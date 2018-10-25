Beriev A-150

This spectacular delta wing project for a large ocean-going jet-powered amphibian began life in 1965. It was intended to be a true multirole flying boat capable of undertaking long-range anti-submarine work, reconnaissance, search and rescue, anti-shipping and in-flight refuelling and, to make the transition from one role to another as quick and simple as possible, special detachable containers housing equipment specific for each task were to be carried in two sections of the centreplane. The aircraft had to be able to operate from land or sea and, in the Arctic, even off ice runways. Just like the Be-26, the type was to have STOL capability but this time twelve RD36-35P lift jets were installed in two lines in the wing leading edge root extensions ahead of the CofG; in addition the nozzles for the main engines, four NK-8 turbojets mounted in paired nacelles above the wing trailing edge, were to be capable of thrust vectoring at angles between 0° and 65°.

The multi-spar wing had both ailerons and flaps, with the outboard sections also carrying retractable floats, and a tricycle undercarriage was fitted with four-wheel main gears retracting into the centrewing and two wheels on a nose leg underneath the flightdeck. There were five crew in a pressurised cabin (two pilots, navigator plus operators for sonar and radar), all of the fuel (maximum 220,4591b 1100,000kg]) was housed in the wing and the avionics included the Polyot long-range navigation aid, Zubr anti-submarine weapon control system and the Uspyekh target indication system. Defensive cannon would be housed in both nose and tail barbettes, the aircraft’s service ceiling was estimated to be 49,213ft (15,000m), range 7,303 miles (11,750km) and flight endurance 10.3 hours. This was another highly advanced Beriev project to stay on the drawing board and there was also a proposed A-150TD assault transport derivative.

