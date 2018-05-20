4,937 Russian Li-2s were manufactured from the Douglas plan.

The PS-84 had flown with Aeroflot primarily as a passenger transport before World War II. When Germany attacked the Soviet Union in 1941 many of the PS-84s were taken into military use and redesignated the Lisunov Li-2 in 1942. The military models were equipped with a 7.62 mm (.30 in) ShKAS machine gun, and later with a 12.7 mm (.50 in) UBK heavy machine gun. The aircraft were used for transport, partisan supply, bombing, and as ambulance aircraft. A version designated Li-2VV (Vojenny Variant = military variant) had a redesigned nose for extra defensive armament and could carry up to four 250 kg (551 lb) bombs under the wings. Smaller bombs could be carried inside the fuselage and thrown out the freight hatch by the crew.

A total of 4,937 aircraft were produced of all Li-2 versions between 1940 and 1954 and it saw extensive use in Eastern Europe until the 1960s. The last survivors in use were noted in China and Vietnam during the 1980s. There were many versions, including airliner, cargo, military transport, reconnaissance, aerial photography, parachute drop, bomber, and high-altitude variants. The Li-2 also saw extensive service in the Chinese Air Force in the 1940s and 1950s. Lisunov Li-2 of Aeroflot at Monino near Moscow in 1994

Several airlines operated Lisunov Li-2s, among others Aeroflot, CAAK, CSA, LOT, Malév, Polar Aviation, TABSO and Tarom .

Specifications (Li-2)

General characteristics

Crew: 5-6

Capacity: 24 passengers

Length: 19.65 m (64 ft 5 in)

Wingspan: 28.81 m (94 ft 6 in)

Height: 5.15 m ()

Empty weight: 7,750 kg (17,485 lb)

Loaded weight: 10,700 kg (23,589 lb)

Max takeoff weight: 11,280 kg (24,867 lb)

Powerplant: 2× Shvetsov ASh-62IR 4-bladed VISh-21, 746 kW (1,000 hp) each

Performance

Maximum speed: 300 km/h (186 mph)

Cruise speed: 245 km/h (152 mph)

Range: 1,100-2,500 km (685-1,550 mi)

Armament

3 × 7.62 mm (.30 in) ShKAS machine guns

1× 12.7 mm (.50 in) UBK machine gun

1,000 kg bombs (normal load)

2,000 kg (4,409 lb) of bombs (short distances)

There is only one Li-2 restored to airworthy condition. Hungarian registered HA-LIX was built in 1949 in Airframe Factory Nr.84 (GAZ-84) of Tashkent, as serial number 18433209 and still flies sightseeing tours and regularly participates at air shows.

Variants

PS-84

Original passenger airliner, equipped with 14-28 seats. Somewhat smaller span and higher empty weight, it was also equipped with lower-powered engines compared to the DC-3. The cargo door was also transposed to the right side of the fuselage.

PS-84I

Medevac version.

Li-2

Redesignation of PS-84s impressed into military use.

Li-2D

Paratroop transport version (1942), with reinforced floor and tie-downs, plus cargo doors (slightly smaller than the C-47 doors) on the left.

Li-2F

Aerial photography version.

Li-2K

Military transport aircraft with defensive armament (designation started from 17 September 1942).

Li-2P

Basic civil passenger model (1945).

Li-2PG

Civil “combi” passenger-cargo version.

Li-2PR

Glass nose version.

Li-2R

“Reconnaissance” version, with bulged windows fitted behind the cockpit.

Li-2T

Transport version (1945).

LI-2T

Polish bomber trainer version.

Li-2V

High-altitude weather surveillance version of the Li-2, equipped with turbocharged engines.

Li-2VV

Transport/bomber version (1942)

Li-3

Yugoslavian version equipped with American Pratt & Whitney R-1830 engines (similar to the DC-3)

