NATO Codenames for Soviet aircraft
During the Cold War, it was common for the West to know (or suspect) that an aircraft existed in the Soviet inventory, but not know its correct designation. Even when the USSR released publicity pictures of their aircraft (or allowed Western journalists to film them flying past during displays), the aircraft’s name was usually never mentioned. Because of this, a system of codenames was invented by NATO.
Each type was given a name starting with “B” for bombers, “C” for cargo or passenger transports, “F” for fighters, “H” for helicopters, or “M” for miscellaneous (everything else). Fixed-wing aircraft received names with one syllable if they were propeller-driven, two syllables if they were jets (there is no rule for the number of syllables in a helicopter’s codename). Variants were indicated by suffix letters (e.g. the fourth version of the MiG-25 “Foxbat” to be identified became “Foxbat-D”).
With the modern opening up of the Russian military, it’s becoming more common to refer to Russian aircraft by their real designations (now better known in the West). Some recent types haven’t been given codenames, and the system seems likely to disappear altogether in the near future.
Four foreign-built aircraft have been given codenames: The Czech-built Aero L-29 Delfin (“Maya”), at one time the standard Warsaw Pact jet trainer (oddly, its successor, the L-39 Albatros, was never assigned a codename); the US-built North American B-25 Mitchell (“Bank”), used by the Soviet air forces for a while after World War II; and the Chinese J-8 (“Finback”) and Q-5 (“Fantan”).
Antonov
An-2/3 = “Colt”
An-8 = “Camp”
An-10 = “Cat”
An-12 = “Cub”
An-14 = “Clod”
An-22 = “Cock”
An-24 = “Coke”
An-26 = “Curl”
An-28 = “Cash”
An-30 = “Clank”
An-32 = “Cline”
An-72/74 = “Coaler”
An-74AEW = “Madcap”
An-124 = “Condor”
An-225 = “Cossack”
Beriev
Be-2 = “Mote”
Be-6 = “Madge”
Be-8 = “Mole”
Be-10 = “Mallow”
Be-12 = “Mail”
Be-30 = “Cuff”
Be-40/42/44 = “Mermaid”
Chetverikov
Che-2 = “Mug”
Ilyushin
Il-2 = “Bark”
Il-4 = “Bob”
Il-10 = “Beast”
Il-12 = “Coach”
Il-14 = “Crate”
Il-18/20/22 = “Coot”
Il-28 = “Beagle”
Il-28U = “Mascot”
Il-38 = “May”
Il-40 = “Brawny”
Il-54 = “Blowlamp”
Il-62 = “Classic”
Il-76 = “Candid”
Il-78 = “Midas”
Il-86 = “Camber”
Ilyushin/Beriev
A-50 = “Mainstay”
Kamov
Ka-10 = “Hat”
Ka-15 = “Hen”
Ka-18 = “Hog”
Ka-20 = “Harp”
Ka-22 = “Hoop”
Ka-25 = “Hormone”
Ka-26/126/128/226 = “Hoodlum”
Ka-27/28/29/32 = “Helix”
Ka-50 = “Hokum”
Lavochkin
La-7 = “Fin”
La-9 = “Fritz”
La-11 = “Fang”
La-15 = “Fantail”
Lisunov
Li-2 = “Cab”
Mikoyan-Gurevich
MiG-9 = “Fargo”
MiG-15 = “Fagot”
MiG-15U = “Midget”
MiG-17 = “Fresco”
MiG-19 = “Farmer”
MiG-21 = “Fishbed”
MiG-21U = “Mongol”
MiG-23/27 = “Flogger”
MiG-23-01 = “Faithless”
MiG-25 = “Foxbat”
MiG-29/30/33 = “Fulcrum”
MiG-31 = “Foxhound”
Ye-2A = “Faceplate”
Ye-152A = “Flipper”
Mil
Mi-1 = “Hare”
Mi-2 = “Hoplite”
Mi-4 = “Hound”
Mi-6/22 = “Hook”
Mi-8/9/17/171 = “Hip”
Mi-10 = “Harke”
Mi-12 = “Homer”
Mi-14 = “Haze”
Mi-24/25/35 = “Hind”
Mi-26 = “Halo”
Mi-28 = “Havoc”
Mi-34 = “Hermit”
Myasishchyev
M-3/4 = “Bison”
M-17/55 = “Mystic”
M-50/52 = “Bounder”
Petlyakov
Pe-2 = “Buck”
Polikarpov
Po-2 = “Mule”
Sukhoi
Su-7/17/20/22 = “Fitter”
Su-7U = “Moujik”
Su-9/11 = “Fishpot”
Su-11U = “Maiden”
Su-15 = “Flagon”
Su-24 = “Fencer”
Su-25/28 = “Frogfoot”
Su-27/30/33/34/35 = “Flanker”
Tupolev
Tu-2/6 = “Bat”
Tu-4/80 = “Bull”
Tu-10 = “Frosty”
Tu-14/89 = “Bosun”
Tu-16 = “Badger”
Tu-20/95/142 = “Bear”
Tu-22 = “Blinder”
Tu-22M = “Backfire”
Tu-70 = “Cart”
Tu-82 = “Butcher”
Tu-85 = “Barge”
Tu-91 = “Boot”
Tu-98 = “Backfin”
Tu-104 = “Camel”
Tu-110 = “Cooker”
Tu-114 = “Cleat”
Tu-124 = “Cookpot”
Tu-126 = “Moss”
Tu-128 = “Fiddler”
Tu-134 = “Crusty”
Tu-144 = “Charger”
Tu-154 = “Careless”
Tu-160 = “Blackjack”
Yakovlev
Yak-6/8 = “Crib”
Yak-7U = “Mark”
Yak-9 = “Frank”
Yak-10 = “Crow”
Yak-11 = “Moose”
Yak-12 = “Creek”
Yak-14 = “Mare”
Yak-15/17 = “Feather”
Yak-16 = “Cork”
Yak-17U = “Magnet”
Yak-18 = “Max”
Yak-23 = “Flora”
Yak-24 = “Horse”
Yak-25/27 = “Flashlight”
Yak-25RV = “Mandrake”
Yak-27R = “Mangrove”
Yak-28 = “Brewer”
Yak-28P = “Firebar”
Yak-28U = “Maestro”
Yak-30 = “Magnum”
Yak-32 = “Mantis”
Yak-36 = “Freehand”
Yak-38 = “Forger”
Yak-40 = “Codling”
Yak-41/141 = “Freestyle”
Yak-42 = “Clobber”
Russian missile designations and codenames
NATO codenames for Russian missiles start with “A” (air to air), “G” (surface to air), “K” (air to surface), or “S” (surface to surface). In addition to the names, they are also given designations consisting of a two-letter code for the mission type (“AA”, “AS”, “SA”, or “SS”, plus some special codes such as “AT” for “anti-tank”), an “N” for naval missiles, and a number.
Code name – Soviet designation
Comments
_____________________________________________________________________
Backfin – Tupolev Tu-98
Supersonic medium bomber. First appeared in 1957. Did not enter production.
_____________________________________________________________________
Backfire – Tupolev Tu-26
Medium-range strategic bomber and maritime strike/reconnaissance aircraft. Two 50,000 lb. st. (with AB) Kuznetsov turbofans. Twin-barrel 23-mm cannon in remotely-controlled tail barbette. Up to 26,500 lbs of internal stores.Stand-off missiles can be carried externally. Entered service in 1972-3.
_____________________________________________________________________
Badger – Tupolev Tu-16
Twin-engine long-range medium bomber.Two 19,180 lb. st. Mikulin AM-3M turbojets. Crew of 6, 20,000 lb. offensive load. 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail positions, one fixed forward firing 23-mm cannon. Many converted to platforms for stand-off missiles.
_____________________________________________________________________
Beagle – Ilyushin Il-28
Twin-engine light tactical bomber. Two 6040 lb. st. Klimov VK-1 turbojets. Entered service in 1949. 2 23 mm cannon in tail turret, two 20 mm cannon fixed in nose. 4400 lb bombload.
_____________________________________________________________________
Bear – Tupolev Tu-20
Four-turboprop long-range strategic bomber and reconnaissance aircraft. Four 14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12 turbprops. Bear A has 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail positions, plus one 23mm cannon fixed in forward-firing position. Up to 25,000 lb offensive load. Many converted to reconnaissance and stand- off missile launching roles.
_____________________________________________________________________
Beast Ilyushin Il-10
Single-engine ground attack aircraft. Postwar development of Il-2 heavily armored ground attack plane.
__________________________________________________________________-
Bison Myasishchev Mya-4
Four-engine long-range heavy bomber. Four 19,180 lb. st. Mikulin AM-3M turbojets. One fixed, forward firing 23 mm cannon, 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail turrets. About 150 built. Entered service in 1955/56. Most converted to tanker and reconnaissance roles.
_____________________________________________________________________
Blackjack Tupolev Tu-160
Long-range strategic bomber and maritime strike/reconnaissance aircraft. Variable-geometry wings. Has a close physical resemblance to the Rockwell B-1B Lancer, although the Blackjack is appreciably larger and more powerful. Four 55,000 lb. st. (with AB) Soloviev turbofans. Up to 36,000 lbs. of weapons can be carried, including cruise missiles, attack missiles, and free fall bombs. Entered service in 1988.
_____________________________________________________________________
Blinder Tupolev Tu-22
Twin-engine long-range medium bomber and reconnaissance-strike aircraft. First seen in 1961. Entered service in 1962. Two 30,000 lb. st. (with AB) Kolesov VD-7 turbojets mounted side by side above the rear fuselage.
___________________________________________________________________
Blowlamp Ilyushin Il-54
Supersonic light attack bomber. Did not enter quantity production.
_____________________________________________________________________
Bob Ilyushin Il-4
Twin engine medium bomber of World War 2 vintage.
_____________________________________________________________________
Boot Tupolev Tu-91
Carrierborn attack aircraft. One 4000 hp Kuznetsov turboprop. Appeared in 1956. Did not enter quantity production.
_____________________________________________________________________
Bosun Tupolev Tu-14
Twin-engine land-based torpedo-bomber operated by Soviet naval air arm. Two 6040 lb. st. Klimov VK-1 turbojets. Two fixed forward-firing cannon. Two 23mm cannon in tail turret. Crew 4. Entered service in 1949.
_____________________________________________________________________
Bounder Myasishchev M-52
Four-engine supersonic bomber prototype. Never attained service.
_____________________________________________________________________
Brawny Ilyushin Il-40
Twin jet, two seat attack and close support aircraft. First appeared in 1956. Did not enter quantity production.
_____________________________________________________________________
Brewer Yakovlev Yak-28
Two-seat light tactical bomber adaptation of Yak-28P Firebar. Internal weapons bay, bombardier position in glazed nose. Entered service in early 1960s.
_____________________________________________________________________
Buck Tupolev Tu-2
Twin engine light bomber of World War 2 vintage.
_____________________________________________________________________
Bull Tupolev Tu-4
Four-engine long range heavy bomber. Copy of Boeing B-29 Superfortress.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cab Lisunov Li-2
License-built version of Douglas DC-3 commercial transport.
_____________________________________________________________________
Camel Tupolev Tu-104
Twin-engine commercial jet transport. Adapted from Tu-16 bomber. Two 15,000 lb. st. Mikulin RD-3M turbojets. First entered service in 1956.
Camp Antonov An-8
Twin-engined assault transport. Did not enter quantity production.
Candid Ilyushin Il-76
Four-engined heavy commercial and military freighter. Four 26,450 lb. st. Soloviev D-30-KP turbofans. Generally similar in concept to Lockheed C-141 Starlifter. Entered service in 1974.
_____________________________________________________________________
Careless Tupolev Tu-154
Three-engined medium- to long-range commercial transport. Three 20,950 lb. st. Kuznetsov NK-8-2 turbofans. Entered service in 1972.
Cat Antonov An-10
Four-engine turboprop commercial freight and passenger transport. Four 4015 shp Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops. Up to 130 passengers. Entered service in 1959.
_____________________________________________________________________
Charger Tupolev Tu-144
Long-range supersonic commercial transport. Four 38,580 lb. st. (with AB) Kuznetsov NK-144 turbofans.
_____________________________________________________________________
Classic Ilyushin IL-62
Four-engined long-range commercial transport. Four 23,150 lb. st. Kutznetsov NK-8 turbofans.
____________________________________________________________
Cleat Tupolev Tu-114
Four-engine turboprop commercial transport. Wing, undercarriage, and tail of Tu-20 bomber. Four 14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12 turboprops. Entered service in 1961.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cline Antonov An-32
Twin-engined military tactical transport. Two 4195 ehp Ivchenko AI-20M or 5112 ehp AI-20DM turboprops. Derivative of An-26. Entered service in early 1980s.
_____________________________________________________________________
Clobber Yakovlev Yak-42 Medium-range commercial transport.
Three 14,330 lb. st. Lotarev D-26
turbofans. Entered service in 1978.
_____________________________________________________________________
Clod Antonov An-14 Twin-engined light STOL utility
transport. Two 300 Ivchenko AI-14RF
radial engines.
_____________________________________________________________________
Coach Ilyushin IL-12 Twin-engine personnel and cargo
transport. Two 1775 shp Shvetsov
ASh-82FNV radials.
_____________________________________________________________________
Coaler Antonov An-72/74 Twin engined light STOL transport.
Two 14,330 lb. st. Lotarev D-36 or
16,534 lb. st. D-436K turbofans.
An-72 is tactical transport version
which entered service with Soviet
Air Force in 1987. An-74 is dedicated
Arctic survey and support version.
Engines are mounted above the wing,
and use is made of the Coanda effect
to achieve STOL performance.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cock Antonov An-22 Four-engined heavy military and
commercial freighter. Four 15,000 shp
Kuznetsov NK-12MA turboprops.
_____________________________________________________________________
Codling Yakovlev Yak-40 Three-engined short-range commercial
feederliner. Three 3307 lb. st.
Ivchenko AI-25 turbofans. Entered
service in 1968.
_____________________________________________________________________
Coke Antonov An-24 Twin-turboprop short-range commercial
transport. Two 2550 shp Ivchenko AI-24
turboprops. Entered service in 1963.
_____________________________________________________________________
Colt Antonov An-2 Single-engine biplane utility transport.
One 1000 hp. Shvetsov Ash-62IR radial
engine. First flew in 1947.
_____________________________________________________________________
Condor Antonov An-124 Heavy strategic freighter. Four
51,590 lb. st. Lotarev D-18T turbofans.
Entered service in 1984.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cooker Tupolev Tu-110 Four-jet commercial transport. Evolved
from Tu-104 transport. Four Lyulka
AL-5 turbojets, 12,125 lb. st. each.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cookpot Tupolev Tu-124 Twin-engine commercial jet transport.
Scaled down version of Tu-104.
Two 12,125 lb. st. Solovlev D-20P
turbofans. Entered service in 1962.
_____________________________________________________________________
Coot Ilyushin Il-18 Four-engine turboprop transport.
Four 4015 shp Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops.
Il-20 is elint version.
Il-22 is airborne control post version.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cossack Antonov An-225 Six-engined ultra-heavy transport.
6 51,590 lb. st. Lotarev D-18T turbo-
fans. Freighter intended to carry
large outside loads on top of fuselage
in support of Soviet space program.
_____________________________________________________________________
Crate Ilyushin Il-14 Twin-engine commercial and military
personnel/cargo transport. Progressive
development of IL-12. Two 1900 hp.
Shvetsov ASh-82T-7 radials.
_____________________________________________________________________
Creek Yakovlev Yak-12 Single engine, four-seat light utility
aircraft. One 240hp Ivchenko AI-14R
radial. Entered production in 1946.
_____________________________________________________________________
Crusty Tupolev Tu-134 Twin-engine short- to medium-range
commercial transport. Two 14,990 lb.
- Soloviev D-30-2 turbofans mounted
on rear fuselage. Entered service in
1966.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cub Antonov An-12 Medium and long-range military
transport. Military version of An-10A
commercial transport. Redesigned rear
fuselage with loading ramp and tail
turret.
_____________________________________________________________________
Cuff Beriev Be-30 Twin-engined light commercial
feederliner. Two TVD-10 (Turbomeca
Astazou) turboprops, 970 shp each.
Entered service in 1969.
_____________________________________________________________________
Curl Antonov An-26 Twin-engined short to medium-range
military and commercial freighter.
Two 2820 shp Ivchenko AI-24T turboprops.
_____________________________________________________________________
Faceplate Mikoyan Ye-2 Code name assigned to swept-wing
version of delta-winged MiG-21 fighter.
First seen in 1956. This version seems
to have lost out to the familiar delta-
winged version for production orders.
However, it was not until 1963 that
people in the West finally became aware
that the delta-winged MiG-21 (Fishbed)
was the version which had entered
service.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fagot Mikoyan MiG-15 Single-engine interceptor/fighter of
Korean War fame. One 5950 lb. st.
Klimov VK-1 turbojet. Two 23 mm, one
37 mm cannon.
_____________________________________________________________________
Faithless Mikoyan Ye-230 Single-seat STOL fighter-bomber
prototype. One turbojet plus two
vertically-disposed lift engines.
First demonstrated in 1967, but appears
never to have attained production
status.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fang Lavochkin La-11 Single-seat, piston-engined fighter.
Was standard equipment for Soviet Air
Force fighter units during immediate
postwar years.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fantail Lavochkin La-15 Single seat interceptor fighter. One
3500 lb. st. RD-500 turbojet.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fargo Mikoyan MiG-9 Twin-engined jet-powered fighter. Was
interim jet fighter to fill the gap
until MiG-15 could enter service.
_____________________________________________________________________
Farmer Mikoyan MiG-19 Twin-engine interceptor/fighter.
Two 5500 lb. st. Klimov RD-9F turbojets
Entered service in 1955.
First Russian production aircraft
capable of supersonic flight in level
flight. 3 30-mm cannon (Farmer C).
Farmer E is all-weather interceptor
version.
_____________________________________________________________________
Feather Yakovlev Yak-17 Single-seat single-engine jet fighter.
Adapation of Yak-15.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fencer Sukhoi Su-24 Two-seat deep penetration interdictor
and strike, reconnaissance and
electronic warfare aircraft. Two
25,350 lb. st.(with AB) Tumansky R-29B
turbojets. One 30 mm cannon plus
up to 13,000 lbs of external ordinance.
Entered service in 1974.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fiddler Tupolev Tu-28 Twin-engined, two seat long-range
all-weather interceptor. Two Lyulka
AL-21F-3 turbojets, 24,250 lb. st. with
- Derived from Tu-98 bomber.
_____________________________________________________________________
Firebar Yakovlev Yak-28P Third-generation development of
Yak-25 Flashlight two-seat all-weather
interceptor. Two 13,670 lb. st. (with
- AB) Tumansky R-11 turbojets. No
cannon armament. Can carry two Anab
radar homing missiles plus two Atoll
infrared homers. Entered service in
1964.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fishbed Mikoyan MiG-21 Single-engine interceptor/fighter.
Entered service in 1960. Most widely-
used Soviet fighter in postwar era.
Many exported to foreign air forces.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fishpot Suhkoi Su-9/11 Single-engine all-weather fighter.
Su-9 has one 19,840 lb st (with AB)
Lyulka AL-7 turbojet. Su-11 has
one 22,050 lb st (with AB) Lyulka
AL-7F-1 turbojet. No cannon armament.
Su-9 was similar to Su-7 fighter-bomber,
but with a delta wing rather than the
original swept wing. Su-11 is
uprated version with more powerful
engine and more advanced electronics.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fitter Sukhoi Su-7/17/20/22 Single-engine fighter bomber.
Su-7 is swept wing version, Su-17,20
and 22 are variable geometry versions.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flashlight Yakovlev Yak-25 Twin-engine, two seat night and all
weather interceptor. Entered service
in 1955. Two 5500 lb. st. Klimov
RD-9 turbojets. 594 mph at 36,000 ft.
PD6 intercept radar in bulbous nose.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flagon Sukhoi Su-15 Single-seat all-weather interceptor
Two 15,000 lb. st. (with AB) Tumanksy
R-13F-200 turbojets (Flagon E and F).
No cannon armament. Four air to air
missiles under the wings.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flanker Sukhoi Su-27 Single-seat air superiority fighter.
Two 30,000 lb. st. (with AB) Lyulka
RD-32 turbofans. One 30 mm cannon
plus up to 10 air-to-air missiles.
Entered service in 1986.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flipper Mikoyan Ye-152A Code name was assigned to an
experimental twin engine interceptor
fighter development of MiG-21 which
was first seen in 1961. Two Tumansky
R-11F turbojets. Was not ordered into
production.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flogger Mikoyan MiG-23/27 Single-engine variable-sweep fighter
(MiG-23) and fighter-bomber (MiG-27).
One 27,000 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky
R-29BS-300 turbojet. One twin-barrel
23-mm cannon, plus up to 8 air to air
missiles. MiG-27 version can carry up
to 6600 lbs. of external ordinance.
_____________________________________________________________________
Flora Yakovlev Yak-23 Single-seat interceptor fighter. One
3500 lb. st. RD-500 turbojet.
_____________________________________________________________________
Forger Yakovlev Yak-38 Single-seat shipboard air defense and
strike fighter. One 17,985 lb. st.
Lyulks Al-12 lift/cruise turbojet and
two tandem-mounted 7875 lb. st. Koliesov
lift turbojets. Can carry two air to
air missiles or two podded 23-mm twin-
barreled cannon. In strike role, can
carry up to 8000 lbs. of stores.
_____________________________________________________________________
Foxbat Mikoyan MiG-25 Twin-engine interceptor/fighter.
Two Tumansky R-31 turbojets, 24,250 lb.
- with AB. No cannon, up to four
externally-mounted AAMs.
Entered service in 1966.
_____________________________________________________________________
Foxhound Mikoyan MiG-31 Tandem two-seat all-weather interceptor.
Two 30,865 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky
R-31F turbojets. No cannon armament.
Up to 8 air-to-air missiles. Derived
from MiG-25. Entered service in 1983.
_____________________________________________________________________
Fred – Bell P-63 Kingcobra Lend-lease P-63s remaining in Soviet
service after the end of World War 2.
Freehand Yakovlev Yak-36 Single-seat VTOL research aircraft.
Two vectored-thrust turbofans. First
demonstrated in 1967. Believed
experimental only.
Freestyle Yakovlev Yak-141 Single seat VTOL carrier-based
interceptor/fighter. Believed
experimental only.
Fresco Mikoyan MiG-17 Single-engine interceptor/fighter.
Aerodynamic refinement of MiG-15.
Entered service in 1954. One 6040 lb.
- Klimov VK-1A turbojet. Two 23mm,
one 37 mm cannon.
Frogfoot Sukhoi Su-25 Single-seat attack and close air support
aircraft. Two 9340 lb. st. Tumansky
R-13-300 turbojets. One 30 mm cannon,
plus up to 8820 lbs. of external
ordinance. Entered service in 1981-2.
Fulcrum Mikoyan MiG-29 Single-seat air superiority fighter.
Two 18,300 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky
RD-33 turbofans. One 30-mm cannon
plus air to air missiles. Entered
service in 1983.
Halo Mil Mi-26 Military and commercial heavylift
helicopter. Two 11,240 shp Lotarev
D-136 turboshafts. Heaviest and
most powerful helicopter yet flown.
Entered service in 1981.
Hare Mil Mi-1 Three-seat light utility helicopter.
One 575 hp Ivchenko AI-26V radial.
Entered service in 1950.
Harke Mil Mi-10 Military crane-type helicopter evolved
from Mi-6. Two 5500 shp Soloviev D-25
turboshafts. Entered service in 1963.
Harp Kamov Ka-20 Twin-engine antisubmarine helicopter
prototype.
Havoc Mil Mi-28 Tandem two-seat anti-armor and attack
helicopter. Two 200–2500 shp turbo-
shafts of uncertain origin. Dedicated
attack helicopter with no secondary
transport capability. Roughly
comparable to AH-64 Apache. Carries
a single gun in an undernose barbette,
plus external loads carried on pylons
beneath stub wings. Current status
is uncertain.
Haze Mil Mi-14 Evolved from Mi-8 transport helicopter.
Built in antisubmarine, mine counter-
measures, and search and rescue
versions. Two 1950 shp Isotov TV-3-117M
turboshafts. Entered service in 1975.
Helix Kamov Ka-27 Shipboard anti-submarine warfare,
assault transport, and search and rescue
helicopter. Two 2225 shp Isotov TV-117V
turboshafts.
Hen Kamov Ka-15 Two-seat utility helicopter. Used
primarily for bush patrol, agricultural
purposes, and fishery control.
Hermit Mil Mi-34 Two/four seat light instructional and
competition helicopter. One 325 hp
Vedeneyev M-14V-26 radial. Entered
productin in 1989.
Hind Mil Mi-24 Assault and anti-armor helicopter.
Two 2200 shp Isotov TV3-117 turboshafts.
Hip Mil Mi-8 General purpose transport helicopter.
Two 1500 shp Izotov TB-2-117A
turboshafts. Entered production in
1964 for both military and civil
tasks.
Hog Kamov Ka-18 Four-seat utility helicopter. One
Ivchenko AI-14V radial, 255 hp.
Apart from forward fuselage, generally
sililar to Ka-15.
Hokum Kamov Ka-50 Single seat combat helicopter.
Entered production in 1992.
Homer Mil Mi-12 Heavy transport helicopter. Four
6500 shp Soloviev D-25DF turboshafts.
Two engines are mounted side-by-side
at the tips of braced wings. World’s
largest helicopter. Entered production
in 1972.
Hoodlum Kamov Ka-26/126 Light utility helicopter. Two 325 hp
Vedeneev M-14V-26 radials (Ka-26).
Entered production in 1966. Ka-126 is
upgraded version with one 720 shp
Kopchenko TVD-100 turboshaft. First
flown in 1988.
Hook Mil Mi-6 Heavy transport helicopter. Two
5500 shp Soloviev D-25V turboshafts.
Crew 5, up to 65 passengers. First
flown in 1957. Built in large numbers
for both military and civil roles.
Hoplite Mil Mi-2 Light general purpose helicopter.
Two 437 shp Izotov GTD-350 turboshafts.
Entered production in Poland in 1966.
Hormone Kamov Ka-25 Shipboard antisubmarine warfare
helicopter. Two 900 shp Glushenkov
GTD-3 turboshafts. Ka-25K is utility
and flying crane version.
Horse Yakovlev Yak-24 Twin-engine, twin rotor military
assault helicopter. Two 1700 hp
Shvetsov ASh-82V radials. Entered
production in 1955.
Hound Mil Mi-4 Transport helicopter. One 1700 hp
Shvetsov ASh-82V radial engine. Serves
in both military and civilian roles
Crew 3, up to 14 passengers.
Entered service in 1952.
Madcap Antonov An-71 Version of An-74A transport for
airborne early warning and control.
Madge Beriev Be-6 Twin-engine long-range maritime
reconnaissance flying boat. Two
2000 hp. Shvetsov ASh-73 radial
engines.
Maestro Yakovlev Yak-28U Trainer version of Yak-28 Brewer
tactical attack aircraft. Two
Tumansky RD-11 turbojets.
Magnum Yakovlev Yak-30 Tandem two-seat jet basic trainer.
One 2315 lb. st. Tumansky TRD-29
turbojet. The Czech L-29 Delfin
was selected by Soviet Air Force in
preference to Yak-30.
Maiden Sukhoi Su-9U Tandem, two-seat conversion trainer
variant of Su-9 interceptor.
Mail Beriev Be-12 Turboprop-powered amphibious development
of the BE-6 flying boat. Two Ivchenko
AI-20M turboprops. Entered service with
Soviet Navy in early 1960s in maritime
patrol role.
Mainstay Ilyushin Il-76 Airborne early warning and control
aircraft. Derived from Il-76TD.
Large radome on twin pylons above the
rear fuselage. Entered service in 1986.
Mallow Beriev Be-10 Long-range maritime reconnaissance
flying boat. Two 14,330 lb. st. Type
AL-7PB turbojets. Two 23 mm cannon in
radar-controlled tail turret. Two
fixed forward firing 20mm or 23mm
cannon.
Mandrake Yakovlev ? Single-seat high-altitude reconnaissance
aircraft. Derivative of basic Yak-25
design, with swept wing replaced by a
high aspect ratio straight wing.
Generally comparable in concept to
Martin RB-57D.
Mantis Yakovlev Yak-32 Single-seat version of Yak-30 basic
trainer.
Mare ?? Tsibin-designed heavy transport glider.
Mascot Ilyushin Il-28U Crew trainer version of IL-28 bomber.
Ventral radome and glazed nose deleted.
Additional pupil cockpit added ahead
of main cockpit. Defensive armament
normally deleted.
Max Yakovlev Yak-18 Tandem two-seat primary trainer.
One 160 hp M-11FR-1 radial. Entered
service in 1946.
May Ilyushin Il-38 Four-engined long-range maritime patrol
aircraft. Four 4250 shp Ivchenko AI-20M
turboprops. Evolved from Il-18
transport.
Maya L-29A Delfin Two-seat basic trainer. Czech-built
aircraft supplied to Soviet Air Force
as standard basic trainer. One
M 701 turbojet, 1918 lb. st.
Mermaid Beriev A-40 Twin-engined amphibian – Two Soloviev
D-30KPV turbofans. Be-42 is search and
rescue version, Be-44 is ASW/
Surveillance/Minelaying version.
Midas Ilyushin Il-78 Four-engined inflight refuelling tanker.
Four 26,455 lb. st. Soloviev D-30KP
turbofans.
Midget Mikoyan MiG-15UTI Tandem two-seat advanced trainer.
Conversion of MiG-15 fighter. One
Klimov RD-45FA turbojet, 5952 lb. st.
2 23-mm cannon.
Mole Yakovlev Yak-14 Heavy transport glider.
Mongol Mikoyan MiG-21UTI Tandem two-seat advanced and combat
proficiency trainer. Conversion of
basic MiG-21 fighter.
Moose Yakovlev Yak-11 Tandem two-seat advanced trainer.
One 730 hp Shvetsov ASh-21 radial
engine. Entered service in 1947.
Moss – Tupolev Tu-126 Four-engined airborne warning and
control system aircraft. Four
14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12MV turboprops.
Adaptation of Tu-114 commercial
transport to AWACS role.
Moujik – Sukhoi Su-7UTI Tandem two-seat ground attack fighter
trainer. Training version of single-
seat Su-7 Fitter fighter bomber.
Entered service in early 1960s.
Mouse – Yakovlev Yak-18P Single-seat aerobatic aircraft for use by flying clubs. Adaptation of Yak-18 two-seat trainer.
Mule – Polikarpov PO-2 Tandem, two-seat utility biplane.One 125 hp M-11D radial engine.
Mystic – Myasischchev M-17 Single-seat high-altitude research aircraft. Both single and twin-engined versions built.