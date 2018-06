Beutepanzer Ost

During the four years of war in Russia, a great deal of Russian Army equipment fell into German hands. During the early period, most armoured vehicles were inferior obsolete designs which were discarded by the advancing German forces. In the defensive battles of the following years, the Russian armoured vehicles were generally put to good use by the units which captured them until, inevitably, they broke down and could not be repaired. Photographs clearly show the use to which Russian armour was put when captured by individual units. The official OKH lists show how insignificant they were in the overall picture.

Waffen-SS units also did not hesitate to use captured T-34/76 tanks and 2nd SS Panzer Division “Das Reich” and 3rd SS Panzer Division “Totenkopf” pressed significant number into service. T-34/76 tanks used by “Das Reich” are of particular interest. When in March of 1943, SS Panzer Corps recaptured Kharkov, some 50 various models of T-34/76 tank were captured. All of those were being repaired in a local tractor (tank) factory that was overrun and designated as SS Panzerwerk (SS Tank Workshop). Shortly after they were repaired along with being modified to German standards, repainted and marked with German markings. Modifications included installation of commander’s cupola (from damaged Panzerkampfwagen III and IV tanks), Schuerzen (armor skirts) and other equipment such as Notek light, storage boxes, tools, radio equipment and antenna. 25 of them entered service with newly created 3rd SS Panzer Battalion of 2nd SS Panzer Regiment of 2nd SS Panzer Division “Das Reich”.

The following is a partial list of Russian vehicles used by the Germans:

Original Designation: FAI / BA (Bronieford) 20/64

Original Role: light armored car

German Designation: Panzerspahwagen BA 202(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training/propaganda

Original Designation: BA (Bronieford) 3/6/10

Original Role: heavy armored car

German Designation: Panzerspahwagen BA(F) 203(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training/propaganda

Original Designation: STZ-3 “Komsomolec”

Original Role: artillery tractor

German Designation: Gepanzerter Artillerie Schlepper 630(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: light artillery/ammunition/supply tractor

Note: 3.7cm PaK auf gep Artillerie Schlepper 630(r) – 37mm PaK gun carrier (field modification).

Original Designation: STZ-5

Original Role: heavy artillery tractor

German Designation: Gepanzerter Artillerie Schlepper 630(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: heavy artillery/ammunition/supply tractor

Original Designation: T-37

Original Role: light swimming tank

German Designation: Schwimm-Panzerkampfwagen T-37 731(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-38

Original Role: light swimming tank

German Designation: Schwimm-Panzerkampfwagen T-38 732(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Some were used for air base perimeter defence, while other were used as command/artillery post.

Original Designation: T-40

Original Role: light swimming tank

German Designation: Schwimm-Panzerkampfwagen T-40 733(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Some were used for air base perimeter defence, while other were used as command/artillery post.

Original Designation: T-27A

Original Role: tankette

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-27A 734(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-26A (model 1931)

Original Role: light tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-26A 737(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Small number (12?) was converted to French 75mm (Schneider Model 1897) PaK 97/(98)38 gun carriers. (Experimental)

Original Designation: T-26B (model 1933)

Original Role: light tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-26B 738(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Small number (12?) was converted to French 75mm (Schneider Model 1897) PaK 97/(98)38 gun carriers. (Experimental)

Original Designation: OT-130 (T-26B)

Original Role: light flame-thrower tank

German Designation: Flammwerfer Panzerkampfwagen T-26B 739(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-26C (model 1937)

Original Role: light tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-26C 740(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Small number (12?) was converted to French 75mm (Schneider Model 1897) PaK 97/(98)38 gun carriers. (Experimental)

Original Designation: OT-133 (T-26S)

Original Role: light flame-thrower tank

German Designation: Flammwerfer Panzerkampfwagen T-26S 739(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-26

Original Role: bridge layer tank

German Designation: Brucke Panzerkampfwagen T-26 741(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/training/bridge layer vehicle

Original Designation: BT (Bystrochodni Tank) 5/7/7M/7A

Original Role: fast tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen BT 742(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-60 / T-70

Original Role: light tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-60/70 743(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Some were used as ammunition/supply/artillery tractors – Munitions Schlepper T-70(r). Single one was mounted with 20mm Flak 38 gun – Flakpanzer T-60(r).

Original Designation: T-28 (model 1933)

Original Role: medium tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-28 746(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-34/76, T-34/85

Original Role: medium tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagon T-34 747(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Various conversions were made such as Flakpanzer T-34 747(r) and small number built under German supervision.

Original Designation: T-28B (model 1937)

Original Role: medium tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-28V 748(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: T-35A (model 1933)

Original Role: heavy tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-35A 751(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: none

Original Designation: T-35C (model 1937)

Original Role: heavy tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen T-35C 752(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: none

Original Designation: KV-IA (Klimenti Voroschilov)

Original Role: heavy tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen KV-IA 753(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Some were rearmed with 75mm KwK 40 L/43 guns and mounted with commander’s cupola – Panzerkampfwagen KV-IA 753(r) mit 7.5cm KwK.

Original Designation: KV-II (Klimemti Voroschilov)

Original Role: heavy tank

German Designation: (Sturm)Panzerkampfwagen KV-II 754(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: KV-IB (Klimenti Voroschilov)

Original Role: heavy tank

German Designation: Panzerkampfwagen KV-IB 755(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Note: Some were rearmed with 75mm KwK 40 L/43 guns and mounted with commander’s cupola – Panzerkampfwagen KV-IB 755(r) mit 7.5cm KwK.

Original Designation: SU-76 (Samokhodnaja Ustanovka)

Original Role: light mechanised gun

German Designation: Jagdpanzer SU-76 —(r)

Conversions/Role/Use:combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: SU-85 (Samokhodnaja Ustanovka)

Original Role: Medium Mechanised Gun

German Designation: Jagdpanzer SU-85 —(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: SU-100 (Samokhodnaja Ustanovka)

Original Role: Medium Mechanised Gun

German Designation: Jagdpanzer SU-100 —(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: SU-122 (Samokhodnaja Ustanovka)

Original Role: Medium Mechanised Gun

German Designation: Sturmgeschutz SU-122 —(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

Original Designation: SU-152 (Samokhodnaja Ustanovka)

Original Role: Heavy Mechanised Gun

German Designation: (Sturm) Panzerkampfwagen SU-152 —(r)

Conversions/Role/Use: combat/reconnaissance/policing/training

