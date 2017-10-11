Serge Jamois

The Hispano HA-200 Saeta was a 1950s Spanish two-seat advanced jet trainer produced by Hispano Aviación. It was later developed into the Hispano Aviación Ha-220 “Super Saeta” which was given an attack capability.

The Hispano HA-200 Saeta is a twin-engined two-seat jet trainer aircraft produced by the Spanish manufacturer Hispano Aviación, developed with help of the famous Willy Messerschmitt. The HA-200 was operated by the Spanish Air Force (designation: E.14) and the Egypt Air Force. The HA-220 Saeta is a single-seat ground-attack aircraft variant for the Spanish Air Force (designation: C.10 & A.10).

Helwan of Egypt produced 90 HA-200B, designated Helwan HA-200B Al-Kahira, for the Egypt Air Force under license.

Hispano HA-200 Saeta and HA-220 Super Saeta (Spain) First flown in 1955, the Saeta is an advanced flying and instrument trainer and is currently operated by the air forces of Spain (designated E. 14) and Egypt. The HA-200A was the initial production version for Spanish service, powered by two 3.92 kN (880 lb st) Turbomeca Marbore IIA turbojet engines and armed with two 7.62 mm machine-guns and underwing rockets. The HA-200B is similar but armed with one 20 mm cannon. This version was produced for Egyptian service, being built in Spain and under license in Egypt as the Al-Kahira. The improved HA-200D for Spanish use has uprated equipment and heavier armament. The HA-220 Super Saeta was first flown in 1970 and is a single-seat specialised ground attack version powered by two 4.71 kN (1,058 lb st) Marbore VI turbojet engines. It is operated by the Spanish Air Force as the C. 10-C. Data (HA-220 Super Saeta): Engines as above Wing span (over tip-tanks) 10.93 m (35 ft 10 in) Length 8.97 m (29 ft 5 in) Max T-0 weight 3.700 kg (8,157 1b) Max level speed 700 km/h (435 mph) Range 1,700 km (1,055 miles) Armament can be equipped with a variety of guns, rockets and bombs on two under fuselage and four underwing attachments.

