bombers homed with devastating effect. This was more impressive than all previous raids, for a study of air photographs, linked to operational analysis, had indicated that only 30% of night-flying crews were dropping their bombs within five miles of the intended target. It was all the more successful because the Germans, who used Lorenz beams, allowed themselves to be deluded by subsidiary Lorenz transmissions. This shielded Gee from jamming for nearly a year, by which time mitigating measures (such as changing the Gee frequency) had been prepared.

Complementary to Gee was Oboe, a bomb-aiming radio aid which emitted a tone to the aircraft and instructed it exactly when to release its bombs to within 20 yards of the target. Fitted into another triumph of technology (the 400-mph, twin-engine Mosquito light bomber of wooden construction), Oboe spearheaded the technique of dropping special pyrotechnic candle `marker bombs’ as a guide for fire- raisers which, in turn, led the stream of bombers to the target. But because of screening caused by the Earth’s curvature, Oboe was limited in range by the maximum altitude of the Mosquito at 37 000 ft. It was a downwards-scanning radar device called H2S (because initially its sceptical designers thought its prospects stank) which gave accurate navigation to unlimited distances by displaying on the CRT a picture of the terrain below which could be related to a chart. Oboe came into service in December 1942; H2S two months later. Along with Gee they enabled Allied bombers to find their targets unerringly. Moreover, Oboe escaped jamming because German scientists did not relate its signal to a bombing aid, and H2S could not be jammed. The outcome was the delivery of vast tonnages of high explosive in bombs which, in due course, weighed as much as 10 tons. Their purpose was to pulverize factories, penetrate 15-ft-thick concrete U-boat shelters and sink pin-point targets, such as the 42 000-ton battleship Tirpitz, which was achieved with two 12 000-lb bomb hits and several near-misses. In addition, fire-bombs could engulf a city in flames to create a new phenomenon, the firestorm, caused by air sucked through burning buildings with blast-furnace force. But just as this vast new technology of electronics, aerodynamics and metallurgy was invented for massive forces of destruction, defences were strengthened by parallel efforts every bit as impressive.

Improved ground radar sought to establish the position of the attackers prior to engagement by radar- directed guns and interception by radar-equipped fighters. Commanders and controllers connived with scientists to devise better techniques with existing equipment while calling for still more sophisticated devices. The battle swayed to and fro as one side or the other obtained some transitory advantage. For example, the employment of `Window’ – clouds of metallic chaff cut to a precise length to give false echoes on German radar – created chaos among the German air defence systems when first used on the night of 24th July 1942 during a major attack on Hamburg. Only 12 out of 741 bombers were lost. But the Germans had successes too. When 367 US Air Force B 17s attacked the Messerschmitt factory at Regensburg and the ball-bearing factory at Schweinfurt in daylight on 17th August 1943, they lost 59 aircraft and had 55 bombers damaged beyond repair as the result of superbly-directed fighter attacks. And that same night when 597 RAF bombers attacked the rocket weapons experimental establishment at Peenemünde, the night fighters, despite interference from Window, brought down or severely damaged another 72 machines. In terms of technical warfare, however, Peenemünde had a very special significance not simply as the first instance in which a Master Bomber aircraft directed the bombers by markers and radio instructions against pin-point objects within the target area; nor because of specific aiming, with some success, against the living quarters of the scientists and technologists; but chiefly because this was the first shot in the anti-rocket missile war.

Devastating attacks on cities, such as those on Hamburg in the summer of 1943 and on Berlin a few months later, seemed to Speer to have German morale reeling. Speer feared too that persistent attacks on key industrial targets might cause economic collapse. But invariably the Allies, from lack of intelligence or failure to hit the target or from severe losses, called off campaigns when Speer thought they were on the verge of success. On the other hand, there were periods in which the German defences inflicted terrible execution on Allied bombers, such as the end of 1943 and early 1944. The classic debacles were over Schweinfurt on 14th October, when 60 B 17s were lost and 138 severely damaged; or the night of 30th March 1944 when 294 German fighters shot down 94 RAF bombers out of 794 during an abortive attack on Nürnberg. Such reverses led to deep-penetration raids being called off until new methods could be devised. Both by night and by day the answer lay with the introduction of long-range fighter escorts fitted with drop fuel tanks, and by still more sophisticated Electronic Counter Measures (ECM) allied to deception measures and the jamming of enemy airborne intercept radar. It was struggle with no reprieve for errors and omissions. For example, the habit of British bomber crews to switch on their H2S sets throughout the flight presented German fighter controllers with ECM-free plots until, after a year of fatal consequences, the Allies realized what was happening. Or the German failure to concentrate on jet fighters which might well have won air superiority and put an end to daylight bombing.

Persistent heavy losses weighed heavily against air forces. There had to come a point at which replacement of machines and crew became impossible or morale was severely shaken. Had punitive losses been inflicted upon the 10 000 or more aircraft committed to support of the invasion of Europe in June 1944, airborne troops might not have survived; and air support for the rest of the amphibious force might have been so impaired that the Allied cause would have suffered even stiffer resistance from the Germans than was actually the case. As it was, Allied air superiority gave their surface forces a free hand to bear down overwhelmingly upon the Germans at any time.

List of World War II electronic warfare equipment

