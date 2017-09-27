Mesh-wire frames on Soviet Tanks 1945

The Soviet Union’s Red Army is widely known for its extensive use of tank-riding infantry. Originally, the close coordination with the infantry was the only way for the Soviets to protect their tanks to a degree from the new German weapons. Russian tanks too often had spare track parts attached to the front and/or forward hull sides.

But the Soviets also developed their own solutions to this problem in the forms of shields similar to the German’s Schürzen. Some of these were solid thin metal plates while others were simply mesh-wire frames.

Just like the German mesh wire – application this sufficed for the purpose of posing an obstacle for prematurely detonating a shaped charge warhead. Both kinds of shields were mass-produced factory items. The rumor that the Soviets also installed improvised spaced armor with common bedsprings is wrong and might stem from a misinterpretation of the pictures showing the mesh-wire type of shields.

The Soviets introduced their shields rather late in the war; also contrary to the Germans who applied the Schürzen onto if not all then most of their tanks, the Soviet’s shields don’t seem to have been used as widely.

Panzerfaust in Berlin

Along the lines of Soviet use of German munitions – the Panzerfaust was quite popular with them. The Panzerfaust was a shaped-charge weapon which means that upon contact with a surface the inverted cone of high explosive detonates and forms a stream of hot gases which pierce thru steel plate making a relatively small hole but causing great distress to those on the other side of the plating! In the case of less stable materials, such as brick, concrete or earth, a larger hole is created.

For further info on Soviet use of the Panzerfaust you see mention in Soviet General Chuikov’s account. He calls them Faustpatronen, the early name for the Panzerfaust. He also states that they would penetrate a wall to a depth of one and a half bricks. There was also a TV documentary on the Berlin battle which discussed Soviet experimentation with the weapon and countermeasures against its effect on tanks – in some cases mesh-wire shields were carried on the sides of the tanks to detonate the projectiles prematurely. These were not bedsprings as previously thought.

Advertisements