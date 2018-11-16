NATO Codenames for Soviet aircraft

During the Cold War, it was common for the West to know (or suspect) that an aircraft existed in the Soviet inventory, but not know its correct designation. Even when the USSR released publicity pictures of their aircraft (or allowed Western journalists to film them flying past during displays), the aircraft’s name was usually never mentioned. Because of this, a system of codenames was invented by NATO.

Each type was given a name starting with “B” for bombers, “C” for cargo or passenger transports, “F” for fighters, “H” for helicopters, or “M” for miscellaneous (everything else). Fixed-wing aircraft received names with one syllable if they were propeller-driven, two syllables if they were jets (there is no rule for the number of syllables in a helicopter’s codename). Variants were indicated by suffix letters (e.g. the fourth version of the MiG-25 “Foxbat” to be identified became “Foxbat-D”).

With the modern opening up of the Russian military, it’s becoming more common to refer to Russian aircraft by their real designations (now better known in the West). Some recent types haven’t been given codenames, and the system seems likely to disappear altogether in the near future.

Four foreign-built aircraft have been given codenames: The Czech-built Aero L-29 Delfin (“Maya”), at one time the standard Warsaw Pact jet trainer (oddly, its successor, the L-39 Albatros, was never assigned a codename); the US-built North American B-25 Mitchell (“Bank”), used by the Soviet air forces for a while after World War II; and the Chinese J-8 (“Finback”) and Q-5 (“Fantan”).

Antonov

An-2/3 = “Colt”

An-8 = “Camp”

An-10 = “Cat”

An-12 = “Cub”

An-14 = “Clod”

An-22 = “Cock”

An-24 = “Coke”

An-26 = “Curl”

An-28 = “Cash”

An-30 = “Clank”

An-32 = “Cline”

An-72/74 = “Coaler”

An-74AEW = “Madcap”

An-124 = “Condor”

An-225 = “Cossack”

Beriev

Be-2 = “Mote”

Be-6 = “Madge”

Be-8 = “Mole”

Be-10 = “Mallow”

Be-12 = “Mail”

Be-30 = “Cuff”

Be-40/42/44 = “Mermaid”

Chetverikov

Che-2 = “Mug”

Ilyushin

Il-2 = “Bark”

Il-4 = “Bob”

Il-10 = “Beast”

Il-12 = “Coach”

Il-14 = “Crate”

Il-18/20/22 = “Coot”

Il-28 = “Beagle”

Il-28U = “Mascot”

Il-38 = “May”

Il-40 = “Brawny”

Il-54 = “Blowlamp”

Il-62 = “Classic”

Il-76 = “Candid”

Il-78 = “Midas”

Il-86 = “Camber”

Ilyushin/Beriev

A-50 = “Mainstay”

Kamov

Ka-10 = “Hat”

Ka-15 = “Hen”

Ka-18 = “Hog”

Ka-20 = “Harp”

Ka-22 = “Hoop”

Ka-25 = “Hormone”

Ka-26/126/128/226 = “Hoodlum”

Ka-27/28/29/32 = “Helix”

Ka-50 = “Hokum”

Lavochkin

La-7 = “Fin”

La-9 = “Fritz”

La-11 = “Fang”

La-15 = “Fantail”

Lisunov

Li-2 = “Cab”

Mikoyan-Gurevich

MiG-9 = “Fargo”

MiG-15 = “Fagot”

MiG-15U = “Midget”

MiG-17 = “Fresco”

MiG-19 = “Farmer”

MiG-21 = “Fishbed”

MiG-21U = “Mongol”

MiG-23/27 = “Flogger”

MiG-23-01 = “Faithless”

MiG-25 = “Foxbat”

MiG-29/30/33 = “Fulcrum”

MiG-31 = “Foxhound”

Ye-2A = “Faceplate”

Ye-152A = “Flipper”

Mil

Mi-1 = “Hare”

Mi-2 = “Hoplite”

Mi-4 = “Hound”

Mi-6/22 = “Hook”

Mi-8/9/17/171 = “Hip”

Mi-10 = “Harke”

Mi-12 = “Homer”

Mi-14 = “Haze”

Mi-24/25/35 = “Hind”

Mi-26 = “Halo”

Mi-28 = “Havoc”

Mi-34 = “Hermit”

Myasishchyev

M-3/4 = “Bison”

M-17/55 = “Mystic”

M-50/52 = “Bounder”

Petlyakov

Pe-2 = “Buck”

Polikarpov

Po-2 = “Mule”

Sukhoi

Su-7/17/20/22 = “Fitter”

Su-7U = “Moujik”

Su-9/11 = “Fishpot”

Su-11U = “Maiden”

Su-15 = “Flagon”

Su-24 = “Fencer”

Su-25/28 = “Frogfoot”

Su-27/30/33/34/35 = “Flanker”

Tupolev

Tu-2/6 = “Bat”

Tu-4/80 = “Bull”

Tu-10 = “Frosty”

Tu-14/89 = “Bosun”

Tu-16 = “Badger”

Tu-20/95/142 = “Bear”

Tu-22 = “Blinder”

Tu-22M = “Backfire”

Tu-70 = “Cart”

Tu-82 = “Butcher”

Tu-85 = “Barge”

Tu-91 = “Boot”

Tu-98 = “Backfin”

Tu-104 = “Camel”

Tu-110 = “Cooker”

Tu-114 = “Cleat”

Tu-124 = “Cookpot”

Tu-126 = “Moss”

Tu-128 = “Fiddler”

Tu-134 = “Crusty”

Tu-144 = “Charger”

Tu-154 = “Careless”

Tu-160 = “Blackjack”

Yakovlev

Yak-6/8 = “Crib”

Yak-7U = “Mark”

Yak-9 = “Frank”

Yak-10 = “Crow”

Yak-11 = “Moose”

Yak-12 = “Creek”

Yak-14 = “Mare”

Yak-15/17 = “Feather”

Yak-16 = “Cork”

Yak-17U = “Magnet”

Yak-18 = “Max”

Yak-23 = “Flora”

Yak-24 = “Horse”

Yak-25/27 = “Flashlight”

Yak-25RV = “Mandrake”

Yak-27R = “Mangrove”

Yak-28 = “Brewer”

Yak-28P = “Firebar”

Yak-28U = “Maestro”

Yak-30 = “Magnum”

Yak-32 = “Mantis”

Yak-36 = “Freehand”

Yak-38 = “Forger”

Yak-40 = “Codling”

Yak-41/141 = “Freestyle”

Yak-42 = “Clobber”

Russian missile designations and codenames

NATO codenames for Russian missiles start with “A” (air to air), “G” (surface to air), “K” (air to surface), or “S” (surface to surface). In addition to the names, they are also given designations consisting of a two-letter code for the mission type (“AA”, “AS”, “SA”, or “SS”, plus some special codes such as “AT” for “anti-tank”), an “N” for naval missiles, and a number.

The scheme used in coming up with the code names appears to be fairly simple and straightforward. Names beginning with B refer to bombers, C names refer to transport aircraft, and names starting with F refer to fighters. Names beginning with M designate a catch-all of various types, ranging from utility aircraft and trainers all the way to high-altitude spy planes. Names starting with H refer to helicopters. For the “M”, “F”, “B” and “C” categories, single-syllable names refer to aircraft that are powered by piston or turbo- prop engines, whereas double-syllable names refer to jet-powered aircraft. This distinction does not apply to helicopters.

Code name – Soviet designation

Comments

_____________________________________________________________________

Backfin – Tupolev Tu-98

Supersonic medium bomber. First appeared in 1957. Did not enter production.

_____________________________________________________________________

Backfire – Tupolev Tu-26

Medium-range strategic bomber and maritime strike/reconnaissance aircraft. Two 50,000 lb. st. (with AB) Kuznetsov turbofans. Twin-barrel 23-mm cannon in remotely-controlled tail barbette. Up to 26,500 lbs of internal stores.Stand-off missiles can be carried externally. Entered service in 1972-3.

_____________________________________________________________________

Badger – Tupolev Tu-16

Twin-engine long-range medium bomber.Two 19,180 lb. st. Mikulin AM-3M turbojets. Crew of 6, 20,000 lb. offensive load. 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail positions, one fixed forward firing 23-mm cannon. Many converted to platforms for stand-off missiles.

_____________________________________________________________________

Beagle – Ilyushin Il-28

Twin-engine light tactical bomber. Two 6040 lb. st. Klimov VK-1 turbojets. Entered service in 1949. 2 23 mm cannon in tail turret, two 20 mm cannon fixed in nose. 4400 lb bombload.

_____________________________________________________________________

Bear – Tupolev Tu-20

Four-turboprop long-range strategic bomber and reconnaissance aircraft. Four 14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12 turbprops. Bear A has 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail positions, plus one 23mm cannon fixed in forward-firing position. Up to 25,000 lb offensive load. Many converted to reconnaissance and stand- off missile launching roles.

_____________________________________________________________________

Beast Ilyushin Il-10

Single-engine ground attack aircraft. Postwar development of Il-2 heavily armored ground attack plane.

__________________________________________________________________-

Bison Myasishchev Mya-4

Four-engine long-range heavy bomber. Four 19,180 lb. st. Mikulin AM-3M turbojets. One fixed, forward firing 23 mm cannon, 2 23 mm cannon in each of dorsal, ventral, and tail turrets. About 150 built. Entered service in 1955/56. Most converted to tanker and reconnaissance roles.

_____________________________________________________________________

Blackjack Tupolev Tu-160

Long-range strategic bomber and maritime strike/reconnaissance aircraft. Variable-geometry wings. Has a close physical resemblance to the Rockwell B-1B Lancer, although the Blackjack is appreciably larger and more powerful. Four 55,000 lb. st. (with AB) Soloviev turbofans. Up to 36,000 lbs. of weapons can be carried, including cruise missiles, attack missiles, and free fall bombs. Entered service in 1988.

_____________________________________________________________________

Blinder Tupolev Tu-22

Twin-engine long-range medium bomber and reconnaissance-strike aircraft. First seen in 1961. Entered service in 1962. Two 30,000 lb. st. (with AB) Kolesov VD-7 turbojets mounted side by side above the rear fuselage.

___________________________________________________________________

Blowlamp Ilyushin Il-54

Supersonic light attack bomber. Did not enter quantity production.

_____________________________________________________________________

Bob Ilyushin Il-4

Twin engine medium bomber of World War 2 vintage.

_____________________________________________________________________

Boot Tupolev Tu-91

Carrierborn attack aircraft. One 4000 hp Kuznetsov turboprop. Appeared in 1956. Did not enter quantity production.

_____________________________________________________________________

Bosun Tupolev Tu-14

Twin-engine land-based torpedo-bomber operated by Soviet naval air arm. Two 6040 lb. st. Klimov VK-1 turbojets. Two fixed forward-firing cannon. Two 23mm cannon in tail turret. Crew 4. Entered service in 1949.

_____________________________________________________________________

Bounder Myasishchev M-52

Four-engine supersonic bomber prototype. Never attained service.

_____________________________________________________________________

Brawny Ilyushin Il-40

Twin jet, two seat attack and close support aircraft. First appeared in 1956. Did not enter quantity production.

_____________________________________________________________________

Brewer Yakovlev Yak-28

Two-seat light tactical bomber adaptation of Yak-28P Firebar. Internal weapons bay, bombardier position in glazed nose. Entered service in early 1960s.

_____________________________________________________________________

Buck Tupolev Tu-2

Twin engine light bomber of World War 2 vintage.

_____________________________________________________________________

Bull Tupolev Tu-4

Four-engine long range heavy bomber. Copy of Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cab Lisunov Li-2

License-built version of Douglas DC-3 commercial transport.

_____________________________________________________________________

Camel Tupolev Tu-104

Twin-engine commercial jet transport. Adapted from Tu-16 bomber. Two 15,000 lb. st. Mikulin RD-3M turbojets. First entered service in 1956.

Camp Antonov An-8

Twin-engined assault transport. Did not enter quantity production.

Candid Ilyushin Il-76

Four-engined heavy commercial and military freighter. Four 26,450 lb. st. Soloviev D-30-KP turbofans. Generally similar in concept to Lockheed C-141 Starlifter. Entered service in 1974.

_____________________________________________________________________

Careless Tupolev Tu-154

Three-engined medium- to long-range commercial transport. Three 20,950 lb. st. Kuznetsov NK-8-2 turbofans. Entered service in 1972.

Cat Antonov An-10

Four-engine turboprop commercial freight and passenger transport. Four 4015 shp Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops. Up to 130 passengers. Entered service in 1959.

_____________________________________________________________________

Charger Tupolev Tu-144

Long-range supersonic commercial transport. Four 38,580 lb. st. (with AB) Kuznetsov NK-144 turbofans.

_____________________________________________________________________

Classic Ilyushin IL-62

Four-engined long-range commercial transport. Four 23,150 lb. st. Kutznetsov NK-8 turbofans.

____________________________________________________________

Cleat Tupolev Tu-114

Four-engine turboprop commercial transport. Wing, undercarriage, and tail of Tu-20 bomber. Four 14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12 turboprops. Entered service in 1961.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cline Antonov An-32

Twin-engined military tactical transport. Two 4195 ehp Ivchenko AI-20M or 5112 ehp AI-20DM turboprops. Derivative of An-26. Entered service in early 1980s.

_____________________________________________________________________

Clobber Yakovlev Yak-42 Medium-range commercial transport.

Three 14,330 lb. st. Lotarev D-26

turbofans. Entered service in 1978.

_____________________________________________________________________

Clod Antonov An-14 Twin-engined light STOL utility

transport. Two 300 Ivchenko AI-14RF

radial engines.

_____________________________________________________________________

Coach Ilyushin IL-12 Twin-engine personnel and cargo

transport. Two 1775 shp Shvetsov

ASh-82FNV radials.

_____________________________________________________________________

Coaler Antonov An-72/74 Twin engined light STOL transport.

Two 14,330 lb. st. Lotarev D-36 or

16,534 lb. st. D-436K turbofans.

An-72 is tactical transport version

which entered service with Soviet

Air Force in 1987. An-74 is dedicated

Arctic survey and support version.

Engines are mounted above the wing,

and use is made of the Coanda effect

to achieve STOL performance.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cock Antonov An-22 Four-engined heavy military and

commercial freighter. Four 15,000 shp

Kuznetsov NK-12MA turboprops.

_____________________________________________________________________

Codling Yakovlev Yak-40 Three-engined short-range commercial

feederliner. Three 3307 lb. st.

Ivchenko AI-25 turbofans. Entered

service in 1968.

_____________________________________________________________________

Coke Antonov An-24 Twin-turboprop short-range commercial

transport. Two 2550 shp Ivchenko AI-24

turboprops. Entered service in 1963.

_____________________________________________________________________

Colt Antonov An-2 Single-engine biplane utility transport.

One 1000 hp. Shvetsov Ash-62IR radial

engine. First flew in 1947.

_____________________________________________________________________

Condor Antonov An-124 Heavy strategic freighter. Four

51,590 lb. st. Lotarev D-18T turbofans.

Entered service in 1984.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cooker Tupolev Tu-110 Four-jet commercial transport. Evolved

from Tu-104 transport. Four Lyulka

AL-5 turbojets, 12,125 lb. st. each.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cookpot Tupolev Tu-124 Twin-engine commercial jet transport.

Scaled down version of Tu-104.

Two 12,125 lb. st. Solovlev D-20P

turbofans. Entered service in 1962.

_____________________________________________________________________

Coot Ilyushin Il-18 Four-engine turboprop transport.

Four 4015 shp Ivchenko AI-20 turboprops.

Il-20 is elint version.

Il-22 is airborne control post version.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cossack Antonov An-225 Six-engined ultra-heavy transport.

6 51,590 lb. st. Lotarev D-18T turbo-

fans. Freighter intended to carry

large outside loads on top of fuselage

in support of Soviet space program.

_____________________________________________________________________

Crate Ilyushin Il-14 Twin-engine commercial and military

personnel/cargo transport. Progressive

development of IL-12. Two 1900 hp.

Shvetsov ASh-82T-7 radials.

_____________________________________________________________________

Creek Yakovlev Yak-12 Single engine, four-seat light utility

aircraft. One 240hp Ivchenko AI-14R

radial. Entered production in 1946.

_____________________________________________________________________

Crusty Tupolev Tu-134 Twin-engine short- to medium-range

commercial transport. Two 14,990 lb.

Soloviev D-30-2 turbofans mounted

on rear fuselage. Entered service in

1966.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cub Antonov An-12 Medium and long-range military

transport. Military version of An-10A

commercial transport. Redesigned rear

fuselage with loading ramp and tail

turret.

_____________________________________________________________________

Cuff Beriev Be-30 Twin-engined light commercial

feederliner. Two TVD-10 (Turbomeca

Astazou) turboprops, 970 shp each.

Entered service in 1969.

_____________________________________________________________________

Curl Antonov An-26 Twin-engined short to medium-range

military and commercial freighter.

Two 2820 shp Ivchenko AI-24T turboprops.

_____________________________________________________________________

Faceplate Mikoyan Ye-2 Code name assigned to swept-wing

version of delta-winged MiG-21 fighter.

First seen in 1956. This version seems

to have lost out to the familiar delta-

winged version for production orders.

However, it was not until 1963 that

people in the West finally became aware

that the delta-winged MiG-21 (Fishbed)

was the version which had entered

service.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fagot Mikoyan MiG-15 Single-engine interceptor/fighter of

Korean War fame. One 5950 lb. st.

Klimov VK-1 turbojet. Two 23 mm, one

37 mm cannon.

_____________________________________________________________________

Faithless Mikoyan Ye-230 Single-seat STOL fighter-bomber

prototype. One turbojet plus two

vertically-disposed lift engines.

First demonstrated in 1967, but appears

never to have attained production

status.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fang Lavochkin La-11 Single-seat, piston-engined fighter.

Was standard equipment for Soviet Air

Force fighter units during immediate

postwar years.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fantail Lavochkin La-15 Single seat interceptor fighter. One

3500 lb. st. RD-500 turbojet.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fargo Mikoyan MiG-9 Twin-engined jet-powered fighter. Was

interim jet fighter to fill the gap

until MiG-15 could enter service.

_____________________________________________________________________

Farmer Mikoyan MiG-19 Twin-engine interceptor/fighter.

Two 5500 lb. st. Klimov RD-9F turbojets

Entered service in 1955.

First Russian production aircraft

capable of supersonic flight in level

flight. 3 30-mm cannon (Farmer C).

Farmer E is all-weather interceptor

version.

_____________________________________________________________________

Feather Yakovlev Yak-17 Single-seat single-engine jet fighter.

Adapation of Yak-15.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fencer Sukhoi Su-24 Two-seat deep penetration interdictor

and strike, reconnaissance and

electronic warfare aircraft. Two

25,350 lb. st.(with AB) Tumansky R-29B

turbojets. One 30 mm cannon plus

up to 13,000 lbs of external ordinance.

Entered service in 1974.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fiddler Tupolev Tu-28 Twin-engined, two seat long-range

all-weather interceptor. Two Lyulka

AL-21F-3 turbojets, 24,250 lb. st. with

Derived from Tu-98 bomber.

_____________________________________________________________________

Firebar Yakovlev Yak-28P Third-generation development of

Yak-25 Flashlight two-seat all-weather

interceptor. Two 13,670 lb. st. (with

AB) Tumansky R-11 turbojets. No

cannon armament. Can carry two Anab

radar homing missiles plus two Atoll

infrared homers. Entered service in

1964.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fishbed Mikoyan MiG-21 Single-engine interceptor/fighter.

Entered service in 1960. Most widely-

used Soviet fighter in postwar era.

Many exported to foreign air forces.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fishpot Suhkoi Su-9/11 Single-engine all-weather fighter.

Su-9 has one 19,840 lb st (with AB)

Lyulka AL-7 turbojet. Su-11 has

one 22,050 lb st (with AB) Lyulka

AL-7F-1 turbojet. No cannon armament.

Su-9 was similar to Su-7 fighter-bomber,

but with a delta wing rather than the

original swept wing. Su-11 is

uprated version with more powerful

engine and more advanced electronics.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fitter Sukhoi Su-7/17/20/22 Single-engine fighter bomber.

Su-7 is swept wing version, Su-17,20

and 22 are variable geometry versions.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flashlight Yakovlev Yak-25 Twin-engine, two seat night and all

weather interceptor. Entered service

in 1955. Two 5500 lb. st. Klimov

RD-9 turbojets. 594 mph at 36,000 ft.

PD6 intercept radar in bulbous nose.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flagon Sukhoi Su-15 Single-seat all-weather interceptor

Two 15,000 lb. st. (with AB) Tumanksy

R-13F-200 turbojets (Flagon E and F).

No cannon armament. Four air to air

missiles under the wings.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flanker Sukhoi Su-27 Single-seat air superiority fighter.

Two 30,000 lb. st. (with AB) Lyulka

RD-32 turbofans. One 30 mm cannon

plus up to 10 air-to-air missiles.

Entered service in 1986.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flipper Mikoyan Ye-152A Code name was assigned to an

experimental twin engine interceptor

fighter development of MiG-21 which

was first seen in 1961. Two Tumansky

R-11F turbojets. Was not ordered into

production.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flogger Mikoyan MiG-23/27 Single-engine variable-sweep fighter

(MiG-23) and fighter-bomber (MiG-27).

One 27,000 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky

R-29BS-300 turbojet. One twin-barrel

23-mm cannon, plus up to 8 air to air

missiles. MiG-27 version can carry up

to 6600 lbs. of external ordinance.

_____________________________________________________________________

Flora Yakovlev Yak-23 Single-seat interceptor fighter. One

3500 lb. st. RD-500 turbojet.

_____________________________________________________________________

Forger Yakovlev Yak-38 Single-seat shipboard air defense and

strike fighter. One 17,985 lb. st.

Lyulks Al-12 lift/cruise turbojet and

two tandem-mounted 7875 lb. st. Koliesov

lift turbojets. Can carry two air to

air missiles or two podded 23-mm twin-

barreled cannon. In strike role, can

carry up to 8000 lbs. of stores.

_____________________________________________________________________

Foxbat Mikoyan MiG-25 Twin-engine interceptor/fighter.

Two Tumansky R-31 turbojets, 24,250 lb.

with AB. No cannon, up to four

externally-mounted AAMs.

Entered service in 1966.

_____________________________________________________________________

Foxhound Mikoyan MiG-31 Tandem two-seat all-weather interceptor.

Two 30,865 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky

R-31F turbojets. No cannon armament.

Up to 8 air-to-air missiles. Derived

from MiG-25. Entered service in 1983.

_____________________________________________________________________

Fred – Bell P-63 Kingcobra Lend-lease P-63s remaining in Soviet

service after the end of World War 2.

Freehand Yakovlev Yak-36 Single-seat VTOL research aircraft.

Two vectored-thrust turbofans. First

demonstrated in 1967. Believed

experimental only.

Freestyle Yakovlev Yak-141 Single seat VTOL carrier-based

interceptor/fighter. Believed

experimental only.

Fresco Mikoyan MiG-17 Single-engine interceptor/fighter.

Aerodynamic refinement of MiG-15.

Entered service in 1954. One 6040 lb.

Klimov VK-1A turbojet. Two 23mm,

one 37 mm cannon.

Frogfoot Sukhoi Su-25 Single-seat attack and close air support

aircraft. Two 9340 lb. st. Tumansky

R-13-300 turbojets. One 30 mm cannon,

plus up to 8820 lbs. of external

ordinance. Entered service in 1981-2.

Fulcrum Mikoyan MiG-29 Single-seat air superiority fighter.

Two 18,300 lb. st. (with AB) Tumansky

RD-33 turbofans. One 30-mm cannon

plus air to air missiles. Entered

service in 1983.

Halo Mil Mi-26 Military and commercial heavylift

helicopter. Two 11,240 shp Lotarev

D-136 turboshafts. Heaviest and

most powerful helicopter yet flown.

Entered service in 1981.

Hare Mil Mi-1 Three-seat light utility helicopter.

One 575 hp Ivchenko AI-26V radial.

Entered service in 1950.

Harke Mil Mi-10 Military crane-type helicopter evolved

from Mi-6. Two 5500 shp Soloviev D-25

turboshafts. Entered service in 1963.

Harp Kamov Ka-20 Twin-engine antisubmarine helicopter

prototype.

Havoc Mil Mi-28 Tandem two-seat anti-armor and attack

helicopter. Two 200–2500 shp turbo-

shafts of uncertain origin. Dedicated

attack helicopter with no secondary

transport capability. Roughly

comparable to AH-64 Apache. Carries

a single gun in an undernose barbette,

plus external loads carried on pylons

beneath stub wings. Current status

is uncertain.

Haze Mil Mi-14 Evolved from Mi-8 transport helicopter.

Built in antisubmarine, mine counter-

measures, and search and rescue

versions. Two 1950 shp Isotov TV-3-117M

turboshafts. Entered service in 1975.

Helix Kamov Ka-27 Shipboard anti-submarine warfare,

assault transport, and search and rescue

helicopter. Two 2225 shp Isotov TV-117V

turboshafts.

Hen Kamov Ka-15 Two-seat utility helicopter. Used

primarily for bush patrol, agricultural

purposes, and fishery control.

Hermit Mil Mi-34 Two/four seat light instructional and

competition helicopter. One 325 hp

Vedeneyev M-14V-26 radial. Entered

productin in 1989.

Hind Mil Mi-24 Assault and anti-armor helicopter.

Two 2200 shp Isotov TV3-117 turboshafts.

Hip Mil Mi-8 General purpose transport helicopter.

Two 1500 shp Izotov TB-2-117A

turboshafts. Entered production in

1964 for both military and civil

tasks.

Hog Kamov Ka-18 Four-seat utility helicopter. One

Ivchenko AI-14V radial, 255 hp.

Apart from forward fuselage, generally

sililar to Ka-15.

Hokum Kamov Ka-50 Single seat combat helicopter.

Entered production in 1992.

Homer Mil Mi-12 Heavy transport helicopter. Four

6500 shp Soloviev D-25DF turboshafts.

Two engines are mounted side-by-side

at the tips of braced wings. World’s

largest helicopter. Entered production

in 1972.

Hoodlum Kamov Ka-26/126 Light utility helicopter. Two 325 hp

Vedeneev M-14V-26 radials (Ka-26).

Entered production in 1966. Ka-126 is

upgraded version with one 720 shp

Kopchenko TVD-100 turboshaft. First

flown in 1988.

Hook Mil Mi-6 Heavy transport helicopter. Two

5500 shp Soloviev D-25V turboshafts.

Crew 5, up to 65 passengers. First

flown in 1957. Built in large numbers

for both military and civil roles.

Hoplite Mil Mi-2 Light general purpose helicopter.

Two 437 shp Izotov GTD-350 turboshafts.

Entered production in Poland in 1966.

Hormone Kamov Ka-25 Shipboard antisubmarine warfare

helicopter. Two 900 shp Glushenkov

GTD-3 turboshafts. Ka-25K is utility

and flying crane version.

Horse Yakovlev Yak-24 Twin-engine, twin rotor military

assault helicopter. Two 1700 hp

Shvetsov ASh-82V radials. Entered

production in 1955.

Hound Mil Mi-4 Transport helicopter. One 1700 hp

Shvetsov ASh-82V radial engine. Serves

in both military and civilian roles

Crew 3, up to 14 passengers.

Entered service in 1952.

Madcap Antonov An-71 Version of An-74A transport for

airborne early warning and control.

Madge Beriev Be-6 Twin-engine long-range maritime

reconnaissance flying boat. Two

2000 hp. Shvetsov ASh-73 radial

engines.

Maestro Yakovlev Yak-28U Trainer version of Yak-28 Brewer

tactical attack aircraft. Two

Tumansky RD-11 turbojets.

Magnum Yakovlev Yak-30 Tandem two-seat jet basic trainer.

One 2315 lb. st. Tumansky TRD-29

turbojet. The Czech L-29 Delfin

was selected by Soviet Air Force in

preference to Yak-30.

Maiden Sukhoi Su-9U Tandem, two-seat conversion trainer

variant of Su-9 interceptor.

Mail Beriev Be-12 Turboprop-powered amphibious development

of the BE-6 flying boat. Two Ivchenko

AI-20M turboprops. Entered service with

Soviet Navy in early 1960s in maritime

patrol role.

Mainstay Ilyushin Il-76 Airborne early warning and control

aircraft. Derived from Il-76TD.

Large radome on twin pylons above the

rear fuselage. Entered service in 1986.

Mallow Beriev Be-10 Long-range maritime reconnaissance

flying boat. Two 14,330 lb. st. Type

AL-7PB turbojets. Two 23 mm cannon in

radar-controlled tail turret. Two

fixed forward firing 20mm or 23mm

cannon.

Mandrake Yakovlev ? Single-seat high-altitude reconnaissance

aircraft. Derivative of basic Yak-25

design, with swept wing replaced by a

high aspect ratio straight wing.

Generally comparable in concept to

Martin RB-57D.

Mantis Yakovlev Yak-32 Single-seat version of Yak-30 basic

trainer.

Mare ?? Tsibin-designed heavy transport glider.

Mascot Ilyushin Il-28U Crew trainer version of IL-28 bomber.

Ventral radome and glazed nose deleted.

Additional pupil cockpit added ahead

of main cockpit. Defensive armament

normally deleted.

Max Yakovlev Yak-18 Tandem two-seat primary trainer.

One 160 hp M-11FR-1 radial. Entered

service in 1946.

May Ilyushin Il-38 Four-engined long-range maritime patrol

aircraft. Four 4250 shp Ivchenko AI-20M

turboprops. Evolved from Il-18

transport.

Maya L-29A Delfin Two-seat basic trainer. Czech-built

aircraft supplied to Soviet Air Force

as standard basic trainer. One

M 701 turbojet, 1918 lb. st.

Mermaid Beriev A-40 Twin-engined amphibian – Two Soloviev

D-30KPV turbofans. Be-42 is search and

rescue version, Be-44 is ASW/

Surveillance/Minelaying version.

Midas Ilyushin Il-78 Four-engined inflight refuelling tanker.

Four 26,455 lb. st. Soloviev D-30KP

turbofans.

Midget Mikoyan MiG-15UTI Tandem two-seat advanced trainer.

Conversion of MiG-15 fighter. One

Klimov RD-45FA turbojet, 5952 lb. st.

2 23-mm cannon.

Mole Yakovlev Yak-14 Heavy transport glider.

Mongol Mikoyan MiG-21UTI Tandem two-seat advanced and combat

proficiency trainer. Conversion of

basic MiG-21 fighter.

Moose Yakovlev Yak-11 Tandem two-seat advanced trainer.

One 730 hp Shvetsov ASh-21 radial

engine. Entered service in 1947.

Moss – Tupolev Tu-126 Four-engined airborne warning and

control system aircraft. Four

14,795 shp Kuznetsov NK-12MV turboprops.

Adaptation of Tu-114 commercial

transport to AWACS role.

Moujik – Sukhoi Su-7UTI Tandem two-seat ground attack fighter

trainer. Training version of single-

seat Su-7 Fitter fighter bomber.

Entered service in early 1960s.

Mouse – Yakovlev Yak-18P Single-seat aerobatic aircraft for use by flying clubs. Adaptation of Yak-18 two-seat trainer.

Mule – Polikarpov PO-2 Tandem, two-seat utility biplane.One 125 hp M-11D radial engine.

Mystic – Myasischchev M-17 Single-seat high-altitude research aircraft. Both single and twin-engined versions built.

